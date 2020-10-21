Upcoming “Reimagining Public Safety Community Teach-In” On Saturday

By Emily Dill

DAVIS — An educational rally for innovative policing and public safety strategies will be held this Saturday October 24 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Solidarity Space in Davis’s Central Park Downtown.

The goal of this rally is to spread awareness of alternative ways of creating a compassionate system in Davis that will effectively ensure safety to all those in the community.

Short speeches by “local activities, organizers, university and high school students, and experts on the problems of our current law enforcement” will be featured to share with the public ways to create an “anti-racist, reformative, compassionate system that TRULY keeps every member of our community safe.”

Hosted by Yolo People Power, Multiculturalism Rocks!, Women in Leadership Davis, Yolo Committee for Diverse and Inclusive Elections and Indivisible Yolo, this event aims to bring a voice to those who may not feel they have the power to be heard. All those wanting to learn more about ways to take action against racism are encouraged to attend, “from newbie to seasoned abolitionist.”

All ages are welcome – there will be a puppet show and booths providing age appropriate content. The hosts encourage everyone to attend with “a chair, a blanket, your family/or (socially distanced) friends [furry friends as well], and an open mind.”

Snacks and water will be provided, as well as hand sanitizer and extra masks if needed. Attendees are expected to social distance and wear masks.

For those unable to attend but still wish to engage in the event it will be live streamed, allowing even virtual participants to ask questions regarding policing and public safety either during or before the event begins. There is no limit on the amount of questions you can ask. Questions may also be addressed to a specific speaker. This feature is open to everyone with no sign in required.

The event will also be recorded and available online through the Facebook event page for those unable to attend from in person or virtually.