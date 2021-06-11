SF District Attorney Boudin Announces Domestic Violence Guilty Verdict in Effort to Uplift Victims

By Elina Lingappa

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced that a jury reached a guilty verdict in an important domestic violence case, that of defendant Jonaughn Timms.

In late May of 2018, Jonaughn Timms and his girlfriend engaged in an argument in the middle of California Street in San Francisco—the argument escalated and Timms eventually pulled out a Smith and Wesson revolver, shooting his girlfriend in the stomach.

The victim was able to enter a nearby lobby, where an ambulance was called for her.

While there were no other eyewitness accounts, the police arrested Timms two days later with significant evidence. They found a revolver on him with three loaded cartridges and two empty chambers. The gun was later definitively matched to the bullet with the victim’s DNA on it by a SFPD ballistics expert.

“I appreciate the conscientious and deliberate effort that the jury made in evaluating the evidence, and reaching a verdict that held Mr. Timms accountable for this violent assault,” said Assistant District Attorney Donald du Bain, who prosecuted the case.

The case speaks to the office’s long standing commitment to justice and victims’ services, said DA Boudin, adding, “I commend my team’s hard work in successfully prosecuting this domestic violence—and gun violence—case.”

The District Attorney has demonstrated his ongoing commitment to supporting victims in a wide variety of cases, with the recent co-sponsorship of Senate Bill 299, which further expands victim services across the state of California

“As the courts reopen and more trials take place, these kinds of serious, violent cases are our top priority,” Boudin said, in reference to the Timms gun violence case.

The office, Boudin added, continues to remain vigilant and treat every case with the utmost care to ensure victims are adequately heard and understood.

Boudin said a large team assisted on the case, including Du Bain, SFPD Inspector John Keane, District Attorney Inspectors Steven Tull and Douglass Keely, District Attorneys Anypa Goerge and Sarah Orrick, paralegals Loretta L and Lena Ku, IT technicians Morris Morre and Leland Chan, and Victims Services Advocate Gretel Chuquipul.

Elina Lingappa is a sophomore at the University of San Francisco double majoring in Sociology and Politics. She is originally from Seattle, Washington, and she is deeply passionate about the spheres of criminal justice and education equity.

