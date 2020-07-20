San Francisco DA Looks to Re-sentence Incarcerated People Under New State Law

Ten days ago, legislators and reformers gathered at San Quentin to call for Governor Newsom to release prisoners in following recommendations from public health experts to stem the rampant outbreak of COVID-19 in San Quentin and other California prisons.

In response, Governor Newsom ordered the release of 8000 incarcerated people – those who had less than a year left on their sentence – but that represents only a small portion of those needed to be released.

Chesa Boudin and Miriam Krinsky wrote in an op-ed, “that represents under 8 percent of an already overcrowded state prison population and a far larger number — nearly 50 percent of the population — has being classified by California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s own data as “low risk.””

Moreover they argue, “this action comes too late to prevent the explosive and deadly outbreak at the overcrowded San Quentin prison and to save the lives of over 30 people behind bars who have died from COVID-19.”

As San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin pointed out at the time, District Attorneys have tools right now to help this process. They can move for resentencing under 1170(D). But it’s a tool that other DA’s are reluctant to employ. San Francisco has seen 15 incarcerated people resentenced and released under 1170(D) so far – more than all other counties combined.

AB 2942 took effect on January 1, sponsored by Assemblymember Phil Ting, the law amended 1170(D) to allow DA’s to review old cases and recommend a reduced sentence if they believe that the punishment is unduly harsh and no longer serves the interests of justice.

The petition goes to court and the judge makes the determination as to whether to change the sentence. Among the factors considered: disciplinary record, work towards rehabilitation, evidence of future violence, and changes of circumstances.

But as we now see, the 1170(D) route is a slow process – it requires a motion to a judge who then has order the re-sentencing.

Dana Drusinksy from the San Francisco District Attorney’s office talked about their work and the process to the Vanguard.

She told the Vanguard that some of the sentences are crazy. One that was resentenced last Monday, “received a sentence of 125 to life.” He had committed a robbery in 1994, it was a third strike, he got into a vehicle, the vehicle driven by another person, it hit a police vehicle.

The police, she explained responded by shooting him. He was then charged with aggravated assault on a police officer – for each police officer involved.

When they stacked all of the charges he got 125 to life in an incident “where no one was injured or hurt.”

Drusinsky explained, “Once a judge saw it, he thought it was extremely excessive.” He was resentenced by the judge and should be out of prison after 26 years.

One of the points she made is that despite the fact that he has a de facto LWOP sentence, “he did super well in prison. He had no violations that were significant. It’s really a testament to how people can perform in prison thinking that they’re going to be in there the rest of their lives.”

Dana Drusinsky has been tasked by the San Francisco District Attorney’s office to identify cases of people who have been sentenced to extreme sentences and have been in prison for a long time.

She said they started the process looking at Three Strikes Cases.

But “then the San Quentin crisis occurred, so we quickly shifted to focusing on every single person in San Quentin,” she said. “We’re reviewing every single case at San Quentin (that originated in San Francisco).”

Drusinsky is the only staff actually assigned to this. But because the crisis at San Quentin has taken on a priority, other attorneys in the DA’s office have volunteered to help.

A big obstacle so far – getting what is called the c-file from San Quentin. The c-file is the file maintained by CDCR which contains reports, evaluations, and correspondence involving each person incarcerated in the system.

This is important because this allows the DA’s office “to see how people are performing in prison.”

The documents are protected for confidentiality. “We either have to get a waiver signed by the person or we have to subpoena the documents,” Drusinsky explained. “It’s turned into a nightmare and CDCR has tried really hard to help us.”

Despite cooperation, “there have still be bottlenecks.”

Right now they are mailing waivers to incarcerated people for them to sign, they need to return it to the DA’s office, and they evaluate the C-files to see how they have performed in prison.

“If the person is appropriate for re-sentencing, we generally contact the public defender’s office (or their attorney),” she said. The defense attorney then works on a mitigation packet or a re-entry plan. “Once we get something together, we file a motion to a judge and the judge reviews all of the material.”

Drusinsky said so far the incarcerated individuals have been cooperative with the process. Under normal conditions you might find people in prison reluctant to share their c-file with a prosecutor, but the letter explains that they are reviewing all cases for possible resentencing and that seems to be getting many people to sign and return the waiver in hopes that they might be eligible for early release.

“Because of the rising COVID cases, we are reviewing every case for possible resentencing,” she said. “So far we have gotten a lot of waivers back – it hasn’t been an issue.”

So far they have received 27 back as of last week and so far the San Francisco judge has granted all of the motions that they have made.

“He hasn’t denied any of the motions that we made,” she said. “It seems like he’s agreed with our position.”

The key so far – everyone has had a strong reentry plan. That includes the provision of housing. They are connected to clinics that provides mental health support, they are connected to social workers who help them access Medicare.

The DA’s office has also partnered with other organizations “to have people be present as mentors – usually formerly incarcerated people who are trying to help us.”

There are of course those who will have concerns about public safety.

“People will be concerned anytime someone is released from jail or prison because there is an assumption that there will be a public safety risk,” she said. “But that’s why we’re trying to do a thorough job.”

She noted again that they contact the victims in every single case.

“Many times the victims agree with re-sentencing,” she said. “A lot of the people that we’re looking at have been in prison for a really long time. We’re talking about a few decades. The risk for recidivism for someone who has been incarcerated for that long is actually really low.”

They have had opposition, usually not from the victim, “but from the victim’s next of kin.”

The key question – is this a path forward to reducing prison population.

For one thing, for the most part other DA’s in the state “have not really been doing this.”

“There are DA’s that have released one or two people from prison,” she said. “They have been working with Hillary Blout from the Sentencing Project. She’s managed to help DA’s release five people – from all the DA offices maybe five have been released.”

Moreover this is an extremely time consuming process.

For one thing, “it takes awhile to have everything together to even begin the review process,” she said. She noted that they contact victims in every case, as required by state law, and “make sure they are part of the process.”

She said, “Altogether it takes a few weeks from start to finish for someone to have their case reviewed and ultimately be resentenced.”

The frustrating part is that this is a slow and careful process designed more to right individual cases of overly harsh sentences rather than systemic problems or immediate crises.

As Dana Drusinsky noted, “That’s the frustrating part, the Governor can just release people from prison. The way that we release people are through a specific law that was just passed in 2018, that says that DA’s can release people through positive post conviction conduct – we don’t actually make a decision, a judge makes the decision and so the judge is going to be applying all these factors.”

“That’s been our frustration,” she said, “we’ve wanted to get way more people released, way faster.”

CDCR, Drusinsky said has been trying to make the c-files available faster.

—David M. Greenwald reporting

