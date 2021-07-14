Breaking News
Commentary: How Much Do Regulations on Housing Add to Housing Costs?

By David M. Greenwald

Davis, CA – Inexplicably people often act as though laws of supply and demand do not apply to housing costs.  Unfortunately part of the reason for this is no one has really done the research about how much things like restrictive zoning and other measures to block residential development have really added to the costs.

This week, the San Francisco Chronicle put out an article, “This is how much single-family zoning is costing San Franciscans.”  It is interesting research at a time when California is considering easing some restrictions on single-family zoning through SB 9, to allow for the construction of fourplexes in single-family zoned land.

Critics see this as destroying single-family neighborhoods, while proponents see it as a way to add density and achieve affordability by design, to allow middle and lower income people access to single-family neighborhoods that are currently out of their price range.

The Chronicle, for instance, notes, “The Bay Area needs to build over 440,000 units of housing between 2023 and 2031 to keep pace with its population, an average of nearly 50,000 units a year.”  At the same time, over the last three years, they have been adding under 25,000 units annually.

They argue, “That’s because the region is one of the hardest places in the country in which to build homes, thanks to restrictive zoning, intensive permitting procedures and state laws that have historically allowed local groups to block residential development.”

Researchers from the University pf Pennsylvania attempt to estimate the impact of restrictive land use regulations on the price of land across major US housing markets.

They created an estimate they call the “zoning tax”—“the amount by which land prices are bid up due to supply side regulations.”

They find that zoning taxes “are especially burdensome in large coastal markets.”

The price impacts are especially big in west coast markets such as San Francisco, Los Angeles and Seattle.

In fact, they find “the price of land everywhere within those three markets have been bid up by amounts that at least equal typical household income.”

Even worse, the San Francisco Metro Area including San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin and San Mateo, has the worst zoning tax in the nation, with the estimate being $409,000—more than four times the median income of the region.

The Chronicle notes:  “To put that number into perspective, imagine you’re a Google software developer making $200,000 a year, over twice the median household income of the central Bay. The median ‘zoning tax’ alone is twice your annual salary. This estimated extra cost makes up about one third of the area’s median home price of $1.26 million, making it unlikely you would qualify for a mortgage on a home at or near the median without a large down payment.”

“That’s how you know it’s expensive, when Google engineers are getting priced out” of a median home, Joseph Gyourko, an economist at the University of Pennsylvania and the study’s lead author, told The Chronicle.

Basically he argued that if you are making closer to a traditionally middle class wage, forget about homeownership.

But in Davis we don’t want to believe that restrictive zoning is driving up pricing.  Perhaps some of that is that we are impacted by this less than they are in the Bay Area, where the prices are far higher.  On the other hand, Davis is generally far more expensive than surrounding areas.  Some of that might be desirability—but a lot of that is probably simply scarcity.

Moreover, I would argue that we really haven’t seen the full impact of this on the community.  That’s because of lot of the residents, especially those over the age of 60, still live in homes purchased in the 70s and 80s when the prices were modest.  What happens when the ownership finally turns over for those places and, instead of homes purchased at $80 to $100K, we have homes purchased for closer to $800K—what does that do to demographics in the city?

The Chronicle noted that the effect of zoning taxes impacts the cost of apartments and condos as well.

“As an economist, I undoubtedly believe that’s true. Why? Because the restrictions against multifamily are almost always more severe” than for single-family homes, he said. “People hate apartments, particularly in the suburbs.”

The Chronicle points out renters end up paying more because of restrictive zoning.  That’s because fewer multi-family buildings get built at all and, second, “the increased expense of purchasing a house means more high-income renters, who then compete with middle and lower-income renters for the limited units on offer.”

While the Penn study focused on Metro areas, maybe Davis ought to finally attempt to look at the impact of such policies as Measure J on home prices and rental rates.  In the 20 years since the measure has passed, astonishingly, little has been studied except cursory and anecdotally on the impact on supply and affordability.

Of course, even with a robust study, it might not make a huge difference in policy.  One thing we saw a few weeks ago during public comment was a very clear demographic/generational dividing line, where people under the age of 40 or so tended to support increasing housing strategies, whereas people over 60 tended to support more restrictive ones.

A lot of that is probably due to whether someone owns a home and therefore wishes to protect their quality of life, while someone looking to purchase a home is therefore more concerned about creating a market that they can buy into.

—David M. Greenwald reporting

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

8 thoughts on “Commentary: How Much Do Regulations on Housing Add to Housing Costs?”

  1. Matt Williams

    For the most part, people do not like change … especially when they believe that change affects their pocketbook.  So the resistance to changes in single family residential zoning is not a surprise … it is human nature.

    The key to reduce the fear and its attendant resistance to change is to clearly show how the change is not going to affect the pocketbooks of those who are resistant to the change.  I may have missed it, but I haven’t seen anyone share any examples of duplex intermingling that show how the change can be done successfully.

    So, I’m going to share one such example here in Davis, and I encourage others to provide other examples.

    Willowbank 10, which includes Redbud Drive, Pistachio Court, Cottonwood Drive and Mahogany Lane has a number of duplexes scattered in amongst the single family residences of that neighborhood.  It is actually hard for the casual visitor to pick out the duplexes from the SFRs.

    2. Keith Olsen

      Willowbank 10, which includes Redbud Drive, Pistachio Court, Cottonwood Drive and Mahogany Lane has a number of duplexes scattered in amongst the single family residences of that neighborhood.  It is actually hard for the casual visitor to pick out the duplexes from the SFRs.

      Matt, were these areas zoned SFR?  Were the duplexes that you cite transitioned from a SFR to a duplex?

  2. Keith Olsen

    This may be true but there are all kinds of restrictions on any type of building.  Right now the target is on single family zoning and allowing split lots with duplexes to fourplexes.   What’s next, allowing high-rises on single family lots?

  3. Ron Glick

    “maybe Davis ought to finally attempt to look at the impact of such policies as Measure J on home prices and rental rates.”

    Now you want to study what has been obvious for more than a decade. Too bad you didn’t call for this when it might have mattered, before the Measure D election. What an amazing epiphany David, you read an article in the Chronicle and what happened, did a light bulb go off in your brain?

    You don’t need to do a study you can do this by comparing land prices on both sides of the line. As I recall the land at Sterling sold for 100 times the cost of land at 391.

