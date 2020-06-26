Mule Creek Correctional Officer Has Guns Confiscated, Could Lose Job Over Domestic Dispute Threat

By Nick Domenici

SACRAMENTO – A keen eye is not being trained on law enforcement officers’ use of force on the job – but what about similar bad behavior in the officer’s own household?

A Sacramento County Superior Court judge was asked to intervene here this week in a case involving an officer and whether a threat he made to hurt his family – that led to his weapons being confiscated – could be ignored so he can keep his job.

Michael Eric Brewer, a Correctional Officer at Mule Creek State Prison, is facing charges in a domestic dispute involving his ex-wife of nearly 30 years. Both of them have two children together and have previously lived with one another.

The alleged incident occurred on April 27, 2020, where the defendant made some alarming remarks towards the victim, after failed to reach the victim over the phone and via text messaging.

According to police reports, Brewer stated the following: “I am going to come over to your house to take out every one of you with my Glock (handgun).”

When officials arrived at the scene, the victim was visibly shaken up. She emphasized to the District Attorney’s office, specifically Deputy D.A. Anissa Goletta that she fears not for her own safety but for the security of her own community.

In fact, at the time of this incident, Brewer had been in violation of a prior emergency protective order filed by the same victim. Furthermore, Brewer is an owner of eight firearms which had to be confiscated from his possession – two of the firearms being AR-15’s.

The purpose of the hearing was to see if the court can remove the firearm limitation on the protective order, so, Brewer can continue working as a Correctional Officer at Mule Creek State Prison, until this manner is settled.

Under the policies of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, if there is not an exemption to the firearm restrictions granted by the court, Brewer will be terminated from employment immediately.

Based on this, Judge Scott Tedman referenced California Civil Pro Code §527.9, “the court can grant an exemption from the relinquishment requirements of this section if the defendant can show that a particular firearm is necessary as a condition of continued employment, but prior to this being carried out the individual must participate in a psychological evaluation.”

On behalf of this finding, a follow-up hearing on the psych evaluation will take place on July 26, 2020. And after this initial hearing further court proceedings will occur on July 30, 2020 for this case.

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9