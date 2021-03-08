Breaking News
Everyday Injustice Podcast 96: Justin Brooks and Wrongful Convictions

Preventing Wrongful Convictions
2015 Vanguard Event: Peggy Dev (left) wife of Ajay Dev, Keynote Speaker Justin Brooks of the California Innocence Project, Rick Walker, Board Member NCIP, and David Greenwald, Executive Director of the Davis Vanguard.

Justin Brooks has headed the California Innocence Project since 1999. Over that time, the US has learned a lot about wrongful convictions and while it remains exceedingly difficult to free people wrongly convicted, the existence of wrongful convictions in the criminal legal system has helped to bring about reform. Listen as Justin Brooks talks about the state of wrongful convictions and cases like Brian Banks and JoAnn Parks.

