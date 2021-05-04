Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Robbery Suspect Described as ‘GEICO Commercial Caveman’ – Police Witness Memory Otherwise Fails

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Court Watch, Sacramento Region
Leave a comment
123 Views
Share:

By Stephanie Boulos

SACRAMENTO, CA – The description of a robbery suspect here last Friday in Sacramento County Superior Court by the victim may not have been very complimentary—then again, it was descriptive.

And gave the courtroom a good laugh, and a plug for a national insurance company.

Defendant Anthony F. Cordova was described by his alleged victim—according to a police report—as looking like “the caveman from the GEICO commercial.”

Defendant Cordova, on July 7, 2020, allegedly assaulted and robbed his victim, hitting him with a closed fist roughly 10 times and then stealing his cell phone.

The victim was left on the curb with two bloodied black eyes and several scratches, and had to borrow someone else’s phone to call the police.

Deputy District Attorney Kelli Keilermann called police Officer Ryan Arruda, but it was not difficult to see he was struggling to recall the event in question, fumbling through his police report incorrectly multiple times.

As Arruda began his testimony, he was asked how the victim identified the defendant at the time of the incident, to which Arruda quoted the victim’s description, saying “he looked like the GEICO caveman from the commercials,” referring to the character on the insurance company’s television advertisements.

Judge Don Currier, along with both attorneys, broke into visible laughter in the courtroom, as the witness was asked to repeat this description again to make sure everyone heard him correctly.

After this hilarious occurrence, the district attorney proceeded to ask some more questions related to the incident, to which the witness became incredibly confused, it appeared.

The witness misstated details from his police report and contradicted much of his testimony from earlier, and the judge along with the district attorney became increasingly confused and frustrated by the police officer’s failure to be concise.

With Judge Currier repeatedly stepping in to attempt to clarify the witness’s testimony to no success, Officer Arruda concluded by resorting to simply saying he does not recall anything else.

He was promptly dismissed by the court, and a second witness was called in, Officer Christopher Swift.

Swift delivered clarifying testimony, and with that, Judge Currier was finally able to rule there was sufficient cause to deem the complaint be filed.

Trial is set for June 29. A hearing to be released on no or lower bail was dropped.

Cordova—AKA the “GEICO Caveman”—was held in custody.

I’m a second year Political Science and Philosophy major at UC Davis from SoCal, hoping to pursue a career in law!

 

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link:

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for