Commentary: Housing – We Need a Plan, Not Just 'No'

City of Davis, Land Use/Open Space
By David M. Greenwald

Davis, CA – The Housing Element contained a warning: “The City does not currently contain enough vacant land appropriately zoned for the development of the housing necessary to meet the City’s estimated housing needs for the period between 2021 and 2019.”

The Draft report notes: “This, combined with the generally high cost of the existing single-family for-sale housing stock, has led to concerns that as the City’s existing homeowners age in place, the lack of housing suitable and affordable to families has been changing the community demographics, forcing increasing numbers of local workers to commute in from surrounding areas, and contributing to related community issues, such as declining school enrollment.”

While it is likely the city can stay in compliance with RHNA requirements for the current period, the long term picture is troubling at best.

The Housing Element Committee attempted to find additional ways to build housing made a series of recommendations — most of which were shot down by council members after considerable opposition was voiced to the recommendations by many in the community.

The recommendations included exploring removing R-1 zoning, elimination of parking minimums, eliminating the one percent growth cap, rezoning strip malls to allow housing, by-right ministerial approval for new housing, pre-approvals of development at two sites, and a goal to build more than the RHNA assignment.

One of the recommendations, the elimination of R-1 zoning, could come from legislative action by the state.  Council indicated that they are willing to rezone strip malls, but most of the rest have been rejected.

The problem at the end of the day; however, remains the first statement and second statement I quoted at the beginning of this article from the Draft Housing Element report — how do we address housing shortfalls, the high cost of single-family homes, and the lack of suitable and affordable housing for families in the community?

The answer from a sizable portion of the community is … to some extent, we don’t.

To the extent that we have any plan at all it could be summarized as pushing new development to UC Davis.

As I expressed in a recent commentary on the UC Davis strategy, it seems more like punting the hot potato out of town, rather than attempting to forge a meaningful policy.

The first problem of course is that UC Davis is largely insular.  We can attempt to work with them.  We can attempt to partner with them.  But at the end of the day, where does the 800 pound gorilla sit in the theater?  Anywhere it wants.

But even if UC Davis were more amenable, shunting housing to the campus is not necessarily a great answer.  I don’t have a problem pressing UC Davis to accommodate half its student housing on campus.  But beyond that, we are basically advocating putting upper class students and potentially faculty and staff on campus in neighborhoods that are cut off from the city, disenfranchised the residents of that housing from voting in the city, but still largely connected and reliant on the city.

Leaving aside the viability of growing another city next to Davis – what advantage does such an arrangement really get us?  If anything, it puts a large population not only off our tax rolls and away from the polling place but also outside of our control in terms of growth and other impacts.

I am not sure how well this has been thought through to conclusion by those advocating that as our sole growth strategy.

The UC Davis strategy seems to be a variant on the “grow out or grow up” choice.  The only difference is that it moves that growth from the north side of Covell to the south side of Russell.

Let me be clear — I am all for UC Davis doing their share, and all for acknowledging that they really haven’t done their share for the last 20 years, but at the same time, neither have we.

So what is the viable growth strategy for the city other than a strategy that pushes for more housing from UC Davis?

I think that is what the Housing Element Committee attempted to tackle.

On the one hand, we have an infill strategy — which has largely been the preferred course of action.  That means more density.  The HEC acknowledging the dwindling supply of open and vacant parcels in town that can support housing, and through their recommendations, has embarked on a strategy that seems to maximize space, increase density, and make housing more economically viable.

The viability issue is paramount.  When we looked at the Downtown Plan for example, a big problem with mixed-use in the downtown was cost.  A by-right process could speed the process and help to reduce cost.  Enough to make redevelopment of the downtown viable?  We should be checking.

In addition, the rest of the recommendations seek to maximize available land by increasing density.  Removing R-1 zoning is probably out of our hands, but thatr recommendation does point to a way to replace at least some single-family homes with multi-family housing.  Eliminating parking minimums, rezoning strip malls and the like are other ways to increase housing on a finite footprint.

Don’t like those options?

That leaves us with peripheral housing.  Some people want to eliminate Measure J.  But that’s likely not in the cards given the overwhelming margin it was renewed by.

I believe that pre-approvals of the two recommended parcels is NOT an end run around Measure J.  It just isn’t.  It doesn’t require changes to Measure J.  It still requires voter approval. But it allows for the process and cost to be moved up front, before the expensive work of design comes into play.  Ideally, the community  identifies land for potential housing, puts baseline features on that land to limit how much housing can go there and votes on it.

The council is correct — there is a fail safe for the community — the ability to put a project on the ballot for approval after the fact through a referendum.  For controversial projects that could be in the works.  I disagree with the Council members who suggested that this would be commonplace .  My reason is simple. Since the passage of Measure J, no housing project that didn’t require a vote of the people has been put on the ballot by the voters.  Not even Cannery, which perhaps should have.

Are there other answers to the housing problem?  I don’t know.  We have a General Plan Update coming up and would love to here viable solutions beyond just pushing the problem to UC Davis.

—David M. Greenwald reporting

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

  1. Ron Glick

    “The City does not currently contain enough vacant land appropriately zoned for the development of the housing necessary to meet the City’s estimated housing needs for the period between 2021 and 2019.”

    This is the perfect typo. Instead of looking forward Davis is always looking back.

    “That leaves us with peripheral housing.  Some people want to eliminate Measure J.  But that’s likely not in the cards given the overwhelming margin it was renewed by.”

    If its not in the cards because influencers like you are still in denial there is no solution.

    1. Keith Olsen

      If its not in the cards because influencers like you are still in denial there is no solution.

      Influencer?  I hope that’s not true.  I know he doesn’t influence me.

    2. David Greenwald Post author

      Ron – you are making the same mistake as the slow growth side. You are putting all of your eggs into one unrealistic solution. For them, it’s relying on UC Davis which they have limited influence over. For you, it’s relying on the end of Measure J – a position that less than 20 percent of the population supported. For both sides it allows the same thing – avoidance of other potential solutions that are more realistic.

      1. Ron Glick

        Doesn’t matter to me. I have a house. My eggs are fine no matter what the city does. I benefit from doing nothing as do most of the property owners in Davis. I do however think its wrong to limit supply through Byzantine zoning and annexation rules. As long as we have the limit line we will have supply deficits. You can look to other solutions but it would be foolish to believe they can make much difference. So as long as you support the limit line it doesn’t matter much what other solutions you consider.

        You might get the state to build on UCD  but they can never get caught up because even if they were to house more students UC doesn’t have the responsibility to build for the multiplier effect jobs that accompany enrollment increases. You can do infill but people for the most part don’t like infill so it can only have a marginal impact.

        The problem you have David is you refuse to see that the biggest impediment that exists to addressing housing demand is a policy you support.

  2. Don Shor

    So now a quick list of the possible peripheral sites and a review of the obstacles each would face, and you’ll see we’re right back to the drawing board.

    I’d put my money on the Shriner’s site coming forward first.

  3. Eric Gelber

    One of the recommendations, the elimination of R-1 zoning, could come from legislative action by the state.

    I’m unaware of any pending legislation that would eliminate R-1 zoning. SB 9 would provide a limited exception for duplexes if specified conditions are met. The City could explore other options that modify allowable uses in R-1 zones without eliminating them.

  4. Alan Miller

    The answer from a sizable portion of the community is … to some extent, we don’t.

    Yup.  And rents will continue to skyrocket.  Owners (i.e. JeRkeD voters):  who cares?

    As I expressed in a recent commentary on the UC Davis strategy, it seems more like punting the hot potato out of town, rather than attempting to forge a meaningful policy.

    We could forge a potato and watch it turn to carbon, but that wouldn’t be carbon neutral.

    But at the end of the day, where does the 800 pound gorilla sit in the theater?

    On the hot potato?

     

  5. Richard_McCann

    I think this article lays out well the issues that we face. We are left with a number of dilemmas and difficult choices that too many people are in denial about.

    One of the first steps is to end the myth that we can protect the town’s “charm” by freezing it in place. Much of the town’s charm has been it’s dynamism as a small town compared to the many other rural communities in the Sacramento Valley. That charm derives from being a college town at its core. Go to other small public-school college towns like Eugene, Bellingham and Ann Arbor (all that I’ve spend considerable time in) and you will see innovative businesses and activities that cater to their younger student population. Davis used to have that when we moved here a quarter century ago, but those businesses are disappearing. Even the student bars are closing now–we’ve lost 3 in the last 2 years. Without that dynamism our town’s fiscal and financial model becomes unsustainable.

    We don’t need population growth per se but we do need our amenities and housing to keep pace with UCD’s enrollment. As I showed a while ago, the ratio of enrollment to City population has stayed relatively constant around 50%, varying 5% either way over the last 50 years. That seems to be the sweet spot that we should be aiming for.

    1. Mark West

      “Without that dynamism our town’s fiscal and financial model becomes unsustainable.” [emphasis added]

      Stop pimping this fallacy. The City’s fiscal and financial models are not sustainable, and have not been for decades – hence our structural deficits and unfunded obligations that total in the tens to hundreds of millions depending on the time frame you want to discuss. We need fundamental change in our approach, not just nibbling around the edges.

  6. Keith Olsen

    Even the student bars are closing now–we’ve lost 3 in the last 2 years.

    Hmmm, don’t you think the pandemic might have had a hand in that?

    1. Richard_McCann

      Only one of them closed with any influence from the pandemic-KetMoRei. The Grad closed in 2019 and Bistro 33 had decided to not renew its lease prior to the pandemic. The pandemic just was the final straw. We’ve also lost a number of innovative restaurants oriented toward younger diners over the years as well. We can see that these types of establishments are thriving in Midtown Sac (and Eugene and Bellingham where I’ve visited recently), so it’s not about consumer cycles.

  7. Mark West

    “The council is correct — there is a fail safe for the community — the ability to put a project on the ballot for approval after the fact through a referendum.”

    This has always been the case, so if you think it is sufficient now, why do you believe we needed Measure J and its successors in the first place? Instead of advocating for yet another ‘band-aid’, why not advocate for a real treatment?

    The only honest way forward is to end our decades long experiment in direct democracy for land use decisions. The experiment worked, and as a direct result the quality of life in Davis has been in constant decline ever since the original vote.

  8. Ron Oertel

    The vast majority of the population of California lives within cities that aren’t expanding their boundaries, but are subject to the same type of RHNA requirements that Davis has.

    The population of California is no longer growing, but it is continuing to spread-out.  There seems to be a belief that requiring cities to densify will automatically prevent that, but it is not true.  For example:

    https://www.nytimes.com/2021/05/29/business/economy/new-home-building-suburbs.html
    https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/2021/05/06/massive-project-will-connect-i-5-to-highway-50-near-el-dorado-hills/

    In Davis’ case, even David has acknowledged that student housing has been adequately addresses, via the approved megadorms and on-campus housing.  (Too bad that the megadorms don’t appear to fully-count toward RHNA requirements.  The city was warned about that possibility, but approved them anyway.)

    As far as additional “family” housing (in addition to the vast tracts of single-family housing that already exist), that’s what Spring Lake (and the other developments planned on the south end of Woodland are accommodating.  As prices rise everywhere (including in Woodland), young families will choose a location that is somewhat more affordable, and still offers a traditional single-family dwellings (with garages, yards, etc).

    This will include the technology park that failed in Davis, and moved to Woodland.  (Adding 1,600  housing units in the process.)

    In short, there is no housing crisis.  There are affordability challenges (for some), as prices have risen everywhere. And, there is a temporary shortage of “resale” homes on the market. Resale houses are a major part of “supply”. Also known as “pre-owned” houses, for those who don’t like the term “used”. 🙂

    If any of the supposedly “rich” Davis homeowners have a desire to feel “poor”, try pricing houses almost anywhere in the Bay Area.

     

     

     

  9. Eric Gelber

    Of note: The June 28th State budget package includes the following:

    … creates a new $2 billion fund that will support campus capacity expansion projects at UC and CSU and student housing projects at community colleges, UC and CSU. Details of this program will be added in a subsequent budget action.

  10. Ron Oertel

    I just happened across this:

    Orange County Cities Sue State over Erroneous Homebuilding Goals

    https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/realestate/orange-county-cities-sue-state-over-erroneous-homebuilding-goals/ar-AALyzEq

    I suspect that we’ll see more of this type of thing, in years to come.  Perhaps ultimately resulting in the removal/rejection of the state politicians behind this, over time. Especially those on key committees – including Mr. Wiener.

    In any case, let’s wish them luck.  Some of these places are pretty wealthy and influential. Let’s see if the state has the long-term resources and stomach to engage in these extended fights against its own citizens and local governments. And let’s not forget that these jurisdictions elect their own assembly members and state senators, as well.

    Perhaps combined with stronger rent control (sometime after the state itself pays outstanding rent owed, as a result of the pandemic and eviction moratorium).

