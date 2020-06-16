County Funding Skews Even More Towards District Attorney, Sheriff, Away From Public Defender

Yolo County – In 2017, Yolo County Supervisor Don Saylor pushed for more equity in funding for the Public Defender’s Office. At that time, there was a comparison of staffing levels that showed 31 attorneys in the DA’s office versus 23 for the public defender’s office.

But while the 35 percent attorney staffing discrepancy was dwarfed by the overall resource advantage: 22-5 investigator advantage, 14-6 clerical advantage, and 8-2 other support advantage – for 75 total staff members for the DA’s office versus 36 for the public defender’s office.

Supervisor Don Saylor said, “I want to be sure that low income people have equal access to justice. I think that’s a responsibility for us as Board of Supervisors.”

But the current appropriations show that if anything, the discrepancy has gotten worse since 2017.

While the public defender’s office increased its budget from $7.1 million in 2017-18 to $8.9 million recommended for 2020-21, the DA’s office saw it’s budget increase by over $6 million and the Sheriff’s Department increase by $10 million.

All of this comes at a time when counties and cities are re-thinking their allocation of law enforcement expenditures and re-imagining ways to decouple mental health and other services from law enforcement.

Speaking to a number of people familiar – one of the key points made is that we have a jail with the capacity of 455. But with criminal justice reforms and now COVID-19, the jail is running at half its capacity.

The DA has made a point of each person released from jail on zero-bail or otherwise granted early release committing new crimes, but that number is less than 20 people. Less than five percent of those released early have re-offended.

People who are being held in custody in general not able to meet bail, people who posed a low level risk to the community can be released without a serious risk to the community and increasingly it has been shown that crime can stay down despite early releases.

As the LA Times noted in late May, critics of these reforms have pointed out repeatedly criminals who have re-offended open release.

“Judges, they say, have ordered “early release” or issued criminals “get out of jail free” cards. Criminals are “laughing at us.” Instead of catching crooks, police must resort to “catch and release” because their “hands are tied” by leftist reformers pursuing “socially progressive goals,’” the Times editorial board wrote. “This is all bunk.”

But as the Times notes, every time the voters and legislature has adopted reforms, the “critics again said crime would skyrocket. But all along, crime has plummeted.”

It’s not just jail capacity however. It is reimagining the criminal justice system.

The discussion in 2017 was bracketed by an examination of the over-charging of cases in Yolo County.

At that time, Yolo County had more trials per capita than anywhere else in the state.

According to the Judicial Council’s 2016 Court Statistics Report, “in 2014-15 Yolo County conducted more felony and misdemeanor jury trials per capita than every other county in the state.”

Now the focus has shifted to a look at law enforcement itself. Budgets are a reflection of values. Here’s our county’s value: $50 million for Sheriff, $24 million for probation, $23.8 million for DA, versus $8.9 million for indigent defense and $5.9 million for child support services.

—David M. Greenwald reporting

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9