Over 600 Individuals and Groups Sign Letter Pushing for Changes to Davis Police Department

The following is an open letter signed by 27 organizations including the Vanguard Editorial Board and 585 individuals citizens.

Dear Davis City Council,

As members of the Davis community, we urge you to commit to real public safety in Davis by creating a Department of Public Safety, independent of the Police Department.

Many Davis community members have been re-thinking public safety after episodes of police brutality and a long-time lack of adequate services for mental health issues, drug use, and houselessness. These issues have exacerbated racial disparities, which are particularly pronounced in Davis.

We urge you to be bold leaders in responding to these issues by creating a department that prioritizes the well-being and safety of our community, particularly our most vulnerable. Such a department would take a twofold approach by first expanding access to social services such as free mental healthcare and programs to support houseless Davis residents. Second, it would redirect calls away from the police department. Tasks such as:

Welfare checks

Code enforcement

Traffic enforcement

Noise complaints

Abandoned bikes

… and more could be housed in a Department of Public Safety staffed by social workers, civil servants, and mental healthcare professionals.

Thank you for your careful consideration of this important proposal. We look forward to working with you to ensure real public safety in our beloved community.

Sincerely,

Organizations:

United Auto Workers Local 2865, Davis Unit (UAW 2865)

United Auto Workers Local 5810, Davis Unit (UAW 5810)

Service Employees International Union Local 2015 (SEIU 2015)

Yolo Democratic Socialists of America (Yolo DSA)

Yolo People Power (YPP)

Yolo Grassroots Collective

NorCal Resist

Indivisible Yolo

The Davis Vanguard

Solidarity Space Davis

Davis College Democrats

The Justice Initiative at UC Davis

Davis Night Market

California Civil Liberties Advocacy

Davis Cherry Blossom Festival

HOPE (Homeless Outreach through Prevention and Education) at Davis

Davis High Activism Club (DHS student organization)

Women in Leadership Davis (WiLD)

Parents of African American Children Davis (PAACD)

Yolo Committee for Diversity in Education (YCDIE)

TESE Foundation

Zim Cuisine

Uniting for Racial Justice Committee of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Davis

Compassion, Peace, and Justice Ministry at Davis Community Church

Davis United Students Against Sweatshops Local 143

Cal Aggie Christian Association (CA House)

Student Mental Health Coalition at UC Davis

Yolo Progressives

Individuals: Please add your name, relationship to Davis, organizational affiliations if applicable, and other relevant information (e.g. parent of a school-aged child, business owner, teacher, healthcare professional, etc):

Robb Davis , Davis resident, former Davis City Council member, former Mayor of Davis Linda Deos , Attorney at Law Tom Hintze , full-time worker in Davis, UAW 2865 Northern Vice President Josh Shahryar , Chairman of Police Accountability Board at UC Davis, Educator Dillan Horton , Davis resident, Police Accountability Commission Chair, Chair Yolo County Poor People’s Campaign Will Kelly , former Davis resident, former Davis Police Accountability Commissioner Larry D. Guenther , Davis resident, Member Yolo People Power, Secretary Davis Odd Fellows, Board Member Tree Davis, President Old East Davis Neighborhood Association, Chair Davis Tree Commission, UC Davis MSc, etc. Rev. Timothy Malone , Davis resident, former Human Relations Commission Member NJ Mvondo , Davis resident, founder of Multiculturalism Rocks / Davis Network for Africa (DNA), Human Relations Commissioner Bapu Vaitla , Social Services Commission Chair Robert Canning , Yolo People Power, Davis Police Accountability Commissioner Cecilia Escamilla-Greenwald , Police Accountability Commissioner, Davis Vanguard Board Member, Parent of school-aged children Sean Brooks , Former Police Accountability Commissioner, Davis resident and parent of school-aged children David Abramson , Davis Resident, member of City of Davis Natural Resources Commission/Yolo Climate Emergency Coalition Anya McCann , 10 year resident, mom, former NRC commissioner, currently on NAMI Yolo County board and serve on Neighborhood Court Kari Peterson, 43-yr Davis resident, Parent, former Recreation & Park commissioner, UCD alum, Indivisible Yolo member Ignacio/Nacho Alarcón , Davis resident and co-commissioner of the City of Davis Police Accountability Commission Matt Williams, Jr., Davis resident, past member of six City of Davis Commissions, retired Roberta Millstein , Davis Resident, Work in Davis, Professor, Department of Philosophy, UC Davis since 2006; served 10 years on Open Space & Habitat Commission Sarah Zimmerman , SEIU, Civic Arts Commission, Congregation Bet Haverim, Todd Edelman , Former Member of Bicycling, Transportation and Street Safety Commission, Urban Interactions Facilitator, Child of Holocaust Survivors, Member of Yolo DSA Abram Jones , Police Accountability Commission Millie Braunstein, Davis resident, Chair, Health Care for All – Yolo, Previous – NAMI Yolo BOD – Secretary, served six years on the Yolo County Mental Health Board Joaquin Chavez , Davis resident, Vice President of UPTE-CWA 9119 Natalie Wormeli , Davis resident, Chair, Yolo County ACLU Chapter Roy Kaplan, MD , Davis resident, Chair Social Justice Committee, Bet Haverim and member of Yolo People Power Deb Young , Davis resident, Unit Chair in UAW 2865-Davis Mary Ellen Price , Davis Resident, neighborhood Court Panelist Jesse Drew , Davis resident, UCD professor and co-chair of Davis Faculty Association Gregory Wada , Davis resident, Executive director for Davis Cherry Blossom Festival, Artistic director for Bakuhatsu Taiko Dan, cultural worker Francesca Wright , Davis resident, Co-Founder and Coordinator for Yolo People Power Erica Ballinger , longtime Davis resident, board member of the Yolo County chapter of the ACLU Neetha Iyer , Davis resident, recording secretary in UAW 2865, educator Greg Brucker , Davis Resident & Parent of School aged children, DJUSD Educator, Site Representative, Davis Teachers Association, Congregation Bet Haverim Social Justice Committee Member, Co-Founder Jewish Action NorCal Denise Hoffner, longtime Davis resident; Member of Yolo County ACLU Board of Directors Morganne Blais-McPherson , Davis resident, UAW 2865 & Yolo DSA, educator Dr. David Salkoff , full-time worker in Davis, Co-chair of Yolo DSA Connor Gorman , Davis Resident, Sacramento IWW, UAW 2865, Yolo People Power, Yolo DSA, Yolo County Green Party, Educator Kazia Hart , Davis Resident 10 years, Co-Chair of Yolo DSA, President of Davis Residential Property Managers Association, Property Manager at The Lexington, UC Davis Alumni Lauren Zaren , UC Davis undergraduate student, Founder/President of The Justice Initiative at UC Davis Dr. Julea Shaw , UC Davis Graduate in Ecology, Yolo People Power Public Safety Research Team Kelsey Fortune , Davis resident, Economics PhD Candidate, Board Member of Bike Davis and Cool Davis Morgan Poindexter , Davis resident, Davis Vanguard Board Member, Yolo People Power (Public Safety Research Team), Immunology PhD Candidate at UC Davis Jordan Varney , UC Davis Graduate, Yolo People Power Public Safety Research Team Wes Westerfield , Davis resident, Head Steward in UAW 2865-Davis Mark Simon , Davis resident, Yolo People Power, Principal Consultant at Storywalkers Consulting Freya Plum , Davis resident, secretary of YDSA at UC Davis Tom Jara , UC Davis Graduate, UC Davis Employee and Davis Resident Seth Sanders , Davis resident and Professor of Religious Studies at UC Davis Katelynn Bishop , former Davis resident María José Gutiérrez Jiménez , Davis resident, UAW 2865, Spanish language instructor Isabel Alvarez , lifelong Davis resident Robert Henderson , lifelong Davis resident Miranda Duncan , Yolo County resident, former Assistant to Saint Louis County Executive & Community Development specialist at University of Missouri Sarah Heuckeroth , Davis resident, UAW 2865, educator Dr. Eric Kent , Davis resident, UAW 5810, Yolo DSA, Yolo People Power Dr. Xue Meng Chen , Davis resident, PECG Phoenix Shetty , Davis resident, SEIU 1000, EPR at EDD Caitlin French , Davis resident, UCD graduate student, Yolo People Power Public Safety Research Team Rowan Boswell , Davis resident, local business owner, Yolo People Power Public Safety Research Team Aarthi Sekar , Davis resident, UCD Graduate Student, Yolo People Power Public Safety Research Team Jonathan K London , Davis resident, Faculty at UC Davis. Felicia Azzopardi , Davis resident, co-chair of YDSA at UC Davis Juan Tamayo , Davis resident, Immunology PhD Candidate at UC Davis Marilyn Wang , Immunology PhD Candidate at UC Davis Emily Hill , Davis resident, parent of school-aged children, founder of Indivisible Yolo Rachel Beck , Davis resident, chair Indivisible Yolo Sharif Amlani , Davis voter Max Morgan , Davis resident Stephen Harris , Senior Veterinary Student at UC Davis David Gier , Davis resident, UAW 2865 Juan Miranda , Davis resident, PhD in Spanish, Yolo People Power (Translation team), Davis Vanguard Board Member Jennifer Selwyn , Davis resident, History lecturer, CSU-Sacramento. Estuardo Polanco , Community Organizer, SEIU Local 2015 Sarah (Sai) Fingerhood , Davis resident, UCD VMTH resident Stephanie Tatge , Davis resident Nancy Erickson , 30-year Davis resident, member Yolo DSA, Yolo People Power Frank Pinto , 30-year Davis resident, retired local executive board member UPTE-CWA 9119. Rhonda David , 30-year Davis resident Russell Fulk , 30-year Davis resident Scott Burman , Davis resident Susan Pelican , RN, retired. Worked for Communicare as Nurse-Midwife. Sarah Gaffney , Davis resident, Ecology PhD Candidate at UC Davis Vivian Wauters , Davis resident and UC Davis employee Marc Schenker , MD, Davis resident 35 years Shoshana Zatz , Davis resident since 1986, co-founder of Davis Community Meals and Housing (DCMH), Affordable Housing Advocate, Member of Congregation Bet Haverim Social Justice Committee. Aeric Chancellor , Davis Resident, Mental Healthcare Professional Aparna Komarla , Davis resident, Vanguard COVID-19 Project Lead Saatyaki Amin , Davis Vanguard Board Member Jen Soong , Davis resident, parent of school-aged children Shahed Dowlatshahi, Davis resident, Secretary for Yolo DSA Alyx Land , Davis resident, Shift Lead at Peet’s Coffee on Covell Pam Driggers , PhD, Davis resident and member of Congregation Bet Haverim-Social Action Committee Aurora Schünemann , President of Davis College Democrats Afton Geil , Davis resident, Electrical and Computer Engineering PhD Candidate at UC Davis M E Gladis , Chair: Yolo County Progressives, Member: Yolo People Power; Yolo DSA. Will Alpers, 21-year Davis resident, Former President of Aggies for Bernie Sanders JonahMaria Weeks, Lifelong Davis resident, Ecology PhD Candidate at UC Davis Brendan Gregg, Lifelong Davis resident Kate Mellon-Anibaba , Lifelong Davis resident, Operations Analyst, Artist, Co-Founder of Solidarity Space Davis, Parent of school-aged children Sule Anibaba , Long term Davis resident, UC Davis Outcomes Advisor, Co-Founder of Solidarity Space Davis, Co-Founder of UCD Athlete Guidance and Support Ambassadors, Parent of school-aged children Teresa Geimer , Davis resident and member of Yolo People Power Myles Roach , Davis resident Ricardo DeSantiago , Davis resident, PhD student at UC Davis Ivan Montenegro Perini , PhD Candidate at UC Davis. Tina Truong , PhD Candidate at UC Davis Aubrey Johnson , Davis resident, UC Davis employee Angel Cobo , Davis resident, Graduate Student at UC Davis Patrick Johnston-Hart , Davis resident Sean Raycraft Davis Resident, union organizer Simon Sadler , Davis resident, parent of school-aged children, Design at UC Davis Zoe Wichman , Davis resident Jordan Sayre , Davis resident, PhD candidate at UC Davis Adrian Perez , Davis resident, PhD candidate at UC Davis Jan Wagstaff , Davis resident, parent of school age children Anuj Vaidya , Davis Resident, UC Davis student, member Yolo People Power Local Voices Team Joseph Harrington, Davis Resident, Graduate of UC Davis Luanna Villanueva , long time Davis resident (since 1946), member Yolo People Power, Local Voices Team, Yolo County Progressives, Yolo County Poor People’s Campaign, and retired elementary school teacher Helia Pouyanfar , Davis resident, MFA Candidate at UC Davis Isaac Flores , Woodland resident, Graduate from UC Davis Rhys Davis , Davis resident, UC Davis graduate student and employee Ryane Logsdon , Davis resident, UC Davis graduate studeDavis Opportunity Village, Davis Homelessness Alliance, Retired professor.nt and educator, volunteer at the California Raptor Center Diana Muñoz , UC Davis graduate student, volunteer at the California Raptor Center Katherine Morucci , UC graduate student, volunteer at the California Raptor Center Reed Kenny , UC graduate student, UAW 2865 Megan Lynch , Davis resident, UC Davis grad student, founder of UC Access Now, UAW 2865 member Gwen Chodur , Davis resident, UC Davis graduate student, UAW 2865, UC Davis Graduate Student Association External Vice-President, University of California Graduate & Professional Council President, National Association of Graduate-Professional Students President Corey L. Johnson , Davis resident, UCD Anthropology PhD candidate Suzana Sawyer , Associate Professor, Department of Anthropology, UC Davis Amie Ball , Yolo DSA member Rachel Fichman , 10-year Davis resident, UC Davis employee and graduate student Mayowa Adegboyega , Davis resident, UC Davis graduate student and educator Scott Adler , Davis resident, UC Davis graduate student Jordan Rixon , UC Davis PhD candidate in Immunology Jasmine Labuda , Davis Resident, UC Davis graduate student Douglas Akahoshi , Davis Resident, UC Davis graduate student Liza Grandia , professor at UC Davis Jeremy Hinkson , Former Yolo County Resident, President, CCLA Harpreet Chima , UC Davis Employee Mina Arasteh , Davis Resident, UC Davis JD Candidate Timothy Walker, Davis resident, UC Davis graduate student, UC Davis Graduate Student Association Public Relations Organizing Director Katherine Lauck, Davis resident, UC Davis PhD student Lauren Camp , Davis resident, UCD alum (PhD), UCD staff, member of AFSCME Nusrat Molla , Davis Resident, UC Davis PhD candidate, member of UAW 2865 John DeIonno , Davis Resident, Middle/High School Teacher Andrea Odell , UC Davis graduate student, UAW 2865 Nick Buxton, Davis resident and parent of two children in DJUSD Kevin Briggs , Davis resident, Yolo DSA Chelsea Ramirez, UC Davis graduate student & employee Sven-Erik Rose , Davis resident and parent of two DJUSD students Adam Siegel , Davis resident Paige Kouba , UC Davis graduate student, UAW 2865 Mark Samuel Abbott, UC Davis graduate student, UAW 2865 Isabella Hernández , Davis resident and student Ellyn Daly , Yolo DSA Jessica Rudnick , Davis resident, PhD in Ecology from UC Davis, CA Delta Extension Specialist Marne McGuinness , Davis resident and UCD alumnus Clinton Gibson , Davis resident Meredith Carlson , UC Davis graduate student, UAW 2865 Courtney Pollard , UC Davis graduate student, UC Davis Graduate Student Association Secretary Tez Stair , UC Davis graduate student, UC Davis Graduate Student Association Internal Vice President, Yolo DSA Jacob Roche , Davis resident Jonathan Minnick , UC Davis graduate student, UC Davis Graduate Student Association President, UC Council of Presidents Graduate Co-Chair Carly Hennessey , Davis resident, UC Davis graduate student Sravya Singampalli , Davis Resident, UC Davis JD Candidate Rochelle Werner , Davis resident, UC Davis graduate student, UC Davis Graduate Student Association Treasurer Anna Kawiecki , Davis resident, UC Davis grad student Joanna Solins , Davis resident, PhD from UC Davis Selina Li , UC Davis student Alexa D’Ambra , Davis resident, Neuroscience Ph.D. Student at UC Davis B.J. Cassevah , Davis resident, Veteran Noelle Patterson, UC Davis PhD candidate Samantha Hartanto , Davis resident, UC Davis graduate student Stephen Jacobs , Davis resident, Social Justice Committee, Bet Haverim Diane Moore, Davis resident, Social Justice Committee, Bet Haverim Rachel Wang , Davis resident, UC Davis graduate student Gil Medovoy , Davis resident, Yolo People Power, Nor-Cal Resist Karen Atkins, Davis resident, UC Davis Graduate student Rossy Tzankova , Davis resident Daniel Speer , Davis Resident, UC Davis PhD Student Hannah Brinkman , Davis Resident, UC Davis PhD Student Amber Bonarrigo, Davis Resident, UC Davis PhD Student Poonam Vaya, Davis Resident, UC Davis PhD Candidate Sophie Zhu , Davis Resident, UC Davis PhD Candidate Anthony Soukey , Davis Resident, UC Davis PhD Candidate, UAW 2865 Zoe Pestana , Davis Resident, UC Davis PhD Student Vanessa Lee , Davis resident, UC Davis graduate student Willy Smart, D avis resident, UC Davis PhD Student Nathaniel Harder, Davis resident, UC Davis graduate student Cassondra Brayfield , Davis resident (On Campus), UC Davis PhD Student Aviv Karasov-Olson , UC Davis graduate student, UAW 2865 Meghan Zulian , Davis Resident, UC Davis PhD Student Erin Doherty , Davis Resident, UC Davis PhD Student Jake Allen , Davis Resident, UC Davis student C.J. Fabionar , Davis Resident, leasing agent Thea Hudson, UC Davis student Sarah Warren Gooding , Davis resident, Neuroscience Ph.D. student at UC Davis Claire Depew , Davis resident, Immunology Ph.D. Student at UC Davis Nicole Claiborne , Davis resident, Ph.D. student at UC Davis – Neuroscience Nora Oldwin , Davis resident, Attorney, Spanish tutor, Community activist Maxwell Odland , Davis resident, M.Sc. at UC Davis. Natalia Deeb-Sossa, UC Davis Professor, Chicana/o Studies Linda Cloud, Davis resident, retired Lindsay Cameron , Davis resident, PhD student at UC Davis (Neuroscience) Emily Zepeda , Davis resident, PhD student at UC Davis Evelyn Sievert, Davis Resident, UC Davis graduate student Garreck Lenz , Davis resident, PhD student at UC Davis Ian Lee , former UC Davis student Yara Pasner , Davis resident, UC Davis graduate student, UAW 2865 Porter Harrast , Davis resident, Neuroscience PhD Candidate at UC Davis Justine Villanueva, Davis Resident, Parent, Author, Attorney Michael Lynes , Davis Resident, Parent, Policy Director Carey Seal , UC Davis employee, former Davis resident Chloe Rice , Davis Resident, UC Davis student Joanna Friesner, Davis resident and parent of one child in DJUSD Lel Jones , Davis resident, PhD student Adalynn Schafer, Davis resident, UC Davis student Jeanie M. Hartranft, Owner of Finding Strengths and Co-founder of Woman in Leadership, Davis (WiLD) Cindy Pickett, Davis Resident, Former President DJUSD Board of Trustees Isabelle Marquez, CSUF Graduate Student Ian Marquez, UCLA Student Ren Marquez, UC Davis Student Amber Monteleone, UCLA Student Meredith Wade, Davis resident and parent of two DJUSD students Debbie Fung, Longtime Davis Resident and Voter Stephanie Thayer, Longtime Davis resident, paraprofessional in the Davis Joint Unified School District, artist, nanny, volunteer with ApoYolo Allison Pullin , Davis resident and UC Davis Graduate Student Michelle Lagos, Davis Resident and recent UC Davis Graduate, Internship Coordinator and Assistant Director of the Davis Vanguard Mackenzie Rice Johnson , Davis resident since 2008, mom to 3 kids, PhD student Maurice Pitesky , Davis resident since 2008, dad to 3 kids, UCD faculty Scott Steward Ragsdale , Davis since 1965, Indivisible Yolo, Yolo Climate Emergency Coalition, former Manager Davis Roots Business Incubator. Elva Diaz , Davis resident and UC Davis Professor (Pharmacology) and Chair of the Neuroscience graduate program Lindsay Weston , Davis resident and Attorney Suzanne Stukas OTR/L Burger Rehab Gabriela Grigorean , resident, UCDavis project scientist Lee Bartholomew , resident, Retired Business Owner Ana Quiñónez , Davis resident, parent of school aged child Sara O’Connell , Davis resident Jaimey Fisher , resident, Professor, UC Davis Ina Rommeck , resident, parent Rachel Schroder, Davis resident, UC Davis law student, National Lawyers Guild at King Hall Accountability Chair Alexandra Gulachenski , Davis resident, Ecology PhD Candidate UC Davis Esther Kennedy , Davis resident, UC Davis Graduate Student, Earth and Planetary Sciences Dept. Nick Minges, Davis resident, grad student David Barrera , Davis resident, UC Davis PhD Candidate Mikhaila Redovian , Davis resident, UC Davis PhD Student, Department of English Ofir Cahalan , UC Davis graduate student, English Department Elizabeth Wisnia, Parent, Community Volunteer, Homeowner, Taxpayer Bowen Du , UC Davis PhD student L.M. Bogad , UC Davis professor Chris Wisnia Ava Bindas , UC Davis PhD student Sophia Bamert , UC Davis PhD Candidate Jason Wiener , Davis resident/homeowner, UC Davis PhD Candidate Airy Krich-Brinton , lifelong Davis resident, UC Davis graduate, Engineer Holly Istas , Social Studies teacher, Davis Senior High School Brianna Cockett-Mamiya , UC Davis graduate student Allison Fulton , UC Davis PhD Candidate Joel Grey , PA-C/MPAS, long time Davis Resident Samantha Fung , Davis resident Maggie Shepherd , Junior Specialist in Plant Sciences at UC Davis Marie McDonald , Davis resident, UAW 2865, educator Neha Malik , Davis Resident, UC Davis School of Law Student Karen Mattis , Davis Resident, Property Manager Averyl Dietering , UC Davis graduate student, English Department Claire Kouba , Davis resident, UCD PhD Candidate and course instructor Isaac Ahimbisibwe , PhD student at UC Davis, UAW 2865 Kristen Hanley Cardozo , PhD candidate at UC Davis Jeff Mischkinsky, 38-year Davis resident, Adam Davis , Davis resident, UC Davis PhD Student Judith Muchard , Davis resident, retired RN Snow Hernandez, 16-year Davis Resident, Special Education Teacher at Emerson Junior High Catalina Huang , Davis resident, UC Davis law student Elizabeth Giardina , UC Davis PhD Candidate, English Department Alex Bury, Davis resident, VP of Development at Vegan Outreach, member of Indivisible Yolo Shelly Gilbride , PhD, graduate of UCD, Executive Director of International House Davis Hannah Adamy , Davis resident Kevin Dockery , Associate instructor, and PhD. student at UC Davis Carlos Tello Barreda, Davis resident, PhD Candidate at UC Davis Christina Craig-Veit , 41-year resident of Davis; parent; UCD retiree/alum, Indivisible Yolo member Marian Schlotterbeck , Davis resident, faculty at UC Davis Noah Guynn , UCD Faculty Member Irene P. Echavarria Sarah Ashkin , PhD Student at UC Davis Adnan Beteha, prospective sociology student at UC Davis Joanna Wirkus , UC Davis alum, current Davis resident and PhD student Tory Brykalski , Davis resident, PhD Candidate, Anthropology Department Aviva Blonder , Davis resident, UC Davis PhD Candidate Katrina Haws , Davis Resident, and student Kevin Schultz , Davis Resident, Apartment Manager Kavi McKinney, Davis resident and student Emily Haws, 16 year Davis resident and student Rolando Garcia , Davis Resident, PhD student at UC Berkeley Samuel Schieren, Davis Resident, UC Davis Staff William Ristenpart, Davis resident, UC Davis professor Elizabeth Davis , Davis resident Georgene Redmann , Davis resident, Coordinator for STEAC Neighborhood Project and resident for 35 years Joel E Mandel , Davis resident and voter Steve Murphy , Davis resident Camille Crango-Schneider , Davis resident and work in Davis Jane Schafer-Kramer , 30-year Davis Resident, member SEIU Local 1000 Patrick Garvey, Davis resident, work in Davis, Member of Indivisible Yolo Nina Lorenzi , Davis resident Marina Oshana , Davis resident, UCD Professor Emerita; UCD alum Joannie Siegler , Davis resident since 1988, Work in Davis, Member of Indivisible Yolo Todd Bailey , Davis resident since 1991, Raised four children in Davis, Grandparent of one-year-old Davis resident, Former DYSL President, U.C. Davis Law School Graduate, Yolo Indivisible and ACLU Member Christine Coil , Davis resident Francesca Fitzgerald , Resident of Davis for 10+ years Regina Bailey, Resident since 1991, Raised four children in Davis, Worked in DJUSD for 15 years, Grandmother of one-year-old Davis resident Lyra Halprin, I came to Davis as a student in 1970, and have lived here continuously since 1978. I was a reporter for Yolo County newspapers, & worked for 21 years at UC Davis as a public information officer. My UCD-grad husband & I raised our 2 children here, who attended Davis schools. Our daughter also went to grad school at UCD. Emma E Torbert , Resident, Work in Davis, Resident of Yolo County, Local business owner Elizabeth Saft , Davis resident, works in Davis, Clinical psychologist who has worked in homeless shelters and prisons. Have practiced in Davis for almost 20 years. Jennifer Vinh , Davis resident Audrey Pan , Davis resident, Parent of school-aged children, Local activist Oluwadara Ogundiwin, Davis student Lupita Torres , concerned Davis resident and parent – Human Rights Activist Stephanie Maroney , Davis resident, small business owner, parent of two DJUSD children Francesca Wander , Member Indivisible Yolo Maureen Pon , Davis resident for 47 years. Retired educator. Parent of DJUSD teacher. Grandparent of DJUSD children. Nancy Lazarus , Davis resident Cassie Hartzog , Davis resident, UC Davis Sociology PhD; formerly employed at UC Davis Center for Regional Change; parent of two DSHS students Antonia Palkovic , Davis resident, works in Davis, Researcher; resident of Davis for 14 years. John A. Coil , Davis resident Amanda Corcoran , Davis resident, works in Davis, Member of Indivisible Yolo, college professor, mom, Davis resident since 1993 Emily March , Davis resident, Educator and Non-profit housing coordinator in Davis, Member of Davis Community Church Eunbee Ham, Davis resident, Pastor at Davis Community Church Kirsten Sheehy , Davis resident, PhD student at UCD Sabrina Mederos , Former Davis resident, PhD student at UCD Emily Henderson, Davis resident, Artistic Director of Acme Theatre Company Michaela Reynolds, Davis resident, Child Sheri Hembree Reynolds , Davis resident 16 years, Professor of Child and Adolescent Development, CSUS. Margaret Seifert , Resident, Retired nurse midwife and practitioner, nurse educator Sarah Sweigart , UC Davis graduate student Antonio De Loera-Brust , Davis resident Christi-Anne Sokolewicz , Davis Resident, UC Davis Staff, Teamsters Bargainer, Law Student Leah Hartman , Resident, Work in Davis, Attend school in Davis Kailey Lawson , Davis resident, UC Davis PhD candidate Kelcey Meadows-Lucas , Davis resident, parent of child at DJUSD, Co-Founder of Women in Leadership Davis Matthew Kaminski-Lucas , Davis resident, UCD staff, parent of child at DJUSD Megan Welsh, Davis resident, UCD associate professor, parent of children at DJUSD Felisa Yang , Davis resident, parent of children in DJUSD, DJUSD employee (paraeducator) Ethan Caleb Prater-Fahey, Davis Resident Marisol de la Cadena , Davis resident, UCD faculty member Desirèe Rojas , President of the Labor Council for Latin American Advancement Sacramento Chapter, AFL-CIO and Change to Win. Nichole Reynolds , Davis resident for 26 years, parent of 2, UC Davis staff employee, mental health advocate Logan Legg, Work in Davis, Attend school in Davis, UC Davis Student Alex Cooke , Davis resident since 1985, parent of three boys, one of whom is still school-age. Madeline Lenhausen , UC Davis graduate student Wayne Chris Hawkes , Davis resident for 21 years, community college professor. Judy Wong-Chen , Davis resident and parent Elizabeth Stevens , Davis resident, Indivisible Yolo Jeremy Naftel , 20-year Davis resident, Attorney Nicole Dodd , UC Davis ℅ 2008; property manager in Davis for 15 years Jill Stengel , Davis resident for 18 years, parent of three DJUSD kids (two of whom are still with the district), Special Ed parent, writer, activist, voter Tali Caspi , Davis resident, PhD student at UCD Ann Block, Davis resident 28 years, parent of 2, immigration defense & senior special projects attorney – Immigrant Legal Resource Center Zane Stone , Davis resident Laura Brubaker , Yolo County resident and patron of Davis businesses, parent of two autistic children worried for their lives David Rue , MD, former Davis Resident, member of Davis Community Church Lori Llewelyn , Davis resident, Indivisible Yolo Mary Kaltenbach , Davis resident, educator, Indivisible Yolo, Yolo People Power Ryleigh Chen , Davis Resident, UC Davis School of Law Student Caro Novella , Davis Resident, PhD candidate. Katy Vigil-McClanahan , Davis Resident, BLE school garden facilitator, parent of school-aged children Alana Mockler , Davis Resident, born and raised in Davis Caroline Johnson , Indivisible Yolo Tristan Adams , Davis resident Genevieve Diane Colborn , Davis resident for 35 years, UCD King Hall graduate Melissa Wills , resident of 10 years, parent of 2 including one with intellectual disability, UCD graduate student Samantha Auman , MD. Pediatrician and mother to two children. Davis resident for 10 years Dorie Mellon , Long time resident, Senior Civil Engineer, Caltrans, UCD Alumni Katharine Georgely , Davis Resident, Work in Davis, Resident of Yolo County Patricia Martens , Davis resident Alissa Burnett, DVM, PhD. Davis Resident, Owner and Veterinarian Pets’ Request Mobile Veterinary Services, mother of school-aged children. Kelsey Ridley , Yolo County Resident, patron of Davis businesses, Guest Lecturer at UCDavis Ferguson Mitchell , Davis Resident since 2005, married to Davis resident since 1986, parent of two school-aged children Sara Rose Joseph Mitchell , Davis Resident for over 30 years, parent of young and school aged children, UCD Staff Sarah Mccullough , Work in Davis, Yolo County Resident Barbara Clutter, Davis resident Shaunese Lambel , Davis resident, Work in Davis, Indivisible Yolo Michael Ziser, Davis resident, Work in Davis, Parent, educator Heather N Keven , Davis resident, LMFT Hannah Williams , Davis resident Juliette Beck , Davis parent Laura Alexis Harvey , Social worker, parent, and Davis resident Matthew Stratton , Davis resident, Parent of elementary-school children, UC Davis Professor Stephen J Kaltenbach, Fifty-eight year Davis resident with good experience with police officers. Laurie Stillman , 19yr Davis resident, parent of a DJUSD student, member of the Jewish community and LGBTQ community, education consultant in diversity, equity & inclusion Ante Ursic , Davis resident Betsy Elzufon , Davis resident, Indivisible Yolo Carrie Agasid Davanzo , Davis resident, Parent of school-aged children, backend social justice activist Arielle Padua , Davis resident Ian Bourne, Davis resident, DSHS student Linnea Dolph, Davis resident, PhD Chem Student Sharon Lawler , Davis resident, Davis educator Rana Jaleel , Davis resident, work in Davis Daisy Underhill, UCD Student Worker Jeremy Rud, Davis resident, UCD student/employee, activist with NorCal Resist Claire Gilliland, Davis resident, UCD student and employee, UAW 2865 Kristin George Bagdanov , PhD Candidate, English, UC Davis, UAW2865 Sherrill Futrell , Resident, Work in Davis, Volunteer in Davis. Work in the UCD History Dept. Retired History Teacher Alicia Werner , Davis resident, PhD Student – Physiology, Former EMT Skyler Reese, UC Davis PhD Student – Linguistics Acacia Ouimet, Davis Resident and student Natilie Santillan , Davis Resident, UC Davis Student Noor Halabi , Davis Resident, UC Davis Student Cole Manley, Davis resident, UC Davis PhD Student Victoria Farrar , Davis resident, UC Davis PhD student Tahnee Sweeney , Treasurer Woodland Education Association Angela Nazarian , Davis Resident, UC Davis Graduate Student Cathy Forkas , Davis Resident, Business owner, Board member of Old East Neighborhood Association. Mischa Kuczynski , Davis resident, parent of school-aged child Mark Jerng , Davis resident, educator Jill Van Zanten , 35-year resident of Davis, Works in Davis, Social Justice Committee Co-Chair, Lutheran Church of the Incarnation, Davis Hsuan Hsu , Davis resident, Works in Davis Leo Phelan , Davis resident, UC Davis student Samuel Pizelo , PhD Candidate, English, UC Davis, UAW 2865 Yasmine Hachimi, Davis Resident, UC Davis graduate student, UAW 2865 Philip Peters , Davis resident and parent Diane Kallas, Davis resident for 25 years, UCD graduate and resident for an additional 6 years Chloe Karaskiewicz , PhD Candidate at UC Davis, Davis resident Kirsten Schuhmacher , PhD Student at UC Davis Heather Ringo , PhD Student at UC Davis Laura Whitsett , I am a 25+year resident of Davis, a parent to a school aged child, a member of the Yolo DSA, a disabled resident. Michael M Adams , 28 year Davis resident, UC Davis parent Eliana Kaimowitz , Davis resident since 2009. Iris Holzer , Davis resident, UC Davis PhD Candidate, UAW 2865 Dani Gelardi, Davis resident, UC Davis PhD Candidate, UAW 2865 Heath Goertzen , Davis resident, UC Davis staff Sara Geonczy , Davis resident, UC Davis graduate student Jake Gonzales , Davis resident, UC Davis Graduate Student Andrew Otsuki , Former Davis resident, UC Davis graduate student Jessica Hanselman Gray , Davis resident, PhD candidate and instructor at UC Davis, UAW 2865, parent of three DJUSD students, business owner, NDE school site council member 2016-2020 Lovely Jain , Phd Candidate at UC Davis Leo Parsons, Former Davis resident, Current UC Davis Graduate Student Osiris Hal, Davis Undergraduate, USAS Member Ariana Hernandez, UCD Graduate, UCLA Graduate Student, Davis Resident Emma Yip , UCD Law, Class of 2023 Nora Cary , Former Davis resident, current full-time worker in Davis, owner of The Palms Playhouse Amanda Kong , UC Davis grad student and Davis resident Yuuki Wittmer , Davis Resident, UC Davis PhD Student Jewel Payne , Longtime Davis resident, Member of Davis Community Church and Compassion, Peace and Justice Ministry Justin Darr , Davis Resident, UC Davis PhD Student Frances Bridges, Davis Resident Sam Koenig , lifetime Davis Resident Claire Miller , Davis Resident Peter Haws, Davis Resident, High School Teacher, Member of Davis Community Church Olivia Kim, Davis Resident Olivia Gonzalez, Davis Resident Hillary Cheramie , UC Davis PhD student Olivia Smith , Davis Resident Giselle García , UCD Law Marilyn Perry , Davis resident and works in Davis Nan Rowan , Davis Resident Hanna Bartram , Davis resident, works in Davis, UC Davis Staff Donna Waterman, Came here as a student of UC Davis, married, and raised our two children in Davis. We are also long time members of Davis Community Church. Krista Marshall , UC Davis Graduate Student, Department of Plant Sciences Anna Tuchin , UC Davis Graduate Student and resident, UAW 2865 Fran Dolan , Davis resident Christopher Lawrence, Davis resident, UC Davis Graduate Student, UAW 2865 member, parent of two children Emerald Tse , Davis resident, UC Davis JD candidate Alex Wheeler , Davis, resident, UAW 2865, UC Davis Law Student Matt Jenkins, Davis resident, UC Davis PhD student James Kingston, Davis resident, UC Davis PhD student Himali Thakur, Davis Resident, UC Davis PhD Student Michael Mlekoday , Davis resident, UC Davis PhD candidate Grace Bassett , Davis resident, parent of 2 children in DJUSD, Measure M CBOC Molly Mermin, UC Davis undergraduate student, former Executive Director, Davis College Democrats Alexandra Burgess , UC Davis graduate student, former Davis resident Jerry Wang , Davis Community Church, resided in Davis 20 years. Physician. Alumni of UCD Mary Moreno-Christian , Davis Undergraduate, USAS member Madeleine MacConnell, Davis resident, UC Davis PhD student Nancy Martinez, Davis Resident, UC Davis Undergraduate student Lucy Joseph , Davis resident, UC Davis staff, UPTE-CWA e-board member Crystal Lopez-Franco, Davis Resident, UCD Student, The Justice Initiative board member Alice Michel , Davis resident, UC Davis PhD student Kelsie Kan , Davis resident, Work in Davis, Attend school in Davis, UC Davis Staff and Alumna Sara Tillema , Work in Davis, Director and Campus Minister at Cal Aggie Christian Association; UC Davis Graduate Student Aron Tillema , Work in Davis, Attend school in Davis Eva Mroczek , Davis resident, UC Davis faculty, parent Jessica Schaefer , Davis resident, UC Davis graduate student Jenifer Price , Davis resident, UC Davis graduate, Steps to Success Panelist, NAMI Yolo County Benjamin Blackman , UC Davis PhD Candidate Taylor Westmont , UC Davis PhD Candidate Ruth Fankushen , parent, UCD grad, 35 yr. Davisite, founder Delta of Venus, LMFT Olivia Rodriguez , Davis Resident, UCD school of Law student Ulrika Beitnere , UC Davis Postdoctoral Researcher, UAW 5810 steward, Davis resident and parents Marc Friedman , UC Davis Junior Specialist, UAW 5810, Davis Resident, Jesse Lundervold , Davis resident, UC Davis graduate student Ali Alemi , PhD, UC Davis Project Scientist, Davis resident and parent Sara Obermeier , Davis resident Emmy Piper , Davis resident, work in Davis Sonia Mahi , Davis resident, UC Davis Alumna Kristine Gual , Davis Resident Julie Cross , Davis Resident Allie O’Brien , Davis Resident and ASUCD Executive Chief of Staff Catherine Hagan, Davis-adjacent Yolo County unincorporated resident, UCDavis Vet Med ‘04 alumna, Business Owner, Veterinarian, Scientist Amber Alvarez , Davis resident and works in Davis Esmerilda Rodriguez , Davis resident, Works and attends school in Davis, UC Davis Alumnus Steven Fiedler , Davis resident of 6 years, work in Davis Bryan Pocasangre , Davis Resident, Works and attends school in Davis Rebecca Munoz , Attends school in Davis (UC Davis student), resident of Yolo County Suleikha Sutter , Davis resident Marissa Roberts , Davis resident for 21 years, Work in Davis, Davis Senior High Alumni, UC Davis Staff Steven Schmidt , Davis resident, UC Davis Lecturer Telha Rehman , Yolo County Rice Farmer, UC Davis Graduate Student Johannes Starke , Davis resident of 8 years who likes our police department but also likes the idea of a public safety department as long as it doesn’t hurt the work of the police department. Kaelina Lombardo, Davis resident, UC Davis PhD Candidate Ashley Mitchell , Davis resident, educator Claire Wiebe , Davis Resident Meryl Motika , Davis Resident, works in Davis, parent of 2 young children Susan Padgett , Davis Resident Craig L. Lundgren , Davis resident Ashley Brown , UC Davis graduate, teacher in Yolo County Lilly Monique House , Davis resident, UC Davis student, employee of business in Davis Apeksha Kanumilli , UC Davis student Carol Lynn , 27 year resident of Davis Gina Bloom , Resident of Davis for 13 years; parent and educator Nina Shields , Davis resident Michele Browne , Davis resident, Parent of disabled adult Spencer Ault , Davis resident Isabella Holmes , UC Davis student Joe Bolte , Davis resident, BTSSC, Yolo Mobility Gregory Stevens , Davis Resident since 2015 Aarya Chidambaram , UC Davis Alumni and resident Gracie Malley , Davis resident Erin Arnold , Davis resident and the Avid Reader Bookstore, Davis owner. Catherine Bucher, Davis resident, parent, educator Meghan Miller , Davis resident, UCD faculty Melanie Bowden, 20 year Davis resident, educator Sarah Williams, Davis resident starting in 1995, parent of a DJUSD student. Lisa McClintock , Davis resident, parent of two DJUSD students, DJUSD educator Jake Goidell , Lifelong Davis Resident Paul Lott , Davis resident Katie Dineen , UC Davis Student Angie Pham , UC Davis Student Andrea Sommer , UC Davis Student Dawei Yan , Work and live in Davis since 2016, Parent of school-aged children Bradley Jenner , Attend school in Davis Nick Rocci , Davis Resident, Work in Davis Marge Matoba , Davis resident, Member of Davis UMC Service and Justice Committee Claire Goldstein , Davis resident Sara Lipschutz , UC Davis student Sarah Rizzo , Davis resident Samantha Reitzes , Davis resident, UC Davis student Kevin O’Connor , Davis resident, Educator and scientist Scott F. Jones , PhD, Davis resident, work in Davis, Elder at Davis Community Church; parent of school-aged children Karen Mo , Work in Davis, Resident of Yolo County, Mom & UC Davis family physician Lee Ann D’Amato , Davis Resident, Former Vallejo School Board Member Amy Seropian , Davis resident Lindsay Terry , Life long Davis citizen and active parent in BLE Montessori and DaVinci parent boosters, educator for 15 years Benjamin Johnson , Davis resident, parent and attorney Meaghan Ethridge , SMHC Co-Chair Bhjan Kaur , SMHC Co-Chair Julie Klein , Davis resident, work in Davis, Parent of school-aged children, Board member, Jewish Federation of the Sacramento Region Beth Foraker , Davis Resident, Work in Davis, Work at UC Davis in the School of Education helping beginning teachers become teachers. Because of this, I work with a lot of Davis schools and Davis educators and many educators in Yolo County. Martha M Teeter , Davis Resident, Davis Opportunity Village, Davis Homelessness Alliance, Retired professor Susan Brown , Davis resident, work in Davis, Psychologist, business owner Shelby Dreyer , Resident of Yolo County Kala Babu, Resident of Yolo County and Law Student at UC Davis School of Law Emily Dill , Davis Vanguard Writer and UC Davis Student Lauren Smith , UC Davis graduate and Davis Vanguard City Desk editor Katharine Georgely , Davis resident since 1993, Parent, UC Davis Employee, Davis Community Church Member Dana Al-Hindi 3-year Davis resident, graduate student in Davis India Fleming-Farris , Davis resident and Neighborhood Court Volunteer Barbara Clutter , Davis resident, Chair, Uniting for Racial Justice Committee of the UU Church of Davis Iliana Magana , UC Davis Student Anthony Palmere , Davis resident Samantha Scarcello , Davis resident, UC Davis Student, Delta Delta Delta Kay Zora , Davis Resident Brian Dolan , Davis Resident, Work in Davis Elizabeth Dolan , Davis Resident Alyssa James , Davis Resident Lasonja Porter , A 20-year Davis resident. A mother of 4 kids. CEO of Homeless Refuge Support & Advocacy Inc., Community Leader and member of WiLD Roger Kingston , Davis Resident, Davis Community Church Katie Kingston , Davis Resident, Davis Community Church Katie Rodger , Resident, Work in Davis, Resident of Yolo County, UC-AFT Davis Chapter President Sarah Mccullough , Work in Davis, Resident of Yolo County Christina Robinson , former resident of Yolo County, Co-founder of CommunityHealer.Org, co-worker, visitor and friends with several Davis community residents Danielle Newman , Davis resident of 12 years Myvanwy Morgan , Long-time Davis resident Rosanne Bernardy , Davis resident Eva Restad , Davis resident

Rebekka Garberson, Davis resident, UC Davis graduate, parent of a school-aged child