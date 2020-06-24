Guest Commentary: 650 Public Defenders Stand Behind Sajid Khan

Editor’s note: Late Tuesday it was reported that DA Jeff Rosen was dropping the whistleblower complaint filed against Public Defender Sajid Khan.
“I am withdrawing the county complaint that addressed workplace safety and security issues caused by a county employee’s social media posts. The complaint has become a distraction from a vastly more important aim: that we confront racism,” Rosen said. “A recent letter to me from Maha Elgenaidi of the Islamic Networks Group put it eloquently: ‘Our joint interests should be to improve our criminal justice system and to continue to have a safe and peaceful regional community.’ I, too, hope that we as a diverse community can unite behind our common fight against inequality.”
The following letter was submitted to the Vanguard with the original reference to drop the complaint removed. The letter is signed by 650 public defenders from across the county.
We are 650 public defenders from across the country writing in solidarity with our colleague, Santa Clara Deputy Public Defender Sajid A. Khan, and in support of his message that prosecutors must be held accountable for the ways they perpetuate an institution that systematically dehumanizes Black lives.
As our nation confronts how police control and silence Black and Brown lives, we were recently reminded how prosecutors are complicit in these injustices. In early June, Sajid Khan wrote a blog post describing how the menace of racism permeates district attorney’s offices. This was in the lead up to a nationwide, coordinated day of action on June 8, 2020, when over a hundred public defender offices simultaneously marched in support of Black Lives Matter. Santa Clara District Attorney Jeff Rosen threatened to silence Khan with a meritless whistleblower complaint, misconstruing his blog posts as threats of violence against prosecutors.
In the June 3rd blog post, titled “Be mad at the police, but be even madder at the DA’s offices that perpetuate and protect them,” Khan called out the simple fact that prosecutors and police are heavily intertwined, and argued we cannot just focus our anger and outrage at the police without also examining the interconnectedness of prosecutors. We agree with his assertion that DA’s offices bear responsibility for dehumanizing Black people and “feeding mass incarceration that is fueled and filled by black bodies.”
We join Khan’s call for systemic change from the roots. When he wrote in a blog post on May 30th, “No more trying to repair the irreparable” and “(w)e need to tear and shut this s— down and start over,” Khan was, in essence describing abolition of the Prison Industrial Complex.[1] There is nothing violent about Khan’s assertion that the inherent racism of the criminal (in)justice system is irreparable and that we need to re-envision ways of responding to societal harms. We vehemently agree with this message.
When DA Rosen claims that Khan, a South Asian Muslim man, caused a legitimate fear of violence by his written word, the connotation is not lost on us. It is worth seriously questioning whether a White public defender’s freedom of speech would be attacked in the same manner and with the same vengeance. Further, the characterization of Khan’s words as violent rings hollow when it is the system DA Rosen participates in and defends that often uses violence as one of its tools. Instead of inviting Khan to a conversation to address the issues, DA Rosen publicly nit-picked a few provocative words Khan used in an attempt to divert attention from his office’s role in dehumanizing Black lives. Using a tactic akin to a police interrogation, DA Rosen twisted Khan’s words, attempting to misrepresent his righteous exasperation and anger with a system that has disproportionately destroyed Black lives for far too long.
Retaliation for speech that challenges established power structures is not a new tactic. Time and time again, when the powers-that-be sense their actions maintaining white supremacy and other forms of hegemony are challenged, they seek to suppress critical speech. This includes attempts to divert public attention through counter-attacks against the voices of those who are most loudly identifying injustice.
All of us who work in the criminal legal system, including public defenders, must at the very least be willing to examine the roles we play in perpetuating systemic injustices. Prosecutors aren’t an exception and certainly need to be held accountable.
People generally respect and admire prosecutors. Historically prosecutors have been considered righteous protectors of vulnerable victims of crime who could do no wrong. That time is over. In large part thanks to Black women like Angela Davis and Michelle Alexander, community members are beginning to examine the pervasive inequities, racism and corruption in the criminal legal system.
Prosecutors are by-design the enforcers of the law. And they overwhelmingly utilize jails and prisons as the primary form of punishment in the United States. People of Color, and predominantly Black and Brown people, are disproportionately arrested, charged with crimes, convicted of crimes and face harsher sentences than White people. Those who have been criminalized, their families and communities, and anyone who works in the system and is willing to look, know prosecutors have played a major role in the dehumanization and criminalization of Black lives.
As public defenders we witness this dehumanization Khan wrote about regularly in the form of heightened charges and harsher plea offers for our Black clients, intentional exclusion of Black jurors through peremptory challenges, vilifying and degrading language used to discuss Black people and communities in our courtrooms, and daily mistreatment of Black clients, family members, and attorneys in our courts. We recognize there are individual prosecutors, Black and otherwise, who believe that our system should be free from racial disparities. But these injustices are systemic.
As we as a society reckon with the way law enforcement has historically targeted, surveilled, and forcibly occupied Black and Brown communities, so must we examine the role of prosecutors who incentivize and defend this behavior. The design and implementation of the system is for police and prosecutors to work together, holding great power and historical impunity for unethical, racist, and at times deadly actions.
Khan has asked all of us to acknowledge that the role of a prosecutor in the current system necessarily involves playing a major part in upholding White supremacy. His bravery in speaking truth to power should be a model for us public defenders as we try to shed light on and address the injustices we see and experience in the trenches. We too must not be afraid, and must not be silent.
In Solidarity,
Nuha Abusamra, San Francisco County Public Defender’s Office
Alexander Acuña, San Francisco County Public Defender’s Office
Akin Adepoju, Federal Public Defender
Delia Addo-Yobo, Still She Rises, Tulsa, OK
Timothy W. Ahearn, Contra Costa County Public Defender’s Office
Michelle Ahronovitz, Colorado State Public Defender, Colorado Springs
AJ, Legal Aid Society, NYC
Gabrielle Alexander, Contra Costa County Public Defender’s Office
Karina Alvarez, Santa Clara County Public Defender’s Office
Cynthia Amezcua, Orleans Public Defenders
Wayne Anderson, Contra Costa County Public Defender’s Office (Retired)
Jenny Andrews, Santa Barbara County Public Defender’s Office
Bahar Ansari, The Legal Aid Society
Tristan M. Apple, Maryland Office of the Public Defender
Jennifer L. Archer, Santa Barbara County Public Defender’s Office
Brianna E. Argueta, Office of the Public Defender, Hobbs, NM
Raul Arroyo-Mendoza, Contra Costa County Public Defender’s Office
Kathy Asada, San Francisco County Public Defender’s Office
Elbert Aull, King County Department of Public Defense, Seattle, WA
Jesse B., Alameda County Public Defender’s Office
Sheryl M. Bailey, Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office
Kasey Baker, Public Defender’s Office, 6th Circuit of Florida
Brett Balmer, Office of the Public Defender, Cook County, IL
Anjali Bansal, Fresno County Alternate Defender Office
Ashley Barr, Los Angeles County Alternate Defender Office
Sharon Barr, Alaska Public Defender Agency
Genna Beier, San Francisco County Public Defender’s Office
Rachel Belden, Contra Costa County Public Defender’s Office
Lindsay Bennett, Attorney and former public defender
Rachel Bennett, Maryland Office of the Public Defender
Sydney A. Bennett, Santa Barbara County Public Defender’s Office
Jeremy Bennie, Bronx Defenders
Barney Berkowitz, Santa Clara County Public Defender’s Office
Anjali Bhargava, Santa Clara County Public Defender’s Office
Sara Wolkensdorfer, Neighborhood Defender Service of Harlem
Jennvine Wong, Legal Aid Society, NYC
Nora Wong, Alameda County Public Defender’s Office
Brendon D. Woods, Public Defender of Alameda County, CA
Marynella Woods, Alameda County Public Defender’s Office
Michi Yamamoto, Solano County Alternate Public Defender Office
Andrea A. Yamsuan, Federal Public Defender
Belle Yan, Alameda County Public Defender’s Office
Sormeh Yasaie, Solano County Public Defender’s Office
Samantha Yee, San Francisco Public Defender’s Office
Iris Ying, Brooklyn Defender Services
Amy Yellen, Alameda County Public Defender’s Office
Addie Young, Sacramento County Public Defender’s Office
Emi Young, Contra Costa County Alternate Defender Office
Jenny Young, Missouri State Public Defender’s Office
Lorinda Meier Youngcourt, Federal Defenders of Eastern Washington and Idaho
Zina Zaia, Contra Costa County Public Defender’s Office
Negad Zaky, Zaky Law
Elma Zapata, Neighborhood Defender Service of Harlem
Tiffany Zendejas, San Joaquin County Public Defender’s Office
Madeline Zepeda, Alameda County Public Defender’s Office
Lesley Zork, District of Columbia Public Defender Service
[1] A term coined by Angela Y. Davis which describes the overlapping interests of government agencies and industries that use surveillance, policing, and imprisonment as solutions to economic, social and political problems.