Monday Morning Thoughts: Five Steps I Would Like to See to Push for Economic Development

Breaking News, City of Davis, Economic Development, Opinion
By David M. Greenwald

Davis, CA – The good news is that the city is not plunging into the deep deficits that were feared when the economy shut down a year ago.  While that alleviates the immediate need for budget cuts, it does not get us off the hook, as we still have long-term sustainability problems and an ongoing structural deficit.

The city faces a roughly $10 million shortfall in what it has versus what it needs.  A big problem is that the city still lacks a reliable sales tax base outside of its core services that are offered.  That’s not going away and, with changes to how business is done post-pandemic, it may well become far worse.

At the same time that the city faces huge shortfalls in funding for critical infrastructure, the voters have not been inclined to help.  A parcel tax in 2018 failed that would have provided $3 million a year for infrastructure, especially roads.  And the Innovation Park proposal on the ballot last November was narrowly defeated.

A decade ago, the community and business leaders forged a plan — the Dispersed Innovation Strategy which came out of the Studio 30 report, DSIDE and the Innovation Park Task Force.  That ultimately led to the hiring of a Chief Innovation Officer and the solicitation of several proposals for innovation centers, and finally the loss of Nishi in 2016 and DISC in 2020.

A few years ago I asked the city if they needed to go back to the drawing board but they felt the Studio 30 report, Dispersed Innovation Strategy, and ultimately DISC were sufficient.

But with the loss of DISC and the rapid shift in the landscape it is time to revisit previous concepts and figure out perhaps a new way forward.

Here I lay out five suggestions for the city, in no particular order.

Create a New Economic Development Commission

The city disbanded their Business and Economic Development Commission (BEDC) about a decade ago.  It also disbanded their Innovation Park Task Force, a more temporary group, when it appeared that they had completed their work.

It is time for the city to double-down on a commitment to push for economic development — and that means to get citizen input to help plan and recruit businesses to come to Davis.

New Economic Development Plan

Studio 30 arose out of the last session which created the dispersed innovation model.  But two of the three planks have collapsed — Nishi with the 300,000 square feet of innovation space was defeated in 2016 and replaced with an all-housing model that passed.  DISC failed in 2020.  Replacing Nishi, perhaps, are ventures like Sierra Energy’s Area 52 and the University Research Park.

At the same time, we have seen the University partner locally with HM Clause to create a small innovation center, and in Sacramento with the City of Sacramento to create Aggie Square.

In the meantime, not only has Sacramento moved forward, but so too has Woodland and West Sacramento.

The city needs to partner with the University to create a viable plan with full support and buy-in from UC Davis.

New General Plan

Everything hinges on a new General Plan because the previous one is now two decades old.  One area that I think we need to continue to look at is pre-approvals of land for projects.  Contrary to the claims of some pushing back against this notion, this is not an end run around Measure J.  It requires a vote in advance.  It requires baseline features and an EIR.

One of the problems with DISC was that — unlike a housing project — an economic development project, until there are actually entitlements and infrastructure and tenants, is going to be vague and ill-defined.  That didn’t work well for the public.  A pre-approval process could allow for the flexibility needed to get a project like this approved.

And it can still lay down protections against things like density, number of housing units (or whether housing will be allowed) and the like.

A Dedicated Chief Innovation Officer/ Economic Development Director

The city had this in Rob White.  Currently the city has Assistant City Manager and Community Development Director Ashley Feeney heading up both Community Development and Economic Development as well.

With all due respect to him, that’s not what the city needs right now.  The city needs someone who can execute the plan and go and recruit companies — filling existing space and ultimately filling newly developed space.  And they should focus on that without worrying about the land use issues and land use wars that go on in town.

Finally Replace the Innovation Park Task Force/DSIDE Process

One thing I noticed is that by the time DISC got on the ballot, all of the energy that was around from 2010 to 2014 was gone.  There was no grassroots movement.  You didn’t see a huge number of entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and innovators on the front line.

The original process was not a developer-driven process.  In fact, there were no developers involved until 2014.  But all of the grassroots energy had subsided by the time DISC finally got around to getting a project to the voters six years later.

A lot of things went wrong.  But most notably gone were things like DISDE, the Innovation Park Task Force, Jumpstart Davis, Davis Roots, and a whole host of other grassroots community involvement.

Can we recapture that energy and moment?  That is hard to know.

The other problem, though, was something I observed when I started attending meetings in 2013 and 2014 on Innovation efforts — we only had a portion of the Davis community involved.  It was very noticeable when you looked around the room at the people involved in the meetings that the environmental and slow growth communities were not involved in the planning,  and therefore they were not there to provide the kind of vital feedback and pushback that would make the ultimate plan resilient.

Whether the city can ever recapture that kind of energy it once had is debatable.  But creating a new citizen’s based task force and this time making sure that all parts of the Davis room are involved is vital to any effort going forward.

—David M. Greenwald reporting

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

7 thoughts on “Monday Morning Thoughts: Five Steps I Would Like to See to Push for Economic Development”

  1. Matt Williams

    A decade ago, the community and business leaders forged a plan—the Dispersed Innovation Strategy which came out of the Studio 30 report, DSIDE and the Innovation Park Task Force.  That ultimately led to the hiring of a Chief Innovation Officer and the solicitation of several proposals for innovation centers, and finally the loss of Nishi in 2016 and DISC in 2020.

    A few years ago I asked the city if they needed to go back to the drawing board but they felt the Studio 30 report, Dispersed Innovation Strategy, and ultimately DISC were sufficient.

    The city disbanded their Business and Economic Development Commission (BEDC) about a decade ago.  It also disbanded their Innovation Park Task Force, a more temporary group, when it appeared that they had completed their work.

    .
    With the exception of the hiring of Rob White, who did understand that an Economic Development plan needs to cover both the supply side and the demand side of economic development, all of the above-described efforts covered only half of what was needed.  They looked at economic development only from the perspective of the supply of land available to build buildings and facilities.  Other than hand waving (at the 40,000 foot level), they never paid any attention to whether there was (or would be) sufficient demand in the Davis economy to fill the proposed supply of space.

    There were two key components of demand in the Davis economy at the time, Schilling Robotics (as both a lead tenant and a tenant that needed more space) and the intellectual capital engine of technological research at UC Davis.  By the time November 2020 rolled around (a full nine years after the Studio 30 report was delivered in December 2011), Schilling had grown tired of waiting and chosen to move to greener pastures, and all UC Davis could muster as an endorsement for DISC was that “The University does not oppose the project.”  Both those developments were living proof of the complete absence of understanding of the demand side of an Economic Development Plan.

    Until Davis makes a meaningful attempt to understand the actual demand in the Davis economy to bring actual companies to Davis, any economic development plan will only be half a plan … and more than likely only a pipe dream, or smoke and mirrors, or the emperors new clothes (you choose the metaphor).

    1. David Greenwald Post author

      “Until Davis makes a meaningful attempt to understand the actual demand in the Davis economy to bring actual companies to Davis, any economic development plan will only be half a plan … and more than likely only a pipe dream, or smoke and mirrors, or the emperors new clothes (you choose the metaphor).”

      That is presuming the outcome before a process is even conceived.

        1. Bill Marshall

          Not until we convene a task force to recommend/determine/decide what stake-holders, interest groups, individuals should be included on the subcommittee… subject to a Measure “Y” vote to concur with the task force’s actions…

  3. Todd Edelman

    grassroots involvement.

    How is that the groups you mentioned are “grassroots”, but the vary vague

    environmental and slow growth communities

    are not?

    not there to provide vital feedback and pushback [pushed back?] against the ultimate plan.

    This conspicuously presumes that their feedback would have been listened to and incorporated and the plan would have been all groovy and accepted, that the peripheral, I-80 force-fed location was not inherently anti-sustainable.

    new citizen’s based task force
    all parts of the Davis room are involved

    are somewhat empty (campaign) terms based on what we have seen lately of Council and some staff

    Also, why the image – and apparent attempted-best practice example – from a business park a few miles from the center of Cambridge,  England? Also more than twice as close time-wise to London compared to DISC to San Francisco.

    But anyway, one thing I noticed here is a completely separated from traffic partly multi-use path / partly dedicated cycleway from the “Platinum Building” to the brand new train station just over a mile away (the equivalent absolutely not promised directly by the DISC developers), that this station is served by two operators that – off-peak – provide way more rail service than what currently happens at Davis Depot, that the station has bicycle parking that FAR exceeds what’s supported directly by DISC developers for Davis Depot – hundreds of business park employees could alight here and take their own bikes to work and be there in less than 10 min – and finally that the business park connects directly to the residential area on the north side of the motorway via a very new-looking bike-ped bridge, making a journey by bicycle or foot probably the best choice by people who live here or a bit further. And – that’s right! – DISC developers refused to make the 80-Mace crossing have any similar level of convenience and safety. Lying to children about their safety is child-abuse. Let’s see if the Mayor encourages the relevant innovation commissions to provide some menu items on this issue. 

    This business park – “innovation park” is a marketing term – is not in the center, but it’s also not on the periphery of this urban area. (In addition to the cycleway to the train station there’s also a guided busway from the station and other areas that stops at its edge.)

Leave a Reply

