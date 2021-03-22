Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 98: County County Prosecutor Kim Foxx

Kim Foxx is trying to reform one of the most notorious counties in the Country – see what she is doing about issues like wrongful convictions, police shootings and bail reform.

Kim Foxx took over in the wake of the Laquan Macdonald killing and revelations in Chicago – a city that has had its share of scandals from the torture scandal and Lt. Jon Burge to the federal report on policing to one of the highest incidents of wrongful convictions in the country. Kim Foxx talks about policing in Chicago and her efforts at reforming the system.

