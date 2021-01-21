Breaking News
Vanguard Webinar: COVID, UC Davis & Educational Challenges During a Pandemic – Friday January 29 at Noon

Join the Vanguard for its latest Webinar – Friday, January 29 at noon.

The discussion will focus on COVID, UC Davis and educational challenges during the pandemic, as well as the future.

Guests:

Ken Burtis – COO of Healthy Davis Together, Professor Emeritus of Genetics and Faculty Advisor to the Chancellor and Provost

Jesse Drew – Co-Chair, Davis Faculty Association

Kyle Krueger – President, ASUCD

Julietta Bisharyan – Co-Editor in Chief, Vanguard at UC Davis

Event is free and open to the public: register in advance – here

