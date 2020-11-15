Breaking News
Sunday Commentary: Just Can't Get Cannery Right – And That Hurts Everything Else

Breaking News, City of Davis, Land Use/Open Space, Opinion
By David M. Greenwald

At some point if the city wants to lay its cards on the table, it might consider having a consultant or perhaps even staff assess what went wrong with the Cannery.  Because, as it stands now, the project is its own warning label.  Want to consider removing Measure J—the Cannery is the best counter-argument.  Want to put forward somewhat vague features into a Project Baseline Agreement—remember the Cannery.

The Cannery has become the boogie man for Davis growth policies—and even people who are not anti-growth acknowledge it.  To put this into perspective: the Vanguard started in 2006, 14 years ago, that already the Cannery—then the vacated Hunt-Wesson Cannery site—was an issue.

At that time the debate was a 100-acre business park (my preference) or housing.  Lewis Planned Communities backed out of the project when the council in 2009 insisted on an equal weight assessment of the two options.

But it got restarted after the housing collapse when the New Home Company took over the project, and eventually passed on a contentious 3-2 vote in 2013.  You would think that would be that—but no.

There was the CFD (Community Facilities District) in 2015 that passed on a 3-2 vote.  There have been the on and off problems with the grade-separated crossing.  And then there have been the repeated attempts to come back to council with revisions to the development agreement.

One of the reasons this has been so damaging to the city’s efforts at other developments is that the developer has come back time after time to get revisions to the agreement—although much of the time, push back has forced them to back down.

As I noted back in April 2016: The week started with The New Home Company having three requested changes to the Cannery on the agenda for the Planning Commission. First, there was the proposal to increase the number of stacked flats by 24. Second, there was a proposal to reduce the number of small builder units.  Third, there was a proposal to modify the Cannery Mixed Use Center.

But before the Planning Commission met, they were off the table.  Bonnie Chiu told the Vanguard, “The New Home Company (has) withdrawn its proposal.” She noted that they “decided to put our proposal regarding the Stacked Flats Condominiums on hold at this time to allow additional outreach time.”

No big deal, except this keeps happening over and over again.

Concerns about connectivity issues have dogged the project throughout.

Writing in 2015 in the wake of a new controversy involving the Cannery, Joe Krovoza would say: “In all of this, my biggest issue was no secret. I wanted firm, firm guarantees of high-quality, grade-separated bike and pedestrian crossings at the SE and SW corners of the project.”

The SE crossing would never occur, of course, but he wrote, “A SW crossing would connect to Community Park, the library and schools, and all points southwest. I raised this issue at every Council meeting that addressed Cannery.”

He added, “When the DA [Development Agreement] came out in the November 19, 2013 staff report, the guarantees for two good, grade-separated bike and pedestrian crossings seemed very weak.”

He argued that the “staff report and DA didn’t guarantee good crossings. I saw this as backpedaling. Even with at least $11 million in transportation dollars from the DA and traffic impact funds, fingers were still being crossed that we’d have quality grade-separated crossings for bikes and peds across Covell.”

I bring all of this up as history.  On Tuesday, the Cannery proposed a FOURTH amendment to the Cannery Village Market Project.

According to the staff report: “The proposed request is to amend the Development Agreement whereby a prior condition would be removed that tied occupancy of multifamily residential units to the construction or permitting of a minimum of 50% of the commercial buildings on the West Block of The Cannery mixed-use area.”

Now of course this has run so long, as the applicant had been pursuing building permits when the COVID-19 pandemic forced an economic downturn.

According to the staff report, “Since that time, the financing commitments previously acquired by the applicant for the commercial portion of the project have been rescinded. The applicant desires to move forward with the construction of 72 multifamily units and has requested relief from the condition that ties occupancy to commercial construction given that the issues related to the pandemic are out of their control and not foreseeable when the condition was originally agreed to.”

My favorite part is “not foreseeable when the condition was originally agreed to”—given how long it has taken to complete this portion of the project, that should not be that surprising.

The Planning Commission met on this issue on June 24, 2020, and recommended denial of the applicant’s request on a 5-2 vote.

However, staff does note that the Applicant has “removed an earlier request” that the Planning Commission found objectionable—it would have delayed a $150,000 payment to the Housing Trust Fund for affordable housing purposes.

Staff naturally “recommends that the City Council approve the proposed request to amend the Development Agreement as the City is still in need of housing, the applicant had been working towards meeting the condition providing a permit-ready commercial site prior to the pandemic, and it may help hasten the permit-ready future commercial buildings being constructed versus continued inactivity.”

I think at this point the council can make whatever decision they want about this particular proposal, but there needs to be a full audit of the Cannery process where an objective third party issues a report about what the city did wrong in this process in hopes of avoiding it in future projects.

Cannery has become a cautionary tale that has been used against the city time and again in opposing projects.  The problem here is that there really are problems here, and pretending there haven’t been does no one any good.

The fact that we need housing not withstanding, this project has been a huge problem for 14 years and shows no sign of abating.

—David M. Greenwald reporting

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

27 thoughts on "Sunday Commentary: Just Can't Get Cannery Right – And That Hurts Everything Else"

  1. Don Shor

    There is no need for a commercial component in The Cannery. That was pointless from the start and is even more so now. The council should approve the request.

  2. Ron Glick

    Waste more money on consultants. Is this your new mantra?

    One thing you forgot was that the City gave protection to existing businesses when the existing exercise industry objected to building a gym at the Cannery because they feared competition. If the CC is going to pick winners and losers in the business community we shouldn’t be surprised when the business community doesn’t show up.

      1. Bill Marshall

        Somebody should summarize how much money Davis has spent on planning consultants over the last decade.

        Suspect that someone will be a consultant… was once told, “A consultant is someone you pay, to borrow your watch, and tell you what time it is.”

        1. Tia Will

          Bill

          Would you carry that same advice with you to the surgeon if you had broken your hip? I find the dismissal of expertise we are seeing at unprecedented levels to be deeply disturbing.

  3. Matt Williams

    Ben Franklin, if he were here to advise us would say the following:

    http://theincrementallife.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/10/If-you-fail-to-plan.jpg 

    And his advice to City Staff and the City Manager and the City Council would be:

    https://keep-calm.net/images/keep-calm-and-just-say-no-600-800.jpg 

    The biggest problem with Measure J/R/D is that the voters are not professionally trained in the issues of urban planning … and in some cases aren’t even personally informed about the specific project.  However, the problem with no Measure J/R/D projects is that the people who are both professionally trained and informed about the specific project don’t make their decisions using that training and/or information.  All too often they make their decisions based on politics.

    2. Alan Miller

      The biggest problem with Measure J/R/D is that the voters are not professionally trained in the issues of urban planning … and in some cases aren’t even personally informed about the specific project.

      Héll, they aren’t even smart enough to know they aren’t smart enough.  Thus:  J/R/D.

  4. Ron Oertel

    This is hilarious.

    The Cannery is exactly the type of housing that “families” would seek. 

    You’d think that the “housing shortage people” would be thrilled with this thing.

    It’s no surprise that David is now acknowledging that the owners refused to house a business park instead of housing, and that they are now trying to eject the remaining commercial space.  There’s no demand for it.

    It also likely helped prevent the approval of Covell Village.

    I am hopeful that Cannery residents will help fight any future Covell Village proposal.  I would think that they’d be easy to recruit.  😉

      1. Ron Oertel

        I agree – they can, indeed. That’s why it’s sold-out.

        Now, they may not be local families (or have tons of kids to fill-up Davis schools), but in the absence of a “Davis buyer’s program”, it’s a free/open market.

        Ultimately, a reason that building for “internal needs” is a rather fake goal.

        2. Ron Oertel

          There are wealthy families, including in that age bracket.

          But for the folks you’re referring to, they’re likely looking in places like Spring Lake (where the price is “only” about $500K-$650K).

          Not a great deal of savings, really.

          1. David Greenwald Post author

            There are wealthy families, but most of them have older children and are on their second or third house. This doesn’t fill the demographic need we had. You said this is exactly the type of housing families need, it’s not. It might fill some housing needs for some families, but your statement is subjectively false.

        3. Ron Oertel

          This doesn’t fill the demographic need we had.

          Glad to see you word this in the past-tense.  Who says that Davis “needs” this?  The oversized school district?

          I have news for you.  Houses turn-over, eventually.  Even if the owners never sell.  Eventually, they die (and are replaced by “new” people).

          You said this is exactly the type of housing families need, it’s not.

          Not what I said.  “Need” is different than “desire”, for one thing.

          Families generally prefer the type of housing that The Cannery provides (relatively modest single-family dwellings).

          Of course, it competes with places like Spring Lake, for new housing at least.

    2. Don Shor

      The Cannery is exactly the type of housing that “families” would seek. 

      No it isn’t. The type of housing that families would seek is in Spring Lake and Mace Ranch.

      1. Ron Oertel

        The type of housing in The Cannery is primarily rather modest single-family dwellings, on small lots.  I’d call that “family housing”.

        Who do you suppose is living in The Cannery?

        Those who want to pay a little less look in the areas you cite.

        1. Don Shor

          The type of housing in The Cannery is primarily rather modest single-family dwellings, on small lots. I’d call that “family housing”.

          Who do you suppose is living in The Cannery?

          I am meeting the people who are living in the Cannery. Some families, but it is very nice retirement housing for the most part. The “small lots” are the problem with respect to young families.

        2. Ron Oertel

          Well, maybe that’s just the way it is.

          Maybe folks should stop trying to change Davis, to what they envision it “should” be.

          (Small lots are not unique to Davis, anymore.  Actually, the lots aren’t necessarily small – it’s the houses that became larger.  Folks, including families don’t seem as interested in yards, anymore.  Of course, things like the cost of irrigation/water make a difference, as well.)

          But unless Davis can “control” what surrounding communities do (or implement programs such as the “Davis buyer’s” club to prevent dreaded outsiders from moving in), the folks who are trying to change Davis to what they think it should be are pissing into the wind.

          On a broader level, demographics are changing – not just in Davis.

          1. David Greenwald Post author

            “Well, maybe that’s just the way it is.”

            Ceratinly is if you don’t do anything to change it.

          2. Don Shor

            Folks, including families don’t seem as interested in yards, anymore.

            What is your evidence for this statement?

        4. Ron Oertel

          What is your evidence for this statement?

          I’m pretty sure that the average-size house has increased over the years, while newly-subdivided lots have either stayed the same, or become smaller. I’m basing that on articles I’ve read, which you’ve probably seen as well.

          On a related note, I’ve seen news stories in which developers claim that they’re already responding to a desire for larger homes (with more “separated”) space, as a result of the shift toward telecommuting.

          In any case, BOTH of these trends favor developers in communities outside of Davis.  Especially for less-wealthy families.

          No one, including you, David, or anyone else has stated exactly why they are “dissatisfied” with the sold-out Cannery, regarding the people who occupy it. Some of whom (no doubt) moved “from” Davis itself.

          Seems that you only want the “right kind” of outsiders to move in. The ones who support an oversized school district perhaps, though the district has been able to poach students from outside the district to avoid right-sizing. 😉 In a way, I suppose that result might be viewed as having both positive, and negative impacts.
           

        5. Ron Oertel

          And despite approving the exact type of housing that generally appeals to families (in the form of The Cannery), another peripheral development would likely have the same impact that you and David apparently have a problem with.

          Or, you can try to convince the city and developers to build shoe-box sized housing, which is likely to have a HIGHER cost per square foot, and is not sufficiently-sized for families.  (Who can get what they want a few miles away, instead. And then send their kids to Davis schools.)

          Again, it’s pretty funny.

          By the way, what’s the holdup with Chiles Ranch? (About 100 or so very modestly-sized houses planned, for more than a decade now.) Maybe “doesn’t pencil out”? 😉

  5. Tia Will

    David

    There have been the on and off problems with the grade-separated crossing.  And then there have been the repeated attempts to come back to council with revisions to the development agreement.”

    I would add to your list the pandering to limited but vocal small interest groups in order to get them to drop their objections prior to the city council vote.

    Cannery has become a cautionary tale that has been used against the city time and again in opposing projects”

    I would frame this differently. The use has not been so much “against the city” as it has been against poorly designed projects without sufficient guarantees.

