Philly Proud Boys Member Arrested for Tweeting ‘Terroristic Threats’ to Woman

By Max Kennedy

PHILADELPHIA, PA – A self-identified member of the Proud Boys, a far-right hate group, was arrested and charged in Philadelphia this week after allegedly harassing and threatening a woman online.

Kyle Boell is accused of using his Twitter account, “@TATTEDASSHOLE80” to send dozens of harassing and threatening messages to the woman in November, 2020.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office charged Boell with misdemeanor Terroristic Threats and Harassment.

“The actions alleged here are abusive, vile, and dangerous. Like all bullies, Kyle Boell is basically a coward who was afraid to use his real name and sent his disgusting messages to a woman while hiding behind the moniker ‘TattedAsshole80,’” said First Assistant District Attorney Judge Carolyn Temin.

A statement from the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office quoted from several of the alleged messages, which were laden with profanity and a seeming challenge to “go report me call the cops [sic].”

The messages also include apparent threats and a claim to have urinated on the woman’s place of business.

The Proud Boys are a far-right, white-nationalist organization started in 2016 by Vice Media co-founder Gavin McCinnes. It has been described as a Hate Group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, and is designated as a terrorist group by the Canadian government.

Judge Temin said the District Attorney’s Office would “continue to monitor threats from extremist groups including the Proud Boys.”

“Our office will hold Boell accountable for his crimes, as we do in all crimes that target vulnerable people,” said Judge Temin. “Women deserve to live their lives freely and to speak their values boldly without fear of harassment, threats, or violence.”

