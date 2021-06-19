Breaking News
My View: We Should Not Fear the End of R1 Zoning

Breaking News, City of Davis, Land Use/Open Space, Opinion
By David M. Greenwald

Davis, CA – As we search for creative ways to expand housing given land use restrictions in Davis, one of the more valuable tools may be to end R1 zoning restrictions that limit lots to single-family homes and allow for duplexes—or in some cases fourplexes—to be built in single-family home neighborhoods.

This has triggered a lot of pushback but a lot of that is based on fear and lack of understanding, rather than a rational understanding of how it would work.  Moreover, it ultimately might be outside of our local control.

As one resident of Rose Creek said, “I am shocked to learn the radical steps being proposed, ending single family housing zoning, and allowing development by right, seems like a really drastic measure. This would result in my neighbors’ houses potentially being purchased by investors, bulldozed and replaced with many apartment complexes all without even a public approval process or any notice to the neighborhood that would devastate our neighborhoods.”

The public commenter conflated a lot of things here.  First, the elimination of R1 zoning would allow for, at most, duplexes or fourplexes.  Second, the city indicated that they were not looking at this for existing neighborhoods but rather new developments.  And third, by right development, if they implemented it, would be based on whatever the current zoning is.  You couldn’t put whatever you want in.

We have seen the argument posed that, if you are an existing resident, it is somehow unfair if you neighbor converts their home into a duplex or a fourplex.

But why?

One argument is: “When people are buying a home in a new community at least they know the rules going in that a single family home next to them could possibly be reconfigured into a fourplex.”

On the other hand, while the city has made some restrictions on mini-dorms, there is practically nothing to stop someone from converting a single family into a student rental housing that could hold 8 to 10 people, without really triggering any of the city’s mini-dorm rules.

Why is this such a concern?  For one thing, we often see duplexes tucked into single-family neighborhoods already.  Moreover, we allow the construction of ADUs or grannyflats, which creates a similar dynamic.  Furthermore, duplexes are permitted in the R-2 and R-2CD districts, which are primarily single family but also allow duplexes as a permitted use.

The city points out, “Well-designed duplexes fit into single-family neighborhoods from a scale and level of intensity standpoint.”

Moreover, the city would not simply be plopping down huge out-of-scale buildings into single-family neighborhoods.

In fact, while a revision of a R1 zoning would occur, the city would still be able to regulate size and scale, so that the level of intensity of a fourplex could be held to the equivalent of perhaps two SFRs, depending on size and number of bedrooms.  A five-bedroom home filled with students could in fact have a much greater impact than a fourplex filled with families better able to afford the purchase, given the size the homes.

Besides, as we saw with Mission Residence, even  without the R1 changes, the city has the ability to approve high-density housing in single-family low density neighborhoods simply by planning by exception.

This may well be the wave of the future anyway, as we look to put more housing on a smaller footprint of land and create the ability to have affordability by design and create housing that would enable more families to live in Davis.

Moreover, as Vice-Mayor Lucas Frerichs pointed out: “[T]his may actually already be something that’s taken out of our hands by the state legislature.”

The bill from Senate President Toni Atkins, SB 9, would automatically allow for duplexes on a single-family zoned lot.  He said that was something that they may not find out until September though.

What is the solution to the housing crisis being proposed by the slow growth advocates here?  They are against various forms of densification such as changing R1 zoning and creating mixed-use neighborhood shopping centers.  They are not in favor of streamlining redevelopment by creating a by-right process.  And they are not interested in amending restrictions on greenfield development.

What does that leave us with?  We are running out of space and running out of options.  Changes to R1 zoning can be done while keeping the core character of neighborhoods intact, and it gives us a tool to slowly convert inefficient low-density neighborhoods into more reasonable accommodations.

—David M. Greenwald reporting

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

14 thoughts on “My View: We Should Not Fear the End of R1 Zoning”

  1. Keith Olsen

    First, the elimination of R1 zoning would allow for, at most, duplexes or fourplexes.

    Yeah, why should a homeowner fear having a fourplex go in right next door to their single family home  in a R1 neighborhood?  They’re just being irrational.

    On the other hand, while the city has made some restrictions on mini-dorms, there is practically nothing to stop someone from converting a single family into a student rental housing that could hold 8 to 10 people, without really triggering any of the city’s mini-dorm rules.

    A five-bedroom home filled with students could in fact have a much greater impact than a fourplex filled with families better able to afford the purchase, given the size the homes.

    Oh, the it could be worse argument.

     

     

     

     

      1. Ron Glick

        That is a big if. How do you go from single family to multi-family without changing the size and scale of the neighborhood? You also fail to recognize the potential for cumulative impacts that would surely occur over time as more and more conversions take place.

        1. David Greenwald Post author

          I live in a nine unit, townhouse carve out in a single family neighborhood. It’s fully integrated into the neighborhood and doubt it has much impact at all. We are already allowing ADUs and mini-dorms into our neighborhoods. I agree that it is a big if, they do have to be well-designed and integrated into the neighborhood.

        4. Alan Miller

          fail to recognize the potential for cumulative impacts that would surely occur over time as more and more conversions take place.

          So true, RG.  Having been at this game a long time, we’ve seen projects OK’d with staff reports justifying by what is next door as precedent and just one step up – but it won’t hurt the neighborhood – and years later the step-up becomes the precedent next door that one steps up from.  It’s part of the game.  The dirty dirty game.

        5. Keith Olsen

          In fact, while a revision of a R1 zoning would occur, the city would still be able to regulate size and scale, so that the level of intensity of a fourplex could be held to the equivalent of perhaps two SFRs, depending on size and number of bedrooms.

          Being a stock investor, words like could and should are always skeptically viewed in press releases.  For instance, the stock might soar if we could institute a plan.

    2. Alan Miller

      On my block (one single block), there is single-family housing, cooperative housing, a small, three-story apartment complex, and a duplex.   About 80% of the problems in the neighborhood that comes from within the neighborhood (noise issues, parking in no parking areas, problem visitors, drunk and wreckless driving, petty vandalism, etc.) come from the apartment complex, about 15% come from the so-called ‘duplex’, (five bedrooms each side) that we later found each had a ‘den’ that of course students rent as a bedroom, and about 5% from the houses and cooperatives.   Other than the duplex having been less of a problem the last few years, this has been consistent between the apartment and the rest of the neighborhood for nearly 35 years – probably much longer as my sister lived on this block in the early 70’s and noted the same apartment building being a problem too, with a fire there killing one.

      For those who wonder why . . .

  2. Keith Olsen

     it gives us a tool to slowly convert inefficient low-density neighborhoods into more reasonable accommodations

    Who knew their single family home neighborhood is inefficient and should be more reasonable?

  3. Ron Glick

    “This has triggered a lot of pushback but a lot of that is based on fear and lack of understanding, rather than a rational understanding of how it would work.”

    Or maybe its based on empirical experience, such as my own in Los Angeles in the early 70’s, as I watched the evolution of my West Los Angeles neighborhood get converted one parcel at a time from single family to multi-family housing. That experience has guided my  consistent argument that we should go out instead of up and my staunch opposition to the barriers we have put forward to annexation.

    The staff proposal to only get rid of R-1 for new development would make perfect sense if it wasn’t for measure D just as the argument to keep R-1 in existing neighborhoods fails because of measure D.

    Measure D, that you supported, continues to be the chokehold that restricts a rational housing policy in the city of Davis and people who don’t want to densify their neighborhoods are not naive.

  4. Ron Oertel

    The public commenter conflated a lot of things here.  First, the elimination of R1 zoning would allow for, at most, duplexes or fourplexes.  Second, the city indicated that they were not looking at this for existing neighborhoods but rather new developments.  And third, by right development, if they implemented it, would be based on whatever the current zoning is.

    Let’s unpack this.

    R-1 currently allows for a house, an ADU and a JADU 3 possible residences. R-2 allows for 2 houses, an ADU and a JADU, 4 possible residences. Suspension of R-1 as proposed by Yolo Growth does not define how many units will allowed, so it depends what replaces it. Other communities have found it can mean up to 8 units on a formerly single family lot. There is no definition to the YIMBY proposal that limits this to “quadplexes” as David falsely claims. The commenter had good reason to object to more than quads.

    The city indicated that they are not looking at this for existing neighborhoods” and the city has not indicated that it is looking at this at all.

    Some council people talked about it but it was pretty clear there was little desire to remove R-1 and staff is not proposing it. On the other hand, Yolo Growth and the HEC is proposing it genetically for all neighborhoods so the commenter had good reason to object to it in their neighborhood.

    “By right development would be based on whatever the zoning was” and if you couple that with the YIMBY proposal to get rid of R-1 for the whole city then yes, it could mean 4 or even 8 units being built with ministerial approval in formerly single family neighbor hoods.

    Altogether the quoted comments are extremely misleading.

  5. Dan Cornford

    I want to raise a much larger question or issue:  It seems likely that some version of SB 9 and10 will pass effectively ending single family zoning in CA—whatever Davis does.  How many people have thought about the massive political backlash at the state level, and far far beyond that, that this could cause, not so much in Davis, but yes here too.
     
     Over 100  CA cities and towns are on record as opposing the abolition  of R1 zoning!   David, do you really think that if the issue were put to a vote in Davis anything like a majority of Davis voters would approve the end of R1 zoning???  A statewide poll found that only 28% of people supported it.
    Sure the Republicans, statewide and nationally, purport to be anti-regulation, but they rightly see a huge opportunity here for massive voter backlash—and backlash at supposed “progressive” YIMBY Dems which Newsom et al. will have rightly be seen as has having caved into.
    Anyone remember the 2020 presidential campaign and Trump trying to make the most of the fact that CA would abolish single family zoning?   (Google it if you don’t believe me). Think that won’t happen again even if it is not Trump?  I even wonder how this could affect Newsom’s recall election, or his re-election in 2022. 
    For the primary umbrella organizations opposing the abolition of RI zoning and related go to:
    https://www.livablecalifornia.org/act-to-oppose-sb-9-and-sb-10/
    https://www.unitedneighbors.net/ 
    If this all seems too abstruse  and theoretical, let me put it another way:  To begin with circa 90% of Davis and California residents are completely unaware that single family zoning could be abolished where they live. 
    As I put it in an email to a reporter at the Davis Enterprise a few weeks ago: “How many people know that, imminently, SFH zoning could end, both in Davis and statewide; that one day they could wake up to the sound of bulldozers and jackhammers as 2-4 units building  (or even more in some cities) are put up next door to them  (as their former neighbor has sold for top dollar to, knowingly, or unknowingly, a developer)?  
    Whatever your politics, whatever your position on all the DHEC recommendations, does anyone really doubt that the ending of single family zoning, in some form or other,  will not have serious political consequences? 
    Be careful what you wish for!!!
     

    1. David Greenwald Post author

      In terms of public opinion… I think it depends on what the actual policy is. If the policy is ending R1 for future developments, most wont care. If it is ended in existing neighborhoods, there will be more outcry. How deeply will the state law effect the state? It will depend on what they pass – future versus past. As I say here, as long as we keep size and scale, I don’t see a problem with changing R1 zoning.

