Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

District Continues Practice of Making Interest-Free Loans from Building Fund

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Budget/Taxes, DJUSD
(11) Comments
199 Views
Share:

By David M. Greenwald

Davis, CA – Last December, the Measure M Citizen’s Oversight Committee unanimously backed a recommendation conveyed in a letter from Chair Donna Neville, alleging that the school district is in violation of the law for failing to repay loans made from the Measure M fund to the district General Fund without paying interest on those loans as required by state law.

“The law here is clear. In attempting to address this issue with the district, I consulted with more than a half dozen legal colleagues who work in public finance and bond compliance, and they all confirmed that interest must be paid on these loans,” Neville said in the letter that was sent to the district.

“Over the life of the Measure M program this failure to repay the loans with interest could amount to as much a half a million dollars in lost interest [for the Building Fund], depending on the amounts borrowed, interest rates, and the length of the loans,” she continued. “This is not only illegal; it is a betrayal of the voters’ trust.”

In its second annual report delivered to the District in May, the Measure M Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee included a statement that the practice has continued.

The committee, whose membership has changed since the Neville letter, states, “We recognize that these loans are permitted by the Education Code, but we believe that the District must repay these loans with interest.”

They continue, saying that “case law dictates that the District must make the Building Fund whole upon repayment of these loans by paying the amount of interest that money would have earned if it had remained in the Building Fund.”

Last December, then-District Public Information Officer Maria Clayton told the Vanguard, “After careful consideration and discussion, including the engagement and consultation of legal counsel, the District’s position is described in this memo, which is titled Board Policy on Interfund Borrowing.”

According to the referenced memo dated September 30 from Superintendent John Bowes, the Citizens’ Oversight Committee “requested that the Board of Education consider whether it should amend Board Policy No. 3110 (Transfer of Funds) to prohibit temporary borrowing of Measure M bond proceeds, and if not, whether it should amend the Policy to require the transfer of an amount equal to interest when the borrowing is repaid.”

Bowes said, after conferring with bond counsel and municipal advisor, “we determined not to recommend any changes to BP 3110 at this time.”

In their view, “The advice we received is that our temporary borrowing practices are not prohibited by law and are consistent with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (‘GAAP’), rules of the Governmental Accounting Standards Board (‘GASB’), and the aforementioned CSAM and SACS.”

Instead, they argue, “Education Code section 42603 gives broad latitude to a school district governing board to temporarily transfer funds from one fund or account to another under specified conditions.”

They note, “Interfund borrowing is distinguished in school district accounting from an interfund transfer, which describes a flow of assets from one fund to another without equivalent flow of assets in return and without a requirement for repayment.”

The Oversight Committee, made up of members of the public, disagrees.

They have repeatedly requested that the DJUSD governing board “modify current board policy to require the payment of interest” but the board has thus far “failed to do so.”

According to the report: “The board’s legal counsel has advised the board that she is unaware of any interest requirement related to the Building Fund and that she is unaware of any judicial decisions that require the payment of interest. We respectfully disagree.”

The Oversight Board believes, “This legal advice is contrary to the view of other legal experts, and is contrary to the advice provided to school districts throughout California by the Fiscal Crisis Management Assistance Team, which advises school districts on various fiscal matters.

“The Official Statement for the Measure M bonds plainly indicates that all of the principal as well as interest earned on that principal must be used for Measure M purposes,” they write.  Thus they believe, “When the District makes interest free loans from the fund it fails to honor this commitment and it diminishes the amount of interest earned on the principal. Further, numerous California cases stand for the general legal principle that where a fund is entitled to retain interest, it follows that a loan made from that fund must be repaid with interest.”

Furthermore they write, “The District’s refusal to modify its current policy has, so far, deprived the Measure M Building Fund of as much as $200,000 in interest that it would have otherwise earned.”

While the Oversight Committee membership has changed since last December, they have recently stated that they continue to “stand by our original recommendation that the board should modify current board policy to require the payment of interest. This would bring the District into line with the guidance provided by the Fiscal Crisis Management Assistance Team to all school districts throughout California and with the practices of other public agencies.”

They conclude: “By not paying interest, the District not only reduces the amount of funding available for Measure M projects, but it also exposes the District to legal liability.”

—David M. Greenwald reporting

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link:

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

11 thoughts on “District Continues Practice of Making Interest-Free Loans from Building Fund”

  1. Matt Williams

    I strongly support the Bond Oversight Committee’s position on this issue.

    For the life of me I can’t understand why the Board and the Supervisor are taking the position they are.  My question to the Board and the Supervisor is, “Why is it so important to you to add one more community fight/controversy to our already contentious community?”

    That question is especially resonant when one looks at the fact that regardless of whether the interfund interest is paid or not, DJUSD overall does not lose a penny of interest expense. Any interest paid by the General Fund will be recognized as interest income in the Building Fund.  Financially, it is a zero-sum game. My second question to the Board and the Supervisor is, “Why is it so important to fight over a net zero dollars issue?”

     

     

    1. Keith Y Echols

      . Any interest paid by the General Fund will be recognized as interest income in the Building Fund.  Financially, it is a zero-sum game. My second question to the Board and the Supervisor is, “Why is it so important to fight over a net zero dollars issue?”

      I think the reason is because the District is hard up for cash right now.  Particularly because of the loss of revenue due to lack of student enrollment.  Yes the Building Fund and the General Fund are all the District’s money when it comes to the bottom line on the Balance Sheet.  But on the Cash Flows Sheet, I’m guessing it’s a different story.  Or to put it another way; it’s kind of like raiding your retirement account to buy a new car because if you can’t you get to work without it.

  2. Bill Marshall

    Sure sounds like, that unless the current DJUSD Board remedies this (with interest, and policy changes to prevent it from recurring), they should be recalled, and a new Board seated.   The New Board’s first action should be to dismiss the equivalent of the CFO… second should be the dismissal of the Superintendent… third should be replacement of legal counsel…

    Old adage… “Fool me once, shame on you… fool me twice, shame on me”…

    1. David Greenwald Post author

      Or they could take the advice of their own oversight board – a body that they advertise during the campaign as being the fail-safe for public accountability.

  3. Ron Glick

    “The District’s refusal to modify its current policy has, so far, deprived the Measure M Building Fund of as much as $200,000 in interest that it would have otherwise earned.”

    How did they come up with this amount? I think to understand what is going on you need to understand what how the amounts are determined. Then you can do a cost benefit analysis with the cost of private bridge funding.

    1. Matt Williams

      There is no need to go to the extra expense of private bridge funding.  The interfund borrowing makes lots of sense, just not interfund borrowing with no interest.

    2. Keith Y Echols

      “The District’s refusal to modify its current policy has, so far, deprived the Measure M Building Fund of as much as $200,000 in interest that it would have otherwise earned.” 

      How did they come up with this amount? 

      The article says:

      They continue, saying that “case law dictates that the District must make the Building Fund whole upon repayment of these loans by paying the amount of interest that money would have earned if it had remained in the Building Fund.”

      I dunno…rough math (going by simple flat interest and not compounded)…says that the principle might be around $10M at 2% interest.  If it was over only one year.  I guess this has been going on for a few years?  So the principle is less….the variable of course is what the building funds interest rate is.

      The amount doesn’t matter.  Borrowing from yourself is always better than borrowing from some one else.  (that is of course if the amount transfered/borrowed doesn’t interfere with the projects the building fund has scheduled….that is the real issue/concern).

  4. Don Shor

    When legal counsel assert directly contradictory claims, it’s usually resolved by a judge. If anyone truly cares about this issue, they can find someone with standing to sue and let a court resolve it.

    1. Keith Y Echols

      That’s the thing….I wonder if anyone really cares other than the technicality of adherence to the strict definition of the voter’s wishes.  I’m guessing the money borrowed from the building fund is being used to prop up the school district because the district is short on cash and would be in worse shape if it didn’t “temporarily transfer funds” (no interest borrowing) from the building fund.   So the alternative of cutting school services or raising taxes again is greater evil compared to the district possibly (likely) violating some laws/rules and giving itself interest free loans.  

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for