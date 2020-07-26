Solano County Jail Reports First COVID-19 Case – Questions Persist About Accuracy of Counts – Weekly Highlights – Breaking Down COVID-19 in CA Jails

By Nikki Suzani

Highlights (July 20th – 25th)

Solano County Jail reported its first positive case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, July 22. The Solano County JDF has still not reported any positive cases.

220 total tests were administered in the jail as of July 22 — an increase of about 34% from last Friday. Tests administered on Thursday and Friday have not yet been reported.

143 total incarcerated persons have been booked into the jail, 53 less than last week. Of those 143 persons, 62 were booked after the first positive test was reported.

According to Solano Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, Le’Ron Cummings, the jail is following statewide precautions to prevent the spread and transmission of COVID-19.

“We have consulted with the County Public Health Officer, Risk Management, and are following their and any applicable CDC and CDPH guidelines for correctional facilities,” he wrote in an email to the Davis Vanguard.

Some of these actions, as listed on the CDC website, include – posting signs and communicating information verbally encouraging all persons in the facility to protect themselves against the virus, ensuring that there are sufficient medical supplies and testing on hand, providing a constant no-cost supply of soap, and limiting transfers of incarcerated/detained persons.

There are no guidelines that require incarcerated persons or staff to wear a mask, nor is it clear if the Solano County Jail has provided enough masks for all individuals in the jail.

Further, the jail is actively attempting to improve its transparency by establishing a database to help track the numbers better.

“Currently, my office is putting together a package of data specially for the Davis Vanguard’s requests”, Cummings wrote in an email to the Davis Vanguard. “What will take place is, every Monday, I will be provided [with] our most recent data on tests taken and positive cases among our inmates within all of our facilities. In turn, I will provide them to [the Vanguard] as soon as possible. This way, [the Vanguard] will have the most accurate and up-to-date numbers.”

This is a much-needed shift from the previous system where only a select few had access to the data about tests and positive cases. The database will be set up on Monday, July 27 after which the information about testing should be easily available to those interested.

The Solano County JDF has not announced any similar systems.

Source: Deputy Le’Ron Cummings, Public Information Officer – Solano County Sheriff’s Office and Shai Davis, Public Information Officer – Solano County Health Department.