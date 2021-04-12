Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 101: Duke Wrongful Convictions Clinic – Case of Junior Chandler

It was the 80s, and child sex cases and ritual cult cases were the paranoia. As the petitioners put it, at “the time in which the allegations arose – what has been deemed a period of ‘near hysteria’ about child sexual abuse in the United States – the allegations were believed and continued unchecked throughout the prosecution of the three adults.”

That coupled with faulty science and lack of understanding at the susceptibility of children to tell adults what they wanted to hear led to the wrongful conviction of Junior Chandler.

Everyday Injustice speaks to five people from the Duke Wrongful Convictions Clinic, including Founder and Co-Director James Coleman and Co-Director Theresa Newman of the Wrongful Convictions about this massive injustice and the efforts underway to free Mr. Chandler.

