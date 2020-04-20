Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 62 – Hawaii Prosecutor Candidate Jacquelyn Esser

Jacquelyn Esser is running for DA in Honululu, Hawaii. She was born and raised in Phoenix, Arizona and moved to Hawaiʻi in 2000 to attend the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. She graduated in 2004 with a bachelor’s degree in Business Management and earned a law degree at the University of Hawai‘i William S. Richardson School of Law.

She became a public defender and now is a candidate for prosecutor – one of six in the race.

She said, “I am running for Prosecutor because I have seen firsthand how our criminal justice system is failing the people of Hawaiʻi and wasting taxpayer dollars. I am the first deputy public defender to run for Honolulu Prosecutor. I know how broken our criminal justice system is and I know how to fix it.”

She discusses the unique issues facing Hawaii, but also the systemic problems.

She says: “We need to focus on prosecuting corruption and violent crimes, while diverting low-level offenders into treatment. We need to reduce our jail and prison population through bail reform and community-based treatment, give our children the resources they need to succeed, and bring the highest ethical standards to the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney.”

