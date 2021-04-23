Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Charges Dropped against Black Lives Matter Protestor; Prosecutor Warns against Danger of Laser Pointers

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, San Francisco Court Watch
(5) Comments
65 Views
Share:

By Ned Meiners

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – All charges were dropped against Yusuf Labib, a Black Lives Matter protestor who was accused of assaulting a San Francisco Police Officer with a laser pointer, Thursday morning in San Francisco County Superior Court.

In March, Labib attended a memorial for Breonna Taylor where he had a verbal exchange with a police officer regarding a Blue Lives Matter shirt the officer was wearing.

Afterwards, police alleged that Labib shined a laser pointer at the officer. He was arrested and charged with assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury.

Labib’s attorney, Public Defender Gabriella Rodezno, has previously asserted that no such assault occurred, and, in fact, the police had acted aggressively toward her client.

The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office has decided not to pursue the case.

According to Deputy District Attorney Nida Vidutis, “in this instance the People do not believe the evidence shows beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. Labib specifically intended to cause fear of bodily harm.”

Before dismissing the case, Vidutis addressed Labib, “Handheld laser pointers are more than just a nuisance,” she explained, adding, “They are a high-tech tool that can pose a substantial threat when shined in the eyes of an individual, including a police officer.”

According to the prosecutor, the officer in question had seen first-hand the consequences of unchecked, reckless laser pointer use. “The police officer in this case personally knew colleagues who have suffered permanent eye damage from lasers being shined in their eyes, so they take this conduct very seriously,” stated Vidutis.

Finally, she warned the defendant, “The People request Mr. Labib recognize that these potential risks exist before choosing to use a laser pointer in the future.”

Labib was present for the hearing and assured San Francisco Superior Court Judge Gail Dekreon that he had heard the prosecutor’s comments.

The judge dismissed the case and the trial date was vacated.

Ned Meiners is a Legal Studies student at City College San Francisco. Originally from Maine, he currently resides on Bernal Hill in San Francisco.

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link:

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

The Vanguard Court Watch operates in Yolo, Sacramento and Sacramento Counties with a mission to monitor and report on court cases. Anyone interested in interning at the Courthouse or volunteering to monitor cases should contact the Vanguard at info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org - please email info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org if you find inaccuracies in this report.

Related posts

5 thoughts on “Charges Dropped against Black Lives Matter Protestor; Prosecutor Warns against Danger of Laser Pointers”

  1. Ron Oertel

    Finally, she warned the defendant, “The People request Mr. Labib recognize that these potential risks exist before choosing to use a laser pointer in the future.”

    Implying that one was being used in regard to the incident in question?  If not, why issue such a warning?

    According to Deputy District Attorney Nida Vidutis, “in this instance the people do not believe the evidence shows beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. Labib specifically intended to cause fear of bodily harm.”

    “Fear of bodily harm”. Does that mean a “threat”?

    Why would anyone be carrying around a laser pointer in the first place? Especially someone who confronts a police officer wearing a “blue lives matter” T-shirt?

    1. Ron Oertel

      (Based upon the prosecutor’s comment, I’m assuming that a laser pointer was in possession of the former defendant at the time of the incident, but that it was not actually used.)

  2. Ron Oertel

    In March, Labib attended a memorial for Breonna Taylor where he had a verbal exchange with a police officer regarding a Blue Lives Matter shirt the officer was wearing.

    And actually, why was a police officer wearing a “Blue Lives Matter” shirt (apparently not a T-shirt), while attending a memorial for Breonna Taylor?

    Does this also mean he was out-of-uniform?  And if so, how would the defendant have known it was a police officer?

    Probably the type of questions I would ask, if I was a “reporter”.

    1. David Greenwald

      “Probably the type of questions I would ask, if I was a “reporter”.”

      (A) We covered this over Zoom and (B) We attempted to interview some of the parties and were denied. Maybe you can refrain from the cheap shots. Thanks.

Leave a Reply

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for