Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 64 – Joe Gonzales, Bexar County DA

Bexar County, Texas, Criminal District Attorney Joe Gonzales took office in January of 2019 on a pledge to reform the office, restore public confidence, and make the office more accountable to the voters.

Since being elected he has pushed for reforms in the criminal justice system and looking at ways to reduce the jail population—before and since the COVID crisis.

In the fall of 2019, he sent a letter to Governor Abbott, noting new evidence and numerous witnesses that recently have come forward in the Rodney Reed case and urged him to delay the death penalty.

“I do not know if Rodney Reed is guilty or innocent, but the harm done by executing a potentially innocent man is immeasurable,” Gonzales wrote. “There is no harm in taking our time to ensure we get it right.”

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

