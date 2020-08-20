20-Year-Old Child Predator Pleads No Contest to Sex Acts with Minor, Gets 6 Years

By Madeline Gile

SACRAMENTO – Defendant Alfredo Ochoa-Velazco was convicted of the molestation and sexual exploitation of a minor and will serve a minimum of five years in state prison as decided by the Sacramento County Superior Court Department Wednesday.

At the court session, taking place virtually, Ochoa, 20, took the stand. After some confusion, his defense counsel encouraged him to plead guilty to two counts in violation of section 288 of the Penal Code.

In exchange for the plea, all other counts were dismissed.

Ochoa’s attorney delivered a factual basis for the accusation, revealing the victim was close friends with Ochoa’s younger sister and would frequently spend nights at their family residence for weeks at a time.

Once acquainted, Ochoa made the child perform sex acts in his bedroom—even the day before her 14th birthday. As this became more frequent, the sexual contact took place both in his home and at the family business. The sexual misconduct continued through May 2019.

Ochoa, in Counts 2 and 4 of the complaint, violated section 288(a) which states, “a person who willfully and lewdly commits any lewd or lascivious act, including any of the acts constituting other crimes provided for in Part 1, upon or with the body, or any part or member thereof, of a child who is under the age of 14 years, with the intent of arousing, appealing to, or gratifying the lust, passions, or sexual desires of that person or the child, is guilty of a felony and shall be punished by imprisonment in the state prison for three, six, or eight years.”

The judge found the defendant guilty after his final plea of “no contest” and sentenced him to five years in state prison followed by four years of parole.

With being found guilty of Counts 2 and 4, Ochoa now has two strikes against him according to the California Three Strikes sentencing law.

Ochoa will live out the remainder of his life as a registered sex offender.

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9