Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 35 – Decarcerate Sacramento

Decarcerate Sacramento is a grassroots organization that formed over the summer to oppose Sacramento County’s proposed $89 million jail expansion plan and instead get the board to invest in vital social services.

They came together last year and were able to get the Board of Supervisors to cancel the planned $89 million jail expansion.

Overall their focus is on jail condition and mass organizing to reduce the jail population.

