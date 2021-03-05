Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Philly Proud Boys Member Arrested for Tweeting ‘Terroristic Threats’ to Woman

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Civil Rights, Sacramento Region
Leave a comment
40 Views
Share:

By Max Kennedy

PHILADELPHIA, PA – A self-identified member of the Proud Boys, a far-right hate group, was arrested and charged in Philadelphia this week after allegedly harassing and threatening a woman online.

Kyle Boell is accused of using his Twitter account, “@TATTEDASSHOLE80” to send dozens of harassing and threatening messages to the woman in November, 2020.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office charged Boell with misdemeanor Terroristic Threats and Harassment.

“The actions alleged here are abusive, vile, and dangerous. Like all bullies, Kyle Boell is basically a coward who was afraid to use his real name and sent his disgusting messages to a woman while hiding behind the moniker ‘TattedAsshole80,’” said First Assistant District Attorney Judge Carolyn Temin.

A statement from the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office quoted from several of the alleged messages, which were laden with profanity and a seeming challenge to “go report me call the cops [sic].”

The messages also include apparent threats and a claim to have urinated on the woman’s place of business.

The Proud Boys are a far-right, white-nationalist organization started in 2016 by Vice Media co-founder Gavin McCinnes. It has been described as a Hate Group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, and is designated as a terrorist group by the Canadian government.

Judge Temin said the District Attorney’s Office would “continue to monitor threats from extremist groups including the Proud Boys.”

“Our office will hold Boell accountable for his crimes, as we do in all crimes that target vulnerable people,” said Judge Temin. “Women deserve to live their lives freely and to speak their values boldly without fear of harassment, threats, or violence.”

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link:

 

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

The Vanguard Court Watch operates in Yolo, Sacramento and Sacramento Counties with a mission to monitor and report on court cases. Anyone interested in interning at the Courthouse or volunteering to monitor cases should contact the Vanguard at info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org - please email info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org if you find inaccuracies in this report.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for