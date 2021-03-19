2020 Cop Violence Report Reveals Black People More Likely to be Killed by Police Despite More Likely to be Unarmed, Less Threatening

By Max Kennedy

NATIONAL – More than 1,100 people were killed by police in 2020, according to the 2020 Police Violence Report (https://policeviolencereport.org/) from Mapping Police Violence, an organization which tracks killings by law enforcement in the U.S.

The report–built in the form of an interactive website–relies on data compiled from media reports, public records and third-parties like Fatal Encounters and the Washington Post’s Fatal Force database.

This data helps Mapping Police Violence dig into patterns and trends over time in alleged police killings.

For example, the report notes that just one percent of officers are charged as a result of these killings, and most killings began with officers responding to suspected non-violent offenses.

The report also reveals that people of color, particularly Black people, are significantly more likely to be killed by police officers than are white people. A Black person in the US is more than 2.5 times as likely to be killed by police compared to a white person, and is more likely to be unarmed when killed, according to the report. Hispanic people, too, face higher rates of police killings compared to white people.

In a country still reeling from George Floyd’s death last May, these numbers are likely to add to ongoing debates around police bias, police use of force and the killings of unarmed black men.

80 people killed by police in 2020 were unarmed, according to the report, and 65 people were considered “armed with a vehicle.” 670 were allegedly armed with a gun, and 180 with a knife or sharp object.

The report also notes that most killings by police in 2020 resulted from situations where there were no initial allegations of threatening firearm use.

Ninety-four killings came from mental wellness checks, 121 from traffic stops, and 411 from other situations where the victim was not alleged to be threatening violence with a firearm. “Creating alternative responses to these situations could substantially reduce this violence nationwide,” notes the report.

Other highlights from the report:

96% were killed by police shootings . Tasers , physical force , and police vehicles accounted for most other deaths.

were killed by . , , and accounted for most other deaths. Of identified officers in 444 cases, at least 14 had shot or killed someone before. 5 had multiple prior shootings.

Mapping Police Violence was founded in 2015 “to find, analyze and evaluate every case where a person is killed by police in the United States,” according to founder and activist Samuel Sinyangwe.

“Law enforcement agencies across the country have failed to provide us with even basic information about the lives they have taken,” reads the Mapping Police Violence website.

“We hope this data will be used to provide greater transparency and accountability for police departments as part of the ongoing campaign to end police violence in our communities,” the website noted.

Max Kennedy graduated from Harvard in 2016 with a degree in History. He is an intern with the San Francisco Public Defender and most recently worked as a digital organizer with Joe Biden for President.

