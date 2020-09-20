Davis Teachers Association Announces Candidate Endorsements for November Election

DAVIS – The Davis Teachers Association (DTA) has announced its endorsements for the November 3, 2020 elections, noting the endorsed candidates will “play a critical role in future educational decisions made in the Davis Joint Unified School District and the Los Rios Community College District.”

“We want to acknowledge that these candidates have an awareness and concern about the issues of implicit bias, systemic racism, inclusion, equity and representation for all students in our institutions and demonstrated their interest in working to address these elements.

“This includes the idea of creating more professional development and outreach for educators to give teachers more support in working towards educational equity for students and families of color, while working to support hiring practices that lead to a greater diversity among educators, staff, and administrators,” said the DTA

Those endorsed include:

Kelly Wilkerson for Los Rios Community College District Board of Trustees – Service Area 4. DTA: “We are happy to endorse one of DTA’s own, Kelly Wilkerson, English and Journalism teacher at DSHS. She has a clear vision and depth of understanding of the issues in the Los Rios Community College District to serve as an effective trustee. We value her commitment to open communication and transparency, as well as her support from employee bargaining units within the Los Rios district. We appreciate her understanding and interest in supporting High School Graduates who desire career training options and higher education entry points that do not start with a 4 year college or university.”

Lea Darrah for DJUSD Board of Education Trustee – Area 2 . DTA: “We recommend endorsing Lea Darrah, even though she is running unopposed because she has worked as a voice for education within the California State PTA, and values authentic community outreach, emphasizing listening and working together in order to address the issues that DJUSD is facing.”

Vigdis Asmundson for DJUSD Board of Education Trustee – At-Large . DTA: “It is our privilege to recommend an endorsement for Vigdis Asmundson, an experienced classroom teacher, to complete the 2 year term vacated by Dr. Cindy Pickett. Vigdis will bring an important perspective to the district after spending nearly a decade as a teacher in a Title 1 school in Fairfield, and more recently, on policy development with the California Department of Education.”