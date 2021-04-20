Student Opinion: Should the Government Pay Off Student Debt?

By Alex Hernandez-Zavala

A college dichotomy continues to plague the U.S.––getting higher education partnered with extensive student debt.

Student debt has been steadily increasing over the past 17 years. Based on an Education Data report, 43.2 million students are currently drowning in debt. And now lawmakers are proposing legislation to solve this issue.

A Business Insider article outlines that Democratic lawmakers are pushing President Joe Biden to eliminate $50,000 of student debt loans per person in an attempt to fight this student debt crisis.

Aside from looking at this proposal from a student’s perspective, where they would greatly benefit from graduating with minimum debt, this legislation sadly would have a neutral impact on the economy.

Yet, I believe there are other better ways of addressing this issue.

Don’t get me wrong, $50k is a very generous sum of money to give students who are in debt, especially considering that the average student debt is a little over $39k. Although President Biden says he’s open to legislation that would relieve $10,000 per person, according to Business Insider, I still don’t think this is the best way of going about this issue, as it will do more harm to the economy than good.

A Forbes article explains how minimal the effects of forgiving student loans would have on the economy, “The authors estimate that if the federal government spends approximately $1.6 trillion to cancel student loans, the net effect would be only $90 billion of available cash to spend in 2021 and less than $450 billion over the next five years.”

Not to mention that the U.S. deficit just hit $1.7 trillion, according to Business Insider. This legislation would make that deficit rise in the short term, but won’t do much to reduce it in the long run. Since our economy is just coming back from the damages caused by COVID-19, adding on to the U.S. deficit wouldn’t be a great idea, especially considering the second wave of stimulus checks that have already arrived in people’s bank accounts largely contributing to the deficit.

I think we should tackle the problem at the source––tuition rates.

Education Data addresses the rising issue of tuition rates as they have been skyrocketing since 1978.

A logical solution would be to find a way to lower these tuition costs, but how? For starters, maybe reducing how much we spend on our sports programs.

In an article by Axios, they show that “At the more than 1,100 schools across all three NCAA divisions, roughly $18.1 billion was spent on athletics…”

Let that resonate for a moment. Now I understand many people have intimate connections with college athletics. Many more rely on college athletic programs to pursue their life-long goals, but do we need athletic programs this big? No.

By reducing the college athletic programs budget by, say, decreasing the salary of coaches and halting the construction of new stadiums and athletic facilities, colleges can allocate that money to students in the form of scholarships.

Another possible and popular solution is to have private companies help pay off student loans.

They do this by offering a student loan repayment assistance program and write it off as an employee benefit, states an article by CNBC. It’s essentially a way for employers to avoid paying taxes.

It’s a mutually beneficial way of helping both employees and businesses. Businesses avoid paying taxes while employees get money to pay their student loans. Name a better match.

It’s also much more efficient as the government wouldn’t have to go into a deeper deficit than they already are when paying off student debt.

This method is becoming more popular and is expected to be a universal practice in the near future.

No matter where you stand on the issue, solving the problem of student debt isn’t easy. I’d argue that student debt is the biggest problem of this first-world nation that can easily be solved by lowering tuition costs.

It’ll take a while for Congress to settle on legislation that would reduce or even eliminate student debt completely, so in the meantime let’s look to other alternatives to resolve this ongoing issue.

Alex Hernandez-Zavala is a first-year student at UC Davis, double majoring in Psychology and Sociology. He was born in the Central Valley and raised in Salinas, California.

