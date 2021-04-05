Breaking News
Over 600 Individuals and Groups Sign Letter Pushing for Changes to Davis Police Department

in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Civil Rights, Law Enforcement
(30) Comments
The following is an open letter signed by 27 organizations including the Vanguard Editorial Board and 585 individuals citizens.

Dear Davis City Council,

As members of the Davis community, we urge you to commit to real public safety in Davis by creating a Department of Public Safety, independent of the Police Department.

Many Davis community members have been re-thinking public safety after episodes of police brutality and a long-time lack of adequate services for mental health issues, drug use, and houselessness. These issues have exacerbated racial disparities, which are particularly pronounced in Davis.

We urge you to be bold leaders in responding to these issues by creating a department that prioritizes the well-being and safety of our community, particularly our most vulnerable. Such a department would take a twofold approach by first expanding access to social services such as free mental healthcare and programs to support houseless Davis residents. Second, it would redirect calls away from the police department. Tasks such as: 

  • Welfare checks
  • Code enforcement
  • Traffic enforcement
  • Noise complaints
  • Abandoned bikes

… and more could be housed in a Department of Public Safety staffed by social workers, civil servants, and mental healthcare professionals.

Thank you for your careful consideration of this important proposal. We look forward to working with you to ensure real public safety in our beloved community.

Sincerely, 

Organizations:

  • United Auto Workers Local 2865, Davis Unit (UAW 2865)
  • United Auto Workers Local 5810, Davis Unit (UAW 5810)
  • Service Employees International Union Local 2015 (SEIU 2015)
  • Yolo Democratic Socialists of America (Yolo DSA)
  • Yolo People Power (YPP)
  • Yolo Grassroots Collective
  • NorCal Resist
  • Indivisible Yolo
  • The Davis Vanguard 
  • Solidarity Space Davis
  • Davis College Democrats
  • The Justice Initiative at UC Davis
  • Davis Night Market
  • California Civil Liberties Advocacy
  • Davis Cherry Blossom Festival
  • HOPE (Homeless Outreach through Prevention and Education) at Davis
  • Davis High Activism Club (DHS student organization)
  • Women in Leadership Davis (WiLD)
  • Parents of African American Children Davis (PAACD)
  • Yolo Committee for Diversity in Education (YCDIE)
  • TESE Foundation
  • Zim Cuisine
  • Uniting for Racial Justice Committee of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Davis 
  • Compassion, Peace, and Justice Ministry at Davis Community Church
  • Davis United Students Against Sweatshops Local 143
  • Cal Aggie Christian Association (CA House)
  • Student Mental Health Coalition at UC Davis
  • Yolo Progressives

Individuals: Please add your name, relationship to Davis, organizational affiliations if applicable, and other relevant information (e.g. parent of a school-aged child, business owner, teacher, healthcare professional, etc):

  1. Robb Davis, Davis resident, former Davis City Council member, former Mayor of Davis
  2. Linda Deos, Attorney at Law
  3. Tom Hintze, full-time worker in Davis, UAW 2865 Northern Vice President
  4. Josh Shahryar, Chairman of Police Accountability Board at UC Davis, Educator
  5. Dillan Horton, Davis resident, Police Accountability Commission Chair, Chair Yolo County Poor People’s Campaign
  6. Will Kelly, former Davis resident, former Davis Police Accountability Commissioner
  7. Larry D. Guenther, Davis resident, Member Yolo People Power, Secretary Davis Odd Fellows, Board Member Tree Davis, President Old East Davis Neighborhood Association, Chair Davis Tree Commission, UC Davis MSc, etc.
  8. Rev. Timothy Malone, Davis resident, former Human Relations Commission Member
  9. NJ Mvondo, Davis resident, founder of Multiculturalism Rocks / Davis Network for Africa (DNA), Human Relations Commissioner
  10. Bapu Vaitla, Social Services Commission Chair
  11. Robert Canning, Yolo People Power, Davis Police Accountability Commissioner
  12. Cecilia Escamilla-Greenwald, Police Accountability Commissioner, Davis Vanguard Board Member, Parent of school-aged children 
  13. Sean Brooks, Former Police Accountability Commissioner, Davis resident and parent of school-aged children
  14. David Abramson, Davis Resident, member of City of Davis Natural Resources Commission/Yolo Climate Emergency Coalition
  15. Anya McCann,  10 year resident, mom, former NRC commissioner,  currently on NAMI Yolo County board and serve on Neighborhood Court
  16. Kari Peterson, 43-yr Davis resident, Parent, former Recreation & Park commissioner, UCD alum, Indivisible Yolo member 
  17. Ignacio/Nacho Alarcón, Davis resident and co-commissioner of the City of Davis Police Accountability Commission
  18. Matt Williams, Jr., Davis resident, past member of six City of Davis Commissions, retired 
  19. Roberta Millstein, Davis Resident, Work in Davis, Professor, Department of Philosophy, UC Davis since 2006; served 10 years on Open Space & Habitat Commission
  20. Sarah Zimmerman, SEIU, Civic Arts Commission, Congregation Bet Haverim,   
  21. Todd Edelman, Former Member of Bicycling, Transportation and Street Safety Commission, Urban Interactions Facilitator, Child of Holocaust Survivors, Member of Yolo DSA
  22. Abram Jones, Police Accountability Commission
  23. Millie Braunstein, Davis resident, Chair, Health Care for All – Yolo, Previous – NAMI Yolo BOD – Secretary, served six years on the Yolo County Mental Health Board
  24. Joaquin Chavez, Davis resident, Vice President of UPTE-CWA 9119
  25. Natalie Wormeli, Davis resident, Chair, Yolo County ACLU Chapter
  26. Roy Kaplan, MD, Davis resident, Chair Social Justice Committee, Bet Haverim and member of Yolo People Power
  27. Deb Young, Davis resident, Unit Chair in UAW 2865-Davis   
  28. Mary Ellen Price, Davis Resident, neighborhood Court Panelist
  29. Jesse Drew, Davis resident, UCD professor and co-chair of Davis Faculty Association
  30. Gregory Wada, Davis resident, Executive director for Davis Cherry Blossom Festival, Artistic director for Bakuhatsu Taiko Dan, cultural worker
  31. Francesca Wright, Davis resident, Co-Founder and Coordinator for Yolo People Power
  32. Erica Ballinger, longtime Davis resident, board member of the Yolo County chapter of the ACLU
  33. Neetha Iyer, Davis resident, recording secretary in UAW 2865, educator
  34. Greg Brucker, Davis Resident & Parent of School aged children, DJUSD Educator, Site Representative, Davis Teachers Association, Congregation Bet Haverim Social Justice Committee Member, Co-Founder Jewish Action NorCal
  35. Denise Hoffner, longtime Davis resident; Member of Yolo County ACLU Board of Directors
  36. Morganne Blais-McPherson, Davis resident, UAW 2865 & Yolo DSA, educator
  37. Dr. David Salkoff, full-time worker in Davis, Co-chair of Yolo DSA
  38. Connor Gorman, Davis Resident, Sacramento IWW, UAW 2865, Yolo People Power, Yolo DSA, Yolo County Green Party, Educator
  39. Kazia Hart, Davis Resident 10 years, Co-Chair of Yolo DSA, President of Davis Residential Property Managers Association, Property Manager at The Lexington, UC Davis Alumni
  40. Lauren Zaren, UC Davis undergraduate student, Founder/President of The Justice Initiative at UC Davis
  41. Dr. Julea Shaw, UC Davis Graduate in Ecology, Yolo People Power Public Safety Research Team
  42. Kelsey Fortune, Davis resident, Economics PhD Candidate, Board Member of Bike Davis and Cool Davis
  43. Morgan Poindexter, Davis resident, Davis Vanguard Board Member, Yolo People Power (Public Safety Research Team), Immunology PhD Candidate at UC Davis
  44. Jordan Varney, UC Davis Graduate, Yolo People Power Public Safety Research Team
  45. Wes Westerfield, Davis resident, Head Steward in UAW 2865-Davis
  46. Mark Simon, Davis resident, Yolo People Power, Principal Consultant at Storywalkers Consulting
  47. Freya Plum, Davis resident, secretary of YDSA at UC Davis
  48. Tom Jara, UC Davis Graduate, UC Davis Employee and Davis Resident
  49. Seth Sanders, Davis resident and Professor of Religious Studies at UC Davis
  50. Katelynn Bishop, former Davis resident
  51. María José Gutiérrez Jiménez, Davis resident, UAW 2865, Spanish language instructor
  52. Isabel Alvarez, lifelong Davis resident 
  53. Robert Henderson, lifelong Davis resident
  54. Miranda Duncan, Yolo County resident, former Assistant to Saint Louis County Executive & Community Development specialist at University of Missouri 
  55. Sarah Heuckeroth, Davis resident, UAW 2865, educator
  56. Dr. Eric Kent, Davis resident, UAW 5810, Yolo DSA, Yolo People Power
  57. Dr. Xue Meng Chen, Davis resident, PECG
  58. Phoenix Shetty, Davis resident, SEIU 1000, EPR at EDD 
  59. Caitlin French, Davis resident, UCD graduate student, Yolo People Power Public Safety Research Team
  60. Rowan Boswell, Davis resident, local business owner, Yolo People Power Public Safety Research Team 
  61. Aarthi Sekar, Davis resident, UCD Graduate Student, Yolo People Power Public Safety Research Team
  62. Jonathan K London, Davis resident, Faculty at UC Davis. 
  63. Felicia Azzopardi, Davis resident, co-chair of YDSA at UC Davis
  64. Juan Tamayo, Davis resident, Immunology PhD Candidate at UC Davis
  65. Marilyn Wang,  Immunology PhD Candidate at UC Davis
  66. Emily Hill, Davis resident, parent of school-aged children, founder of Indivisible Yolo
  67. Rachel Beck, Davis resident, chair Indivisible Yolo
  68. Sharif Amlani, Davis voter 
  69. Max Morgan, Davis resident 
  70. Stephen Harris, Senior Veterinary Student at UC Davis
  71. David Gier, Davis resident, UAW 2865
  72. Juan Miranda, Davis resident, PhD in Spanish, Yolo People Power (Translation team), Davis Vanguard Board 
  73. Member
  74. Jennifer Selwyn, Davis resident, History lecturer, CSU-Sacramento.
  75. Estuardo Polanco, Community Organizer, SEIU Local 2015
  76. Sarah (Sai) Fingerhood, Davis resident, UCD VMTH resident
  77. Stephanie Tatge, Davis resident
  78. Nancy Erickson, 30-year Davis resident, member Yolo DSA, Yolo People Power
  79. Frank Pinto, 30-year Davis resident, retired local executive board member UPTE-CWA 9119.
  80. Rhonda David, 30-year Davis resident
  81. Russell Fulk, 30-year Davis resident
  82. Scott Burman, Davis resident
  83. Susan Pelican, RN, retired. Worked for Communicare as Nurse-Midwife.
  84. Sarah Gaffney, Davis resident, Ecology PhD Candidate at UC Davis
  85. Vivian Wauters, Davis resident and UC Davis employee
  86. Marc Schenker, MD, Davis resident 35 years
  87. Shoshana Zatz, Davis resident since 1986, co-founder of Davis Community Meals and Housing (DCMH), Affordable Housing Advocate, Member of Congregation Bet Haverim Social Justice Committee.
  88. Aeric Chancellor, Davis Resident, Mental Healthcare Professional
  89. Aparna Komarla, Davis resident, Vanguard COVID-19 Project Lead
  90. Saatyaki Amin, Davis Vanguard Board Member
  91. Jen Soong, Davis resident, parent of school-aged children
  92. Shahed Dowlatshahi, Davis resident, Secretary for Yolo DSA
  93. Alyx Land, Davis resident, Shift Lead at Peet’s Coffee on Covell
  94. Pam Driggers, PhD, Davis resident and member of Congregation Bet Haverim-Social Action Committee
  95. Aurora Schünemann, President of Davis College Democrats 
  96. Afton Geil, Davis resident, Electrical and Computer Engineering PhD Candidate at UC Davis
  97. M E Gladis, Chair: Yolo County Progressives, Member: Yolo People Power; Yolo DSA.
  98. Will Alpers, 21-year Davis resident, Former President of Aggies for Bernie Sanders
  99. JonahMaria Weeks, Lifelong Davis resident, Ecology PhD Candidate at UC Davis
  100. Brendan Gregg, Lifelong Davis resident
  101. Kate Mellon-Anibaba, Lifelong Davis resident, Operations Analyst, Artist, Co-Founder of Solidarity Space Davis, Parent of school-aged children
  102. Sule Anibaba, Long term Davis resident, UC Davis Outcomes Advisor, Co-Founder of Solidarity Space Davis, Co-Founder of UCD Athlete Guidance and Support Ambassadors, Parent of school-aged children
  103. Teresa Geimer, Davis resident and member of Yolo People Power
  104. Myles Roach, Davis resident
  105. Ricardo DeSantiago, Davis resident, PhD student at UC Davis 
  106. Ivan Montenegro Perini, PhD Candidate at UC Davis.
  107. Tina Truong, PhD Candidate at UC Davis 
  108. Aubrey Johnson, Davis resident, UC Davis employee
  109. Angel Cobo, Davis resident, Graduate Student at UC Davis 
  110. Patrick Johnston-Hart, Davis resident
  111. Sean Raycraft Davis Resident, union organizer 
  112. Simon Sadler, Davis resident, parent of school-aged children, Design  at UC Davis 
  113. Zoe Wichman, Davis resident
  114. Jordan Sayre, Davis resident, PhD candidate at UC Davis
  115. Adrian Perez, Davis resident, PhD candidate at UC Davis
  116. Jan Wagstaff, Davis resident, parent of school age children
  117. Anuj Vaidya, Davis Resident, UC Davis student, member Yolo People Power Local Voices Team
  118. Joseph Harrington, Davis Resident, Graduate of UC Davis
  119. Luanna Villanueva, long time Davis resident (since 1946), member Yolo People Power, Local Voices Team, Yolo County Progressives, Yolo County Poor People’s Campaign, and retired elementary school teacher  
  120. Helia Pouyanfar, Davis resident, MFA Candidate at UC Davis
  121. Isaac Flores, Woodland resident, Graduate from UC Davis
  122. Rhys Davis, Davis resident, UC Davis graduate student and employee
  123. Ryane Logsdon, Davis resident, UC Davis graduate studeDavis Opportunity Village, Davis Homelessness Alliance, Retired professor.nt and educator, volunteer at the California Raptor Center
  124. Diana Muñoz, UC Davis graduate student, volunteer at the California Raptor Center
  125. Katherine Morucci, UC graduate student, volunteer at the California Raptor Center
  126. Reed Kenny, UC graduate student, UAW 2865
  127. Megan Lynch, Davis resident, UC Davis grad student, founder of UC Access Now, UAW 2865 member
  128. Gwen Chodur, Davis resident, UC Davis graduate student, UAW 2865, UC Davis Graduate Student Association External Vice-President, University of California Graduate & Professional Council President, National Association of Graduate-Professional Students President
  129. Corey L.  Johnson, Davis resident, UCD Anthropology PhD candidate
  130. Suzana Sawyer, Associate Professor, Department of Anthropology, UC Davis
  131. Amie Ball, Yolo DSA member
  132. Rachel Fichman, 10-year Davis resident, UC Davis employee and graduate student
  133. Mayowa Adegboyega, Davis resident, UC Davis graduate student and educator
  134. Scott Adler, Davis resident, UC Davis graduate student
  135. Jordan Rixon, UC Davis PhD candidate in Immunology
  136. Jasmine Labuda, Davis Resident, UC Davis graduate student 
  137. Douglas Akahoshi, Davis Resident, UC Davis graduate student
  138. Liza Grandia, professor at UC Davis
  139. Jeremy Hinkson, Former Yolo County Resident, President, CCLA
  140. Harpreet Chima, UC Davis Employee
  141. Mina Arasteh, Davis Resident, UC Davis JD Candidate
  142. Timothy Walker, Davis resident, UC Davis graduate student, UC Davis Graduate Student Association Public Relations Organizing Director
  143. Katherine Lauck, Davis resident, UC Davis PhD student 
  144. Lauren Camp, Davis resident, UCD alum (PhD), UCD staff, member of AFSCME
  145. Nusrat Molla, Davis Resident, UC Davis PhD candidate, member of UAW 2865
  146. John DeIonno, Davis Resident, Middle/High School Teacher
  147. Andrea Odell, UC Davis graduate student, UAW 2865
  148. Nick Buxton, Davis resident and parent of two children in DJUSD
  149. Kevin Briggs, Davis resident, Yolo DSA
  150. Chelsea Ramirez, UC Davis graduate student & employee
  151. Sven-Erik Rose, Davis resident and parent of two DJUSD students
  152. Adam Siegel, Davis resident
  153. Paige Kouba, UC Davis graduate student, UAW 2865
  154. Mark Samuel Abbott, UC Davis graduate student, UAW 2865
  155. Isabella Hernández, Davis resident and student 
  156. Ellyn Daly, Yolo DSA
  157. Jessica Rudnick, Davis resident, PhD in Ecology from UC Davis, CA Delta Extension Specialist
  158. Marne McGuinness,  Davis resident and UCD alumnus
  159. Clinton Gibson, Davis resident
  160. Meredith Carlson, UC Davis graduate student, UAW 2865
  161. Courtney Pollard, UC Davis graduate student, UC Davis Graduate Student Association Secretary
  162. Tez Stair, UC Davis graduate student, UC Davis Graduate Student Association Internal Vice President, Yolo DSA
  163. Jacob Roche, Davis resident
  164. Jonathan Minnick, UC Davis graduate student, UC Davis Graduate Student Association President, UC Council of Presidents Graduate Co-Chair
  165. Carly Hennessey, Davis resident, UC Davis graduate student
  166. Sravya Singampalli, Davis Resident, UC Davis JD Candidate
  167. Rochelle Werner, Davis resident, UC Davis graduate student, UC Davis Graduate Student Association Treasurer
  168. Anna Kawiecki, Davis resident, UC Davis grad student
  169. Joanna Solins, Davis resident, PhD from UC Davis
  170. Selina Li, UC Davis student
  171. Alexa D’Ambra, Davis resident, Neuroscience Ph.D. Student at UC Davis 
  172. B.J. Cassevah, Davis resident, Veteran 
  173. Noelle Patterson, UC Davis PhD candidate
  174. Samantha Hartanto, Davis resident, UC Davis graduate student
  175. Stephen Jacobs, Davis resident, Social Justice Committee, Bet Haverim
  176. Diane Moore, Davis resident, Social Justice Committee, Bet Haverim
  177. Rachel Wang, Davis resident, UC Davis graduate student
  178. Gil Medovoy, Davis resident, Yolo People Power, Nor-Cal Resist
  179. Karen Atkins, Davis resident, UC Davis Graduate student
  180. Rossy Tzankova, Davis resident
  181. Daniel Speer, Davis Resident, UC Davis PhD Student
  182. Hannah Brinkman, Davis Resident, UC Davis PhD Student
  183. Amber Bonarrigo, Davis Resident, UC Davis PhD Student
  184. Poonam Vaya, Davis Resident, UC Davis PhD Candidate
  185. Sophie Zhu, Davis Resident, UC Davis PhD Candidate
  186. Anthony Soukey, Davis Resident, UC Davis PhD Candidate, UAW 2865
  187. Zoe Pestana, Davis Resident, UC Davis PhD Student
  188. Vanessa Lee, Davis resident, UC Davis graduate student
  189. Willy Smart, Davis resident, UC Davis PhD Student 
  190. Nathaniel Harder, Davis resident, UC Davis graduate student
  191. Cassondra Brayfield, Davis resident (On Campus), UC Davis PhD Student
  192. Aviv Karasov-Olson, UC Davis graduate student, UAW 2865
  193. Meghan Zulian, Davis Resident, UC Davis PhD Student 
  194. Erin Doherty, Davis Resident, UC Davis PhD Student 
  195. Jake Allen, Davis Resident, UC Davis student
  196. C.J. Fabionar, Davis Resident, leasing agent
  197. Thea Hudson, UC Davis student
  198. Sarah Warren Gooding, Davis resident, Neuroscience Ph.D. student at UC Davis
  199. Claire Depew, Davis resident, Immunology Ph.D. Student at UC Davis
  200. Nicole Claiborne, Davis resident, Ph.D. student at UC Davis – Neuroscience
  201. Nora Oldwin, Davis resident, Attorney, Spanish tutor, Community activist 
  202. Maxwell Odland, Davis resident, M.Sc. at UC Davis.
  203. Natalia Deeb-Sossa, UC Davis Professor, Chicana/o Studies
  204. Linda Cloud, Davis resident, retired
  205. Lindsay Cameron, Davis resident, PhD student at UC Davis (Neuroscience)
  206. Emily Zepeda, Davis resident, PhD student at UC Davis 
  207. Evelyn Sievert, Davis Resident, UC Davis graduate student
  208. Garreck Lenz, Davis resident, PhD student at UC Davis
  209. Ian Lee, former UC Davis student
  210. Yara Pasner, Davis resident, UC Davis graduate student, UAW 2865
  211. Porter Harrast, Davis resident, Neuroscience PhD Candidate at UC Davis
  212. Justine Villanueva, Davis Resident, Parent, Author, Attorney
  213. Michael Lynes, Davis Resident, Parent, Policy Director 
  214. Carey Seal, UC Davis employee, former Davis resident
  215. Chloe Rice, Davis Resident, UC Davis student 
  216. Joanna Friesner, Davis resident and parent of one child in DJUSD
  217. Lel Jones, Davis resident, PhD student 
  218. Adalynn Schafer, Davis resident, UC Davis student 
  219. Jeanie M. Hartranft, Owner of Finding Strengths and Co-founder of Woman in Leadership, Davis (WiLD)
  220. Cindy Pickett, Davis Resident, Former President DJUSD Board of Trustees
  221. Isabelle Marquez, CSUF Graduate Student
  222. Ian Marquez, UCLA Student
  223. Ren Marquez, UC Davis Student
  224. Amber Monteleone, UCLA Student
  225. Meredith Wade, Davis resident and parent of two DJUSD students
  226. Debbie Fung,  Longtime Davis Resident and Voter
  227. Stephanie Thayer, Longtime Davis resident, paraprofessional in the Davis Joint Unified School District, artist, nanny, volunteer with ApoYolo
  228. Allison Pullin, Davis resident and UC Davis Graduate Student
  229. Michelle Lagos, Davis Resident and recent UC Davis Graduate, Internship Coordinator and Assistant Director of the Davis Vanguard 
  230. Mackenzie Rice Johnson, Davis resident since 2008, mom to 3 kids, PhD student
  231. Maurice Pitesky, Davis resident since 2008, dad to 3 kids, UCD faculty
  232. Scott Steward Ragsdale, Davis since 1965, Indivisible Yolo, Yolo Climate Emergency Coalition, former  Manager Davis Roots Business Incubator.   
  233. Elva Diaz, Davis resident and UC Davis Professor (Pharmacology) and Chair of the Neuroscience graduate program
  234. Lindsay Weston, Davis resident and Attorney
  235. Suzanne Stukas OTR/L Burger Rehab
  236. Gabriela Grigorean, resident, UCDavis project scientist   
  237. Lee Bartholomew, resident, Retired Business Owner
  238. Ana Quiñónez, Davis resident, parent of school aged child
  239. Sara O’Connell, Davis resident
  240. Jaimey Fisher, resident, Professor, UC Davis
  241. Ina Rommeck, resident, parent
  242. Rachel Schroder, Davis resident, UC Davis law student, National Lawyers Guild at King Hall Accountability Chair
  243. Alexandra Gulachenski, Davis resident, Ecology PhD Candidate UC Davis
  244. Esther Kennedy, Davis resident, UC Davis Graduate Student, Earth and Planetary Sciences Dept.
  245. Nick Minges, Davis resident, grad student 
  246. David Barrera, Davis resident, UC Davis PhD Candidate
  247. Mikhaila Redovian, Davis resident, UC Davis PhD Student, Department of English
  248. Ofir Cahalan, UC Davis graduate student, English Department
  249. Elizabeth Wisnia, Parent, Community Volunteer, Homeowner, Taxpayer
  250. Bowen Du, UC Davis PhD student
  251. L.M. Bogad, UC Davis professor
  252. Chris Wisnia
  253. Ava Bindas, UC Davis PhD student
  254. Sophia Bamert, UC Davis PhD Candidate
  255. Jason Wiener, Davis resident/homeowner, UC Davis PhD Candidate
  256. Airy Krich-Brinton, lifelong Davis resident, UC Davis graduate, Engineer
  257. Holly Istas, Social Studies teacher, Davis Senior High School
  258. Brianna Cockett-Mamiya, UC Davis graduate student
  259. Allison Fulton, UC Davis PhD Candidate
  260. Joel Grey, PA-C/MPAS, long time Davis Resident
  261. Samantha Fung, Davis resident 
  262. Maggie Shepherd, Junior Specialist in Plant Sciences at UC Davis
  263. Marie McDonald, Davis resident, UAW 2865, educator
  264. Neha Malik, Davis Resident, UC Davis School of Law Student
  265. Karen Mattis, Davis Resident, Property Manager
  266. Averyl Dietering, UC Davis graduate student, English Department
  267. Claire Kouba, Davis resident, UCD PhD Candidate and course instructor
  268. Isaac Ahimbisibwe, PhD student at UC Davis, UAW 2865
  269. Kristen Hanley Cardozo, PhD candidate at UC Davis
  270. Jeff Mischkinsky, 38-year Davis resident, 
  271. Adam Davis, Davis resident, UC Davis PhD Student
  272. Judith Muchard, Davis resident, retired RN
  273. Snow Hernandez, 16-year Davis Resident, Special Education Teacher at Emerson Junior High
  274. Catalina Huang, Davis resident, UC Davis law student
  275. Elizabeth Giardina, UC Davis PhD Candidate, English Department
  276. Alex Bury, Davis resident, VP of Development at Vegan Outreach, member of Indivisible Yolo
  277. Shelly Gilbride, PhD, graduate of UCD, Executive Director of International House Davis
  278. Hannah Adamy, Davis resident
  279. Kevin Dockery, Associate instructor, and PhD. student at UC Davis 
  280. Carlos Tello Barreda, Davis resident, PhD Candidate at UC Davis
  281. Christina Craig-Veit, 41-year resident of Davis; parent; UCD retiree/alum, Indivisible Yolo member
  282. Marian Schlotterbeck, Davis resident, faculty at UC Davis
  283. Noah Guynn, UCD Faculty Member
  284. Irene P. Echavarria
  285. Sarah Ashkin, PhD Student at UC Davis
  286. Adnan Beteha, prospective sociology student at UC Davis
  287. Joanna Wirkus, UC Davis alum, current Davis resident and PhD student
  288. Tory Brykalski, Davis resident, PhD Candidate, Anthropology Department 
  289. Aviva Blonder, Davis resident, UC Davis PhD Candidate
  290. Katrina Haws, Davis Resident, and student
  291. Kevin Schultz, Davis Resident, Apartment Manager
  292. Kavi McKinney, Davis resident and student 
  293. Emily Haws, 16 year Davis resident and student 
  294. Rolando Garcia, Davis Resident, PhD student at UC Berkeley
  295. Samuel Schieren, Davis Resident, UC Davis Staff
  296. William Ristenpart, Davis resident, UC Davis professor
  297. Elizabeth Davis, Davis resident
  298. Georgene Redmann, Davis resident, Coordinator for STEAC Neighborhood Project and resident for 35 years
  299. Joel E Mandel, Davis resident and voter
  300. Steve Murphy, Davis resident
  301. Camille Crango-Schneider, Davis resident and work in Davis
  302. Jane Schafer-Kramer, 30-year Davis Resident, member SEIU Local 1000
  303. Patrick Garvey, Davis resident, work in Davis, Member of Indivisible Yolo
  304. Nina Lorenzi, Davis resident
  305. Marina Oshana, Davis resident, UCD Professor Emerita; UCD alum
  306. Joannie Siegler, Davis resident since 1988, Work in Davis, Member of Indivisible Yolo
  307. Todd Bailey, Davis resident since 1991, Raised four children in Davis, Grandparent of one-year-old Davis resident, Former DYSL President, U.C. Davis Law School Graduate, Yolo Indivisible and ACLU Member
  308. Christine Coil, Davis resident
  309. Francesca Fitzgerald, Resident of Davis for 10+ years
  310. Regina Bailey, Resident since 1991, Raised four children in Davis, Worked in DJUSD for 15 years, Grandmother of one-year-old Davis resident
  311. Lyra Halprin, I came to Davis as a student in 1970, and have lived here continuously since 1978. I was a reporter for Yolo County newspapers, & worked for 21 years at UC Davis as a public information officer. My UCD-grad husband & I raised our 2 children here, who attended Davis schools. Our daughter also went to grad school at UCD.
  312. Emma E Torbert, Resident, Work in Davis, Resident of Yolo County, Local business owner
  313. Elizabeth Saft, Davis resident, works in Davis, Clinical psychologist who has worked in homeless shelters and prisons. Have practiced in Davis for almost 20 years.
  314. Jennifer Vinh, Davis resident 
  315. Audrey Pan,  Davis resident, Parent of school-aged children, Local activist
  316. Oluwadara Ogundiwin, Davis student
  317. Lupita Torres, concerned Davis resident and parent – Human Rights Activist
  318. Stephanie Maroney, Davis resident, small business owner, parent of two DJUSD children 
  319. Francesca Wander, Member Indivisible Yolo
  320. Maureen Pon, Davis resident for 47 years. Retired educator. Parent of DJUSD teacher. Grandparent of DJUSD children.
  321. Nancy Lazarus, Davis resident
  322. Cassie Hartzog, Davis resident, UC Davis Sociology PhD; formerly employed at UC Davis Center for Regional Change; parent of two DSHS students
  323. Antonia Palkovic, Davis resident, works in Davis, Researcher; resident of Davis for 14 years.
  324. John A. Coil, Davis resident 
  325. Amanda Corcoran, Davis resident, works in Davis, Member of Indivisible Yolo, college professor, mom, Davis resident since 1993 
  326. Emily March, Davis resident, Educator and Non-profit housing coordinator in Davis, Member of Davis Community Church
  327. Eunbee Ham, Davis resident, Pastor at Davis Community Church
  328. Kirsten Sheehy, Davis resident, PhD student at UCD
  329. Sabrina Mederos, Former Davis resident, PhD student at UCD
  330. Emily Henderson, Davis resident, Artistic Director of Acme Theatre Company
  331. Michaela Reynolds, Davis resident, Child
  332. Sheri Hembree Reynolds, Davis resident 16 years, Professor of Child and Adolescent Development, CSUS.
  333. Margaret Seifert, Resident, Retired nurse midwife and practitioner, nurse educator
  334. Sarah Sweigart, UC Davis graduate student
  335. Antonio De Loera-Brust, Davis resident
  336. Christi-Anne Sokolewicz, Davis Resident, UC Davis Staff, Teamsters Bargainer, Law Student 
  337. Leah Hartman, Resident, Work in Davis, Attend school in Davis
  338. Kailey Lawson, Davis resident, UC Davis PhD candidate
  339. Kelcey Meadows-Lucas, Davis resident, parent of child at DJUSD, Co-Founder of Women in Leadership Davis 
  340. Matthew Kaminski-Lucas, Davis resident, UCD staff, parent of child at DJUSD
  341. Megan Welsh, Davis resident, UCD associate professor, parent of children at DJUSD
  342. Felisa Yang, Davis resident, parent of children in DJUSD, DJUSD employee (paraeducator)
  343. Ethan Caleb Prater-Fahey, Davis Resident
  344. Marisol de la Cadena, Davis resident, UCD faculty member
  345. Desirèe Rojas, President of the Labor Council for Latin American Advancement Sacramento Chapter, AFL-CIO and Change to Win.
  346. Nichole Reynolds, Davis resident for 26 years, parent of 2, UC Davis staff employee, mental health advocate 
  347. Logan Legg, Work in Davis, Attend school in Davis, UC Davis Student
  348. Alex Cooke, Davis resident since 1985, parent of three boys, one of whom is still school-age.
  349. Madeline Lenhausen, UC Davis graduate student
  350. Wayne Chris Hawkes, Davis resident for 21 years, community college professor.
  351. Judy Wong-Chen, Davis resident and parent
  352. Elizabeth Stevens, Davis resident, Indivisible Yolo
  353. Jeremy Naftel, 20-year Davis resident, Attorney
  354. Nicole Dodd, UC Davis ℅ 2008; property manager in Davis for 15 years
  355. Jill Stengel, Davis resident for 18 years, parent of three DJUSD kids (two of whom are still with the district), Special Ed parent, writer, activist, voter 
  356. Tali Caspi, Davis resident, PhD student at UCD
  357. Ann Block, Davis resident 28 years, parent of 2,  immigration defense & senior special projects attorney – Immigrant Legal Resource Center
  358. Zane Stone, Davis resident
  359. Laura Brubaker, Yolo County resident and patron of Davis businesses, parent of two autistic children worried for their lives
  360. David Rue, MD, former Davis Resident, member of Davis Community Church
  361. Lori Llewelyn, Davis resident, Indivisible Yolo
  362. Mary Kaltenbach, Davis resident, educator, Indivisible Yolo, Yolo People Power
  363. Ryleigh Chen, Davis Resident, UC Davis School of Law Student
  364. Caro Novella, Davis Resident, PhD candidate. 
  365. Katy Vigil-McClanahan, Davis Resident, BLE school garden facilitator, parent of school-aged children
  366. Alana Mockler, Davis Resident, born and raised in Davis
  367. Caroline Johnson, Indivisible Yolo
  368. Tristan Adams, Davis resident
  369. Genevieve Diane Colborn, Davis resident for 35 years, UCD King Hall graduate
  370. Melissa Wills, resident of 10 years, parent of 2 including one with intellectual disability, UCD graduate student 
  371. Samantha Auman, MD. Pediatrician and mother to two children. Davis resident for 10 years 
  372. Dorie Mellon, Long time resident, Senior Civil Engineer, Caltrans, UCD Alumni
  373. Katharine Georgely, Davis Resident, Work in Davis, Resident of Yolo County
  374. Patricia Martens, Davis resident
  375. Alissa Burnett, DVM, PhD. Davis Resident, Owner and Veterinarian Pets’ Request Mobile Veterinary Services, mother of school-aged children.
  376. Kelsey Ridley, Yolo County Resident, patron of Davis businesses, Guest Lecturer at UCDavis 
  377. Ferguson Mitchell, Davis Resident since 2005, married to Davis resident since 1986, parent of two school-aged children
  378. Sara Rose Joseph Mitchell, Davis Resident for over 30 years, parent of young and school aged children, UCD Staff
  379. Sarah Mccullough,  Work in Davis, Yolo County Resident
  380. Barbara Clutter, Davis resident
  381. Shaunese Lambel, Davis resident, Work in Davis, Indivisible Yolo
  382. Michael Ziser, Davis resident, Work in Davis, Parent, educator
  383. Heather N Keven, Davis resident, LMFT
  384. Hannah Williams, Davis resident 
  385. Juliette Beck, Davis parent
  386. Laura Alexis Harvey, Social worker, parent, and Davis resident
  387. Matthew Stratton,  Davis resident, Parent of elementary-school children, UC Davis Professor
  388. Stephen J Kaltenbach, Fifty-eight year Davis resident with good experience with police officers.
  389. Laurie Stillman, 19yr Davis resident, parent of a DJUSD student, member of the Jewish community and LGBTQ community, education consultant in diversity, equity & inclusion 
  390. Ante Ursic, Davis resident 
  391. Betsy Elzufon,  Davis resident, Indivisible Yolo
  392. Carrie Agasid Davanzo, Davis resident, Parent of school-aged children, backend social justice activist 
  393. Arielle Padua, Davis resident
  394. Ian Bourne, Davis resident, DSHS student  
  395. Linnea Dolph, Davis resident, PhD Chem Student
  396. Sharon Lawler, Davis resident, Davis educator
  397. Rana Jaleel, Davis resident, work in Davis
  398. Daisy Underhill, UCD Student Worker
  399. Jeremy Rud, Davis resident, UCD student/employee, activist with NorCal Resist
  400. Claire Gilliland, Davis resident, UCD student and employee, UAW 2865
  401. Kristin George Bagdanov, PhD Candidate, English, UC Davis, UAW2865
  402. Sherrill Futrell, Resident, Work in Davis, Volunteer in Davis. Work in the UCD History Dept. Retired History Teacher
  403. Alicia Werner, Davis resident, PhD Student – Physiology, Former EMT 
  404. Skyler Reese, UC Davis PhD Student – Linguistics
  405. Acacia Ouimet, Davis Resident and student
  406. Natilie Santillan, Davis Resident, UC Davis Student
  407. Noor Halabi, Davis Resident, UC Davis Student
  408. Cole Manley, Davis resident, UC Davis PhD Student 
  409. Victoria Farrar, Davis resident, UC Davis PhD student
  410. Tahnee Sweeney, Treasurer Woodland Education Association
  411. Angela Nazarian,  Davis Resident, UC Davis Graduate Student
  412. Cathy Forkas,  Davis Resident, Business owner, Board member of Old East      Neighborhood Association.
  413. Mischa Kuczynski, Davis resident, parent of school-aged child
  414. Mark Jerng, Davis resident, educator
  415. Jill Van Zanten, 35-year resident of Davis, Works in Davis, Social Justice Committee Co-Chair, Lutheran Church of the Incarnation, Davis 
  416. Hsuan Hsu, Davis resident, Works in Davis
  417. Leo Phelan, Davis resident, UC Davis student
  418. Samuel Pizelo, PhD Candidate, English, UC Davis, UAW 2865
  419. Yasmine Hachimi, Davis Resident, UC Davis graduate student, UAW 2865
  420. Philip Peters, Davis resident and parent
  421.  Diane Kallas, Davis resident for 25 years, UCD graduate and resident for an additional 6 years
  422. Chloe Karaskiewicz, PhD Candidate at UC Davis, Davis resident
  423. Kirsten Schuhmacher, PhD Student at UC Davis
  424. Heather Ringo, PhD Student at UC Davis
  425. Laura Whitsett, I am a 25+year resident of Davis, a parent to a school aged child, a member of the Yolo DSA, a disabled resident. 
  426. Michael M Adams, 28 year Davis resident, UC Davis parent
  427. Eliana Kaimowitz, Davis resident since 2009.
  428. Iris Holzer, Davis resident, UC Davis PhD Candidate, UAW 2865
  429. Dani Gelardi, Davis resident, UC Davis PhD Candidate, UAW 2865
  430. Heath Goertzen, Davis resident, UC Davis staff
  431. Sara Geonczy, Davis resident, UC Davis graduate student
  432. Jake Gonzales, Davis resident, UC Davis Graduate Student
  433. Andrew Otsuki, Former Davis resident, UC Davis graduate student
  434. Jessica Hanselman Gray, Davis resident, PhD candidate and instructor at UC Davis, UAW 2865, parent of three DJUSD students, business owner, NDE school site council member 2016-2020
  435. Lovely Jain, Phd Candidate at UC Davis
  436. Leo Parsons, Former Davis resident, Current UC Davis Graduate Student
  437. Osiris Hal, Davis Undergraduate, USAS Member
  438. Ariana Hernandez, UCD Graduate, UCLA Graduate Student, Davis Resident
  439. Emma Yip, UCD Law, Class of 2023
  440. Nora Cary, Former Davis resident, current full-time worker in Davis, owner of The Palms Playhouse
  441. Amanda Kong, UC Davis grad student and Davis resident
  442. Yuuki Wittmer, Davis Resident, UC Davis PhD Student
  443. Jewel Payne, Longtime Davis resident, Member of Davis Community Church and Compassion, Peace and Justice Ministry
  444. Justin Darr, Davis Resident, UC Davis PhD Student
  445. Frances Bridges, Davis Resident
  446. Sam Koenig, lifetime Davis Resident
  447. Claire Miller, Davis Resident
  448. Peter Haws, Davis Resident, High School Teacher, Member of Davis Community Church
  449. Olivia Kim, Davis Resident
  450. Olivia Gonzalez, Davis Resident
  451. Hillary Cheramie, UC Davis PhD student
  452. Olivia Smith, Davis Resident
  453. Giselle García, UCD Law
  454. Marilyn Perry, Davis resident and works in Davis
  455. Nan Rowan, Davis Resident
  456. Hanna Bartram, Davis resident, works in Davis, UC Davis Staff
  457. Donna Waterman, Came here as a student of UC Davis, married, and raised our two children in Davis. We are also long time members of Davis Community Church.
  458. Krista Marshall, UC Davis Graduate Student, Department of Plant Sciences
  459. Anna Tuchin, UC Davis Graduate Student and resident, UAW 2865
  460. Fran Dolan, Davis resident 
  461. Christopher Lawrence, Davis resident, UC Davis Graduate Student, UAW 2865 member, parent of two children
  462. Emerald Tse, Davis resident, UC Davis JD candidate
  463. Alex Wheeler, Davis, resident, UAW 2865, UC Davis Law Student
  464. Matt Jenkins, Davis resident, UC Davis PhD student
  465. James Kingston, Davis resident, UC Davis PhD student
  466. Himali Thakur, Davis Resident, UC Davis PhD Student
  467. Michael Mlekoday, Davis resident, UC Davis PhD candidate
  468. Grace Bassett, Davis resident, parent of 2 children in DJUSD, Measure M CBOC
  469. Molly Mermin, UC Davis undergraduate student, former Executive Director, Davis College Democrats
  470. Alexandra Burgess, UC Davis graduate student, former Davis resident
  471. Jerry Wang, Davis Community Church, resided in Davis 20 years. Physician. Alumni of UCD
  472. Mary Moreno-Christian, Davis Undergraduate, USAS member
  473. Madeleine MacConnell, Davis resident, UC Davis PhD student
  474. Nancy Martinez, Davis Resident, UC Davis Undergraduate student
  475. Lucy Joseph, Davis resident, UC Davis staff, UPTE-CWA e-board member
  476. Crystal Lopez-Franco, Davis Resident, UCD Student, The Justice Initiative board member
  477. Alice Michel, Davis resident, UC Davis PhD student
  478. Kelsie Kan, Davis resident, Work in Davis, Attend school in Davis, UC Davis Staff and Alumna
  479. Sara Tillema, Work in Davis, Director and Campus Minister at Cal Aggie Christian Association; UC Davis Graduate Student
  480. Aron Tillema, Work in Davis, Attend school in Davis
  481. Eva Mroczek, Davis resident, UC Davis faculty, parent 
  482. Jessica Schaefer, Davis resident, UC Davis graduate student
  483. Jenifer Price, Davis resident, UC Davis graduate, Steps to Success Panelist, NAMI Yolo County
  484. Benjamin Blackman, UC Davis PhD Candidate
  485. Taylor Westmont, UC Davis PhD Candidate
  486. Ruth Fankushen, parent, UCD grad, 35 yr. Davisite, founder Delta of Venus, LMFT
  487. Olivia Rodriguez, Davis Resident, UCD school of Law student
  488. Ulrika Beitnere, UC Davis Postdoctoral Researcher, UAW 5810 steward, Davis resident and parents
  489. Marc Friedman, UC Davis Junior Specialist, UAW 5810, Davis Resident, 
  490. Jesse Lundervold, Davis resident, UC Davis graduate student
  491. Ali Alemi, PhD, UC Davis Project Scientist, Davis resident and parent
  492. Sara Obermeier, Davis resident
  493. Emmy Piper, Davis resident, work in Davis
  494. Sonia Mahi, Davis resident, UC Davis Alumna
  495. Kristine Gual, Davis Resident
  496. Julie Cross, Davis Resident
  497. Allie O’Brien, Davis Resident and ASUCD Executive Chief of Staff
  498. Catherine Hagan, Davis-adjacent Yolo County unincorporated resident, UCDavis Vet Med ‘04 alumna, Business Owner, Veterinarian, Scientist
  499. Amber Alvarez, Davis resident and works in Davis
  500. Esmerilda Rodriguez, Davis resident, Works and attends school in Davis, UC Davis Alumnus
  501. Steven Fiedler, Davis resident of 6 years, work in Davis
  502. Bryan Pocasangre, Davis Resident, Works and attends school in Davis
  503. Rebecca Munoz, Attends school in Davis (UC Davis student), resident of Yolo County
  504. Suleikha Sutter, Davis resident
  505. Marissa Roberts, Davis resident for 21 years, Work in Davis, Davis Senior High Alumni, UC Davis Staff
  506. Steven Schmidt, Davis resident, UC Davis Lecturer
  507. Telha Rehman, Yolo County Rice Farmer, UC Davis Graduate Student
  508. Johannes Starke, Davis resident of 8 years who likes our police department but also likes the idea of a public safety department as long as it doesn’t hurt the work of the police department.
  509. Kaelina Lombardo, Davis resident, UC Davis PhD Candidate
  510. Ashley Mitchell, Davis resident, educator
  511. Claire Wiebe, Davis Resident
  512. Meryl Motika, Davis Resident, works in Davis, parent of 2 young children
  513. Susan Padgett, Davis Resident
  514. Craig L. Lundgren, Davis resident
  515. Ashley Brown, UC Davis graduate, teacher in Yolo County
  516. Lilly Monique House, Davis resident, UC Davis student, employee of business in Davis
  517. Apeksha Kanumilli, UC Davis student
  518. Carol Lynn, 27 year resident of Davis
  519. Gina Bloom, Resident of Davis for 13 years; parent and educator
  520. Nina Shields, Davis resident
  521. Michele Browne, Davis resident, Parent of disabled adult
  522. Spencer Ault, Davis resident 
  523. Isabella Holmes, UC Davis student
  524. Joe Bolte, Davis resident, BTSSC, Yolo Mobility
  525. Gregory Stevens, Davis Resident since 2015
  526. Aarya Chidambaram, UC Davis Alumni and resident
  527. Gracie Malley, Davis resident
  528. Erin Arnold, Davis resident and the Avid Reader Bookstore, Davis owner.
  529. Catherine Bucher, Davis resident, parent, educator
  530. Meghan Miller, Davis resident, UCD faculty
  531. Melanie Bowden, 20 year Davis resident, educator
  532. Sarah Williams, Davis resident starting in 1995, parent of a DJUSD student. 
  533. Lisa McClintock, Davis resident, parent of two DJUSD students, DJUSD educator
  534. Jake Goidell, Lifelong Davis Resident
  535. Paul Lott, Davis resident 
  536. Katie Dineen, UC Davis Student
  537. Angie Pham, UC Davis Student 
  538. Andrea Sommer, UC Davis Student
  539. Dawei Yan, Work and live in Davis since 2016, Parent of school-aged children
  540. Bradley Jenner, Attend school in Davis
  541. Nick Rocci, Davis Resident, Work in Davis
  542. Marge Matoba, Davis resident, Member of Davis UMC Service and Justice Committee
  543. Claire Goldstein, Davis resident 
  544. Sara Lipschutz, UC Davis student
  545. Sarah Rizzo, Davis resident
  546. Samantha Reitzes, Davis resident, UC Davis student 
  547. Kevin O’Connor, Davis resident, Educator and scientist
  548. Scott F. Jones, PhD, Davis resident, work in Davis, Elder at Davis Community Church; parent of school-aged children
  549. Karen Mo, Work in Davis, Resident of Yolo County, Mom & UC Davis family physician
  550. Lee Ann D’Amato, Davis Resident, Former Vallejo School Board Member
  551. Amy Seropian, Davis resident
  552. Lindsay Terry, Life long Davis citizen and active parent in BLE Montessori and DaVinci parent boosters,  educator for 15 years
  553. Benjamin Johnson, Davis resident, parent and attorney
  554. Meaghan Ethridge , SMHC Co-Chair
  555. Bhjan Kaur , SMHC Co-Chair
  556. Julie Klein, Davis resident, work in Davis, Parent of school-aged children, Board member, Jewish Federation of the Sacramento Region
  557. Beth Foraker, Davis Resident, Work in Davis, Work at UC Davis in the School of Education helping beginning teachers become teachers. Because of this, I work with a lot of Davis schools and Davis educators and many educators in Yolo County. 
  558. Martha M Teeter, Davis Resident, Davis Opportunity Village, Davis Homelessness Alliance, Retired professor
  559. Susan Brown, Davis resident, work in Davis, Psychologist, business owner
  560. Shelby Dreyer, Resident of Yolo County
  561. Kala Babu, Resident of Yolo County and Law Student at UC Davis School of Law
  562. Emily Dill, Davis Vanguard Writer and UC Davis Student
  563. Lauren Smith, UC Davis graduate and Davis Vanguard City Desk editor
  564. Katharine Georgely, Davis resident since 1993, Parent, UC Davis Employee, Davis Community Church Member
  565. Dana Al-Hindi 3-year Davis resident, graduate student in Davis
  566. India Fleming-Farris, Davis resident and Neighborhood Court Volunteer
  567. Barbara Clutter, Davis resident, Chair, Uniting for Racial Justice Committee of the UU Church of Davis
  568. Iliana Magana, UC Davis Student
  569. Anthony Palmere, Davis resident
  570. Samantha Scarcello, Davis resident, UC Davis Student, Delta Delta Delta
  571. Kay Zora, Davis Resident
  572. Brian Dolan, Davis Resident, Work in Davis
  573. Elizabeth Dolan, Davis Resident 
  574. Alyssa James, Davis Resident
  575. Lasonja Porter, A 20-year Davis resident. A mother of 4 kids. CEO of Homeless Refuge Support & Advocacy Inc., Community Leader and member of WiLD
  576. Roger Kingston, Davis Resident, Davis Community Church
  577. Katie Kingston, Davis Resident, Davis Community Church
  578. Katie Rodger, Resident, Work in Davis, Resident of Yolo County, UC-AFT Davis Chapter President
  579. Sarah Mccullough, Work in Davis, Resident of Yolo County
  580. Christina Robinson, former resident of Yolo County, Co-founder of CommunityHealer.Org, co-worker, visitor and friends with several Davis community residents
  581. Danielle Newman, Davis resident of 12 years
  582. Myvanwy Morgan, Long-time Davis resident 
  583. Rosanne Bernardy, Davis resident 
  584. Eva Restad, Davis resident 

Rebekka Garberson, Davis resident, UC Davis graduate, parent of a school-aged child

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

Related posts

30 thoughts on “Over 600 Individuals and Groups Sign Letter Pushing for Changes to Davis Police Department”

        2. Keith Olsen

          You’ve never done organizing in your life if that’s your response.

          Yeah, I never have so you’ve got me there you community organizer guy you.

          1. David Greenwald

            I’m not, but I know what kind of effort it takes to get 600 signatures especially in a relatively small community. It’s not equivalent to a vote, but it’s an impressive showing.

          2. David Greenwald

            ALso note this wasn’t just a Change.org petition where a bunch of unknown people and many of whom would be out of town. They actually got bio descriptions on each signator.

    2. Richard_McCann

      Keith

      You’re under the mistaken belief that this letter was publicly issued to every household along with the media blitz associated with an election. This was done instead via person to person contact over the Internet which is a much more laborious process.

      The more important aspect is the high number of community leaders who signed on. In our republican democracy those leaders stand for many other behind them. If their supporters and cohorts are displeased with their signatures, those leaders would lose their positions. But there is no overall outcry against them, which indicates how widespread the support is for this initiative.

  2. Bill Marshall

    Just guessing here, but I suspect there are not 3 individuals or organizations listed that have the same vision of precisely what such a department would be sized like, concrete common practical visions of what the services would be, what it would cost, and where the funding would come from.

    So as it stands I see the ‘demands’ as aspirational bromides without form nor substance.

    Silly, and financially stupid, to “create a department” without much development of specific strategies to accomplish the aspirational goals… it’s bass-ackwards.

    I’d be tempted to recruit 5 folk, to take the “call”, as written, and place it on the ballot as a referendum.

    Would be open to CC consideration of specific programs, services, and as those are developed, see if it leads to a “Department”.

    As it stands, this is non-sense…

    1. Edgar Wai

      Isn’t the vision that if a job role does not require weapon but is currently done by the police (even if it is done by an unarmed officer) then the task shifts to a separate department.

      This could actually mean that dispatch, evidence room, lost and found also do not belong to the police.

      It could be housed within protection of the police department, but police don’t necessary have access to the room.

    2. Richard_McCann

      Eugene, a city of similar size and composition, has already instituted such a program and realized both savings and enhanced performance. We just need to follow that model.

  3. Alan Miller

    I think this upcoming City Council meeting calls for a drinking game!

    • Drink one shot glass of beer for every 15 minutes of public comment on the issue.

    • Down a bottle of J.D. every time someone calls to fully abolish police in Davis (or similar).

    • Take a puff on a cigar every time you hear someone make a comment that is clearly being read off the same talking points sheet as someone who previously spoke.

    • Have a tequila sunrise as sunrise, since the meeting is likely to go that long.

    1. Bill Marshall

      Alan… don’t disagree, but need clarification…

      • Take a puff on a cigar every time you hear someone make a comment that is clearly being read off the same talking points sheet as someone who previously spoke.

      Would that be a cigar made of tobacco, or the ‘other kind’?  Or, choice optional?

  4. Don Shor

    The following would be answered by non-sworn personnel who would not have the ability to effect an arrest or directly enforce the laws (from the “and other” link in the letter):

    Shift to Unarmed Public Safety Response
    Welfare Check
    Code Enforcement Contact
    Party Complaint
    City Code Violation
    Disturbance Verbal
    Public Works
    School check
    Trespass Complaint
    Animal Related Incident
    Trespassing
    Vandalism
    Noise Complaint Loud Music
    Drunk in Public
    Disturbance Physical
    Mental Evaluation Request
    Barking Dog
    Harassment
    Vacation Check
    Disturbance Family
    Child Abuse Reporting Mandated Reporters
    Abandoned Bike
    Shoplift Complaint
    Panhandling / Soliciting
    Youth services appointment
    Suicidal Subject Attempt
    Runaway
    Fireworks
    Graffiti Vandalism
    Alcohol Related Calls
    Annoying/Threatening Phone Call
    Elder Abuse/Mandated Reporter
    Indecent Exposure
    Truancy
    Juvenile Disturb/Problem
    Noise Complaint Construction
    Smoking Violation
    Throwing Substance at Vehicle
    Child Abuse or Neglect
    Peeping
    Post-release community supervision review
    Comm Intervention
    Wood Burning Complaint
    Skateboarding Violation
    Suicide
    Lewd Acts with a Child
    Community oriented policing
    Provide Transportation
    1. Alan Miller

      Some of those things are not like the others!

      Some of those things are not the same!

      Some of those things are not like the others . . .

      Which ones !?!!!!

      1. Don Shor

        I’ll narrow it down. Seems to me that these should be responded to by a sworn officer in the event that an arrest is needed:
        Alcohol Related Calls
        Child Abuse or Neglect
        Child Abuse Reporting Mandated Reporters
        Disturbance Physical
        Disturbance Verbal
        Drunk in Public
        Elder Abuse/Mandated Reporter
        Harassment
        Indecent Exposure
        Lewd Acts with a Child
        Peeping
        Shoplift Complaint
        Trespass Complaint
        Trespassing
        Until this is resolved (and apparently it will take an act of the legislature to resolve it), this proposal should be considered aspirational, not actionable.

    3. Bill Marshall

      Again, size of the workforce, extent of the ‘services’ provided, costs, and funding?

      The list ‘clarifies’ vagueness with ‘detailed’ vagueness… any 3 people might have 4 different visions of what those mean…

      1. Edgar Wai

        In the PD, there are armed and unarmed officers doing the above work. Anything wrong with the below?

        1. If the task is currently done by an unarmed officer, that officer could be rehired by the Public Safety Department.

        2. If the task is done by an armed officer, why? The intention is that the patrol officer should just keep patrolling. The workload goes to the Public Safety Department.

        https://drive.google.com/file/d/1icbzgcces4NabrGkFWCggF1nVON_3N4m/view

        We simply do not know with a high degree of confidence how radical changes in policing strategies, or the large-scale diversion of budgets from police departments to social services, will impact public safety or racism. We do know that specific ideas—those profiled throughout this report—have a strong track record of improving racial disparities in criminal justice outcomes, strengthening community-police trust, and improving the physical and mental health of society’s most vulnerable groups.

  5. Robb Davis

    I signed this and have a few thoughts.

    1. To read some of the comments here one could have the impression that the way policing has evolved in the US up to the present was based on some forward looking strategic plan.  It did not and what police have taken on, by their own acknowledgement, falls far outside what policing should be for.  The fact that, at this point, there is no one model (though the recommendations included two ways it could go), or a complete staffing plan is not a weakness.  The question being asked is, what are the ENDS of public health and safety we seek and what is the role of the (sworn) police officer in that.  Even the police are saying we need to ask this question.

    2. I believe the most effective way to think about change is to consider the “ENDS” of a public health and safety organization.  How would it approach problem solving?  What data would it use to evolve programs and evaluate their impacts.  Starting with a public health lens and asking how a police department fits within health and public safety could yield many variations but would have the advantage of placing public health and safety ends as the starting point.

    3. Personally, I think the development of a public health and safety division within local government MUST include the fire department.  If cost savings is a concern (or the fear of runaway costs which some folks have been raising), then we should include fire because of the enormous cost we face as they respond to all many of non-life-threatening emergencies with multiple vehicles and staff.

    4. Staffing here is not additive but rather represents, over time, shifts in the make-up of respondents.  How do we know that the current make-up of sworn and non-sworn staff in the DPD is in any way “optimal” to accomplishing goals of public health and safety.?  We do not.

    I know it is easy to retreat to rhetoric when it comes to having discussions about policing in the US.  But we have a moment to really think about the gaps in public health services in our towns and the best models for filling those gaps.  We should be able to ask how the police system which has evolved over time plays a role in  achieving public health and safety goals and what other elements are needed.

  6. Ron Oertel

    A solution in search of a problem.

    But it is interesting that some 600 people believe that the police department engages in “police brutality”, which exacerbates “racial disparities” – per the letter.  I suspect that NONE of those people know of any such incidents in Davis.

    But, it is interesting that Eugene (another college town, and home of Cahoots) is also home to the highest percentage of homeless people in the entire U.S.

    https://nbc16.com/news/local/we-have-a-significant-problem-eugene-leads-us-in-per-capita-homelessness

    Must be something about university towns which fosters a suspicion of police, strong belief in systemic racism, and purposeful accommodation of homelessness – with resulting costs. I understand that (in general), small populations often create “outsized” calls for service.

    So yeah, if cities create an attractive environment for homelessness, you can be pretty sure that there’s going to be a lot more unforeseen costs, as well.

    Could it be the universities themselves which create these beliefs?  (That’s what some conservatives claim – and I’m seeing “evidence” that they are in fact correct, regarding that.)

    1. Richard_McCann

      Ron
      First, the unwillingness to acknowledge that a problem exists at all, even in the face of overwhelming empirical evidence, has become the defining characteristic of conservatives and reactionaries. Denying the seriousness of climate change risk and the pandemic are the other most salient examples among many.
      Ron, you fail to engage in real discussion because your answer is always denial of the evidence put before you. Rather than actually critiquing that evidence, you simply deny its validity at all. And you fail to acknowledge when your own evidence is found to be fatally flawed or misinterpreted. This doesn’t make for fruitful conversation and any value that you might bring to that conversation is completed undermined. The one value is that you are a good example of how obstinate so many people can be.
      Second, do you consider homelessness a crime? Your comment implies that greater policing would somehow decrease homelessness–how would that work? In order to decrease homelessness everywhere, you must have a solution that works everywhere–otherwise it’s just squeezing a balloon. If you’re just trying  to move the problem elsewhere, see my first point.

      1. Ron Oertel

        I see that you’ve copied at least part of your response, from last time.  Just to clarify, I’ve never denied this:

        Denying the seriousness of climate change risk and the pandemic are the other most salient examples among many.

        I believe you’ve also pasted this, from a previous comment to me:

        Ron, you fail to engage in real discussion because your answer is always denial of the evidence put before you. Rather than actually critiquing that evidence, you simply deny its validity at all. And you fail to acknowledge when your own evidence is found to be fatally flawed or misinterpreted. This doesn’t make for fruitful conversation and any value that you might bring to that conversation is completed undermined. The one value is that you are a good example of how obstinate so many people can be.

        What the hell are you talking about?

        Second, do you consider homelessness a crime?

        I used to consider camping in public spaces (where it “used to be” illegal for anyone to do so?) as something that should still be illegal.  Truth be told, I’m not sure what the law allows for, anymore.

        Your comment implies that greater policing would somehow decrease homelessness–how would that work? In order to decrease homelessness everywhere, you must have a solution that works everywhere–otherwise it’s just squeezing a balloon. If you’re just trying  to move the problem elsewhere, see my first point.

        Other cities are moving “their” problem to places like Davis, Eugene, Portland, etc.  That’s the problem, for cities like Davis.

        Homeless people have been around forever, but were not purposefully accommodated.

        No doubt, a lot of this is due to “decarceration” (of both prisons, and facilities which previously housed those with mental health issues).

        Personally, I don’t think that solutions should be pursued on a “city-by-city” basis, as it leads to disproportionate impacts on cities which are more purposefully accommodating.

        I would note one other thing, for those who believe this is a racial issue:  Eugene (the home of Cahoots) has a black population that comprises less than 2% of the total.  It is a homeless issue, not a racial issue.

        And no doubt, the same people create a disproportionate share of calls for police/medical.  So, if you want to create a “need” for that, then do everything possible to encourage more homelessness in a given city. The cities which “don’t” do so will thank you.

        1. Alan Miller

          It is a homeless issue, not a racial issue.

          Actually, it’s largely (not all) a meth and mental health issue, not a homeless issue that isn’t a racial issue.

    2. Bill Marshall

      A solution in search of a problem.

      Actually, the problems, issues, exist… and there are very likely better ways of dealing with them, than we currently do.

      The solution, currently proposed, is akin to dealing with a medical issue, capable of being treated, including, perhaps, some surgery, with a howitzer… without coordinates, azimuth, or calculating the required caliber.

      To deny problems/issues/opportunities for improving service delivery is about on the same par as the foolishness of creating a  separate “Department”, given where we are, and given that some services by other entities, if enhanced, could go towards attaining reasonable, desired outcomes, without duplication and, therefore ‘waste of efforts and funds’.

      Davis is not an “island unto itself”, which is hard for some “progressives” (or conservatives) to grasp.

       

  7. Robb Davis

    Davis is not an “island unto itself”, which is hard for some “progressives” (or conservatives) to grasp.

    Of course I agree with this and obtaining, managing, and reporting on grants and contracts for local service provision is the role of local government—which could, and should, include the City of Davis.  It is past time to simply state that “the county government” will take care of it.  Yolo County contracts for many (most) of the social services it offers.  The City of Davis should have a central administration to oversee, plan for, and evaluate the impact of services delivered within its borders.  The challenges are only growing and our recent advances in dealing with homelessness (yes, I said advances) are made possible by having staffing (permanent and contract) overseeing the grant writing and reporting.  More of this is needed and a department of public health and safety would be a great solution for actions that are already being undertaken.

    1. Alan Miller

      The challenges are only growing and our recent advances in dealing with homelessness (yes, I said advances)

      He said advances

      are made possible by having staffing (permanent and contract) overseeing the grant writing and reporting.

      Aren’t a lot of the advances due to a wash of federal funding that will run out after the pandemic, for programs like Project Room Key?

      1. Ron Oertel

        Aren’t a lot of the advances due to a wash of federal funding that will run out after the pandemic, for programs like Project Room Key?

        Now that is probably the best question asked on here.

        What happens, then?

        And why is no one talking much about this – even in other media throughout California?

        What a mess.

  8. Ron Oertel

    Copied from another (related) article, where I have reached a five-comment limit.  (Richard just posted this, there.)

    The problem is very clearly defined (well it’s several problems): disparate treatment of certain ethnic groups by law enforcement disproportionately both their population share and any criminal activity (e.g., the death penalty is imposed much more frequently on Blacks than whites for the same crime, Blacks are stopped much more often than other ethnic groups, even in proportion to crime rates); over reaction to disturbances by the mentally ill that lead excessive escalation and even death; Blacks have been overincarcerated in a manner that has undermined their communities because “correction” institutions established to perpetuate the economic process of slavery after the Civil War; non-white ethnic groups have been systematically excluded from housing and accruing wealth via state and federal laws, and now Blacks and Hispanics lack the wealth to buy into the real estate market and join the most significant means of accruing wealth in this nation; Blacks have been relegated to underfunded and underperforming educational institutions, which has led to them not having the same initial access to the necessary resources at the beginning of their work lives; and there’s more…

    Should I go on? That’s quite a list of problems to start that I listed in 5 minutes on a blog?

    That is quite a bit to unpack, regarding policing in Davis.  Of course, it also completely ignores disproportionate rates of crime, between different groups.

    And again, Eugene (the home of “Cahoots”) has a black population that comprises less than 2% of the total.  But, they have the highest per-capita homeless population in the entire U.S.

    In any case, staff had a pretty good reasonable response to this, which can be summed up in one word:  “complex”.  You can the applicable section of their report in the other article.

    And again, the scope of this supposed problem hasn’t even been defined. How many black people were “unfairly” detained over the last five years, for example? You know – pulled over only because they were black?

    Could there also be other factors involved? As simple as, do all groups “drive vehicles” at the same rate?

    In any case, I would think that the police (being human beings) would take issue with claims that they’re engaging in this, or in “police brutality”. Really?

Leave a Reply

