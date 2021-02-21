Breaking News
Local Cli-Fi Writer Kim Stanley Robinson Speaks: Climate Ideas from The Ministry for the Future

Photo courtesy Kim Stanley Robinson.

Davis local Kim Stanley Robinson, New York Times best-selling fiction writer, will share his penetrating thoughts about our world and its climate plight based on his latest book, The Ministry for the Future, Tuesday, February 23, 2021, from 7:00pm to 8:30pm in an online event. Robinson will speak for about 40 minutes with another 30 for Q&A.

Robinson writes science fiction, or more precisely, climate fiction, and the topic of most of his recent books is the urgent threat of climate change and the loss of biodiversity on our earth. He also envisions how to understand and transform our dangerous trajectory. Robinson writes of many solutions as he weaves his story, and in his talk he’ll no doubt offer many suggestions for our community and beyond. Bring your thoughtful questions.

All are welcome to attend this special event. Registration is required to receive the event video link as well as a post-event link to watch at your convenience. While the event is free, donations are gratefully accepted to cover costs to host the event and to help Cool Davis and partners carry out their mission.

Hardcover copies of “The Ministry of the Future” can be purchased at our local bookstore the Avid Reader Bookstore in-store at 617 2nd Street, Davis, (delivery available) or online at: https://www.avidreaderbooks.com//?q=h.calevent&eid=11720.

All “The Ministry of the Future” purchases from the Avid Reader will come with an author signed bookplate, and The Avid Reader will be donating 20% of sales to Cool Davis up until the event on February 23, 2021.

This event is hosted by Davis Friends Meeting, the Yolo Interfaith Alliance for Climate Justice, and Cool Davis. The event will be followed by additional speaker events as part of a Davis Climate Speaker Series over the course of 2021 (visit www.CoolDavis.org/signup to receive more information on future talks).

Visit Cool Davis to register https://www.cooldavis.org/civicrm/?civiwp=CiviCRM&q=civicrm%2Fevent%2Fregister&reset=1 &id=143

Visit the Cool Davis blog post for more information https://www.cooldavis.org/2021/01/29/local-cli-fi-writer-kim-stanley-robison-speaks/

Davis Climate Speaker Series 2021

Mark Reiff on Climate Change and Capitalism – Tuesday, March 23

Hugh Safford on Fire Trends in California – Thursday, April 29

Ermias Kebreab on The Green Moo Deal – Thursday, May 13

Visit www.CoolDavis.org/signup to receive more information on future talks.

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

