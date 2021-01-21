Breaking News
Home
City of Davis

Unsafe Business Practices Alleged at Davis Ace Hardware

Posted by
Date:
in: City of Davis, Davis Vanguard at UC Davis, Labor Issues
Leave a comment
10 Views
Share:

By Emily Dill 

*UPDATED WITH CORRECTIONS*

DAVIS — Davis Ace Hardware has received backlash from the community via social media platforms for conducting “unsafe business practices during COVID-19.” 

The post on NextDoor in Davis says, “On December 18th, employees at Davis Ace Hardware were notified that a case of COVID-19 was detected in an employee from the store. In the same announcement, management of the store announced that they would stay open through the holidays. By the 21st, eleven employees had called in sick, most with symptoms of the virus.”

The post goes on to detail, “on December 24th another employee tested positive for COVID-19, marking the 3rd positive case in one month.”

The post states that, “an employee approached management to discuss their decision to keep the store open. Management dismissed the people calling in sick as most likely being sick with the cold or flu. When asked about hazard pay for front-line employees (who max out at $15 an hour, even after a decade of service), they again dismissed the complaints as invalid, since the job was taken ‘voluntarily.’ They said the best they could do is to relay the complaints to corporate. Per management’s suggestion, this employee offered to communicate directly with the corporate office about these concerns.”

Then the post states that, “The next day, the employee that brought up the concerns was placed under suspension after management found that multiple workers signed on to a letter to corporate detailing their concerns and needs. They also cracked-down on employees at the store, refusing to allow anyone to talk to one-another.”

Under the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA)employees have the legal right to discuss the terms and conditions of their employment, including if they feel they’re not being paid enough and wish to seek raises from their employer.

Violations of specific laws are unclear at the moment, but the community expressed their frustration with the management of Davis Ace Hardware and demanded for changes to be made. Some posters on social media asked to hear another side of the story. The store is also still open to the public at the moment.

Corrections made by Jordan Varney

Share:

About The Author

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for