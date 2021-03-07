Judge Convinced Man Should Stand Trial for Burglary, His 3rd Strike

By Avalon Amaral

SACRAMENTO, CA – Maybe if Willie Briscoe hadn’t been convicted twice for burglary, his “story” might have a better chance when he goes to trial in a month or so for – attempted burglary.

Briscoe, in fact, may be not guilty. His claim that he entered a home because he was trying to help someone could very well be true, and a jury will decide.

But Sacramento County Superior Court Judge Stacy Boulware Eurie was convinced by preliminary trial testimony Thursday to schedule a trial date for Briscoe, allegedly involved in felony attempted burglary on Oct. 20, 2020.

Prior to this event, Briscoe had two strikes for burglary in the first degree in 2002, and another in 2003.

Deputy District Attorney Alison Wiender called responding peace officers Vy Suon and Shane Bowen to the stand, and both provided descriptive details as to the day in question after their investigations.

The resident, they said, arrived at his house and noticed an unfamiliar bike in his driveway with the headlights on. He then looked to his door and found that his door was closed, but his security door was open-not as he left it.

Suspecting that his home was being robbed, the resident then took action. To keep the perpetrator from escaping he closed the security door and placed heavy items in front to restrict the mobility of the door and proceeded to contact the police.

Briscoe began pleading with the resident to let him out. Briscoe explained his reason for being in the home was because, “he thought somebody was sick inside, so he went to go check.”

When this explanation didn’t convince the resident, Briscoe acquired a metal pole and began to strike the security door. Not long after police officers Suon and Bowen arrived on the scene.

When police searched the property they found a backpack belonging to defendant Briscoe. The backpack contained three packaged lotion bottles, a key, and half of a credit card- all belonging to the resident.

Concluding the testimony from the two peace officers, Judge Eurie stated that she believes there was sufficient evidence to proceed to a trial. The trial will take place on May 19.

Avalon Amaral originally from Livermore CA, is a junior at UC Davis. She is pursuing a degree in Sociology Emphisizing in Law and Society, and minoring in Psychology.

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link: