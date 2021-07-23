Commentary: Could Vouchers Be an Answer to Housing Insecurity?

By David M. Greenwald

We got a little bit of a reprieve over the last 15 months from the housing crisis. COVID shutting down in-person work and universities. Eviction protection. At some point all of that will run out. And we will be right back into the fire.

Last week, just to illustrate how bad things could be, the San Francisco Chronicle ran an article on rent in San Francisco. (“‘These numbers are mind-boggling’: It takes how many minimum wage jobs to afford S.F. rent?”)

Using numbers from the National Low Income Housing Coalition, the Chronicle reported that it “takes a household income of $68.33 an hour — more than four times the local $16.32 minimum wage — to comfortably afford a two-bedroom apartment in the San Francisco area.”

Just to put that into terms—that is a household income of $11,200 per month or about $134,400 yearly. That’s just to rent a two-bedroom.

They write: “The coalition’s annual report measures affordability based on the federal government’s longstanding ‘30% rule,’ which says no more than 30% of one’s income should be spent on rent to leave money for food, health care and other necessities. Using federal wage and rent estimates from 2019 to 2021, the coalition found that’s a tall order in the San Francisco metro area, which also includes Marin and San Mateo counties, where the fair market rent for a two-bedroom apartment is still around $3,550.”

They add, “By those metrics, the Bay Area and nearby Central Coast are home to all four of the nation’s least affordable rental markets. After No. 1 San Francisco, No. 2 is San Jose and the surrounding South Bay suburbs, where it takes $58.67 an hour to afford a two-bedroom rental. No. 3 is the Santa Cruz-Watsonville metro area ($58.10), and No. 4 is the East Bay region encompassing Oakland and Fremont ($45.83).”

“These numbers are mind-boggling, and they’ve only gone up,” said Amie Fishman, executive director of the Non-Profit Housing Association of Northern California. “We can no longer justify being the most expensive. That’s not the identity that we should be holding.”

I was reading an op-ed in the San Diego Union-Tribune this week from Castro Ramirez, secretary of the California Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency, a Sacramento resident.

She argues: “Californians also need Congress to invest in bold, long-term solutions to ensure a just and equitable recovery.”

Her solution: expanding and enhancing the Housing Choice Voucher program.

“This would be nothing less than transformational for Californians and people across the country,” she writes.

The big problem—“rent and housing prices have far outpaced wages in communities across our state, disproportionately affecting communities of color and low-income households.”

Further, “the supply of housing is not keeping up with demand, especially for the lowest-income households, resulting in a shortage of affordable housing.”

The data she cites shows, “More than 4 million people in our state are paying more than half of their income to cover housing costs. That number includes more than 1 million children and hundreds of thousands of seniors and people with disabilities.”

So she argues: “While the House of Representatives and the Senate have made significant investments to keep individuals housed through the American Rescue Plan Act, they now have an opportunity in recovery legislation to bring significant relief to Californians.”

Nationwide, she continues, these types of programs including housing vouchers and rental assistance which “have helped lift millions of working families, seniors, children and veterans out of poverty.”

The problem is that “the program only has enough funding to help 1 in 4 eligible households.”

“Housing vouchers have widespread, proven results,” Ramirez writes.

They decrease housing instability and homelessness.

In addition, “vouchers create opportunities for families and individuals to access quality schools and services.”

Crucially, Ramirez argues, “they help counteract the pervasive and long-lasting effects of discrimination that continue to reduce economic and housing opportunities for communities of color in our state and across the country.”

Further, “Housing vouchers have shown to reduce family separations, school absences for children and intimate partner violence.”

Clearly, we need to increase the supply of housing which is a huge cause of this problem. Clearly, we need to find ways to stabilize rent. But these vouchers can work to reduce the burden of housing costs, allowing families to be able to better afford things like food, medication and other necessities.

“By stabilizing individuals and families, housing helps entire communities thrive. Expanding housing vouchers is crucial to keeping Californians in their homes and out of homelessness and building a brighter, more equitable future for our state,” she concludes.

—David M. Greenwald reporting