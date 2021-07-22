Breaking News
Commentary: We Needed Housing Then, We Need Housing Now, This UCD v. City Debate Doesn't Address the Bottom Line

Breaking News, City of Davis, Land Use/Open Space, Opinion
(27) Comments
217 Views
By David M. Greenwald

Davis, CA – Lost in a lot of extra-curricular discussion this week is the fact that the university this week reached two major milestones in actually fulfilling their promised housing expansion.

The university completed The Green at West Village and will now break ground on work on the Orchard Park housing development.

“These important milestones on Orchard Park and The Green at West Village are helping to fill a critical need for on-campus housing,” said UC Davis Chancellor Gary S. May. “This is a big win for students, the university and our surrounding communities. It’s all thanks to close collaboration with the city of Davis, Yolo County and our development partners.”

The university therefore completed what they said they would, and did it really on time.  Given their track record—which is definitely deserved in this respect—this is an important accomplishment.

The next piece will be Orchard Park, which will include almost 1,600 beds in just over 600 apartment units and community facilities for both single graduate students and for families.

Orchard Park will be open for tenants in fall 2023.

“It will make a substantial difference for graduate students,” said Jonathan Minnick, president of the UC Davis Graduate Student Association. “A significant percentage of each cohort of graduate students will have the opportunity to live on campus.”

These developments invariably lead to the inevitable university versus city housing discussion.  That part did not disappoint either.

Personally I think there are advantages to housing both on campus and off campus.  I have had repeated conversations with various students who actually like the idea of being able to stay on campus for two years, but almost none like the idea of remaining on campus all four of the years.

One of our commenters asked “is that a valid reason for the city to pursue megadorms, and the various types of costs/impacts those entail?”

Another responded with “the valid reason for the city to pursue more student housing was that we didn’t have enough housing at the time.”

Personally I think the city has taken the right approach with regard to student housing.  First of all, while student housing wasn’t the only need in the city, it was not only the most pressing need at the time, starting in 2015, but you could also say its shortages were also driving other housing shortfalls for other groups.

Second, this is not an either/or situation.

Between the university’s efforts and the city’s efforts, enough housing for students has been put into the pipeline that moving our focus to other housing needs now makes sense.  But at the time of approval, and even now, housing was so scarce for students that it absolutely was a necessity.

But to me the more interesting comment was the next one: “Why should the city be obligated to plan for housing and provide services for UCD’s revenue producing assets?”

I really don’t see it that way.  The city has never been obligated.  The city has, however, made the choice.  First, through its duly elected councilmembers and then through a vote of the people—who overwhelmingly approved over 2000 beds at Nishi.

We start getting into a pretty interesting discussion where one commenter argues: “A city should only take on new housing IF it in some way benefits the EXISTING residents.”

But, as I point out, benefits are subjective.  And who gets to decide?  Obviously right now the council does, with the voters not only getting to elect individual council members but also getting to vote on the back end in the form of a Measure J vote.

Clearly the commenter has a very narrow view of benefit, as he countered: “What do you mean ‘no objective answer’?   Compare the projected tax revenue compared to the projected costs.  Or whatever else new development can net the city (a new park, fire station, library, public pool…etc..).  If the tangible benefit outweighs the costs…we have a winner!”

I’m sorry, but that’s not how I exclusively weigh benefit.  I view having sufficient student housing so that students aren’t forced to sleep in cars and on couches as a benefit.  I view having the cost of housing affordable for families as a benefit.  I view having a community that does not start looking like a wealthy enclave from the Bay Area as a benefit.  I view living in a vibrant and engaged community as a benefit.

But there is another problem here: the commenter believes that housing is also a net fiscal loss.  That means by tying housing decisions to direct fiscal calculations you end up in a place where cities should never add residential housing.

That’s probably a conclusion that some reading this agree with—whether they will state it publicly is another matter, but it remains to me impractical.

The commenter then had the temerity to suggest that my comments “are absolutely absurd” when, in fact, I’m simply pointing out the natural conclusion of the line of thinking.

Elsewhere I have pointed out that the city has taken steps to address costs.  But at some point, what we are looking at is not the additional costs of housing but rather the increased costs of city employees and city services.

While I think we can do better to contain future costs and mitigate the impacts of development on city coffers, I don’t believe for a moment that fiscal impact should be driving our housing policy.  Ultimately, cities are here to supply housing for people and provide basic services and amenities to support a high quality of life.

I don’t agree that that should be only for current residents.  In fact, cities in a lot of ways are the opposite of the view that current needs rule.  We live in houses that we did not build and build houses that we will never live in.  We plan roads that we will never drive on and drink from wells that we did not dig.

We are not just planning for us, but planning for our children and our children’s children and future generations that we will never meet.

At the end of the day, I continue to believe that it is silly to look at lines on a map and determine that we can build here and not there.  Rather, I would argue that we should identify needs and figure out who best and who most easily can address those needs.

—David M. Greenwald reporting

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

27 thoughts on "Commentary: We Needed Housing Then, We Need Housing Now, This UCD v. City Debate Doesn't Address the Bottom Line"

  1. Matt Williams

    But there is another problem here: the comment believes that housing is also a net fiscal loss.  That means by tying housing decisions to direct fiscal calculations you end up in a place where cities should never add residential housing.

    If you go to the Strong Towns website, published by Chuck Mahron Who has spoken here in Davis at a forum. The answer to the fiscal issue is to charge the developers enough money so that they cover the expenses of theNew development that they are creating. The drawback many .see in that approach is that it makes new housing all the more expensive …  all the more unaffordable.

      1. Matt Williams

        The recent study completed by the Financeand Budget Commission shows that the City has consistently year after year after year been unable to do that.  What makes you think the City has changed its approach to cost containment,

        Chuck Mahron’s analysis also shows that cities all across the US fail to include in the fees they charge developers any amortization of the replacement costs of infrastructure when it reaches the end of its useful life.  Asa result the cities are stuck with those replacement costs, but with no revenue/money to pay for those costs.  That has clearly been the case here in Davis.

        1. Tim Keller

          He also points out that new developments are  a Ponzi scheme… the new development fees and taxes pay for the old, money-losing developments.    So that being the case, if someone states that they wantnew developments to be a direct benefit for existing residents… you have your answer.  🙂

          ( its a bad answer, and the wrong reason to build something… but it IS how most communities upkeep their infrastructure )

  2. Matt Williams

    I’m sorry but that’s not how I exclusively weigh benefit.  I view having sufficient student housing so that students aren’t forced to sleep in cars and on couches as a benefit.

    The logical response David will get to that statement is that it is clearly a benefit to the students, and clearly a benefit to UCD, but is it’s benefit to the City?  Further, is there any reason why that benefit can not be provided on campus.

    Further, UCD has met its commitment to the City new students, but where does it stand on its past commitment to the Regents to house40% of all UCD students on campus?

  3. Don Shor

    Is housing a net fiscal loss for cities and states?

    https://www.mhp.net/writable/resources/documents/Cost_Benefit_new_housing_3-15-16.pdf

    ABSTRACT Frequently, local opposition to new housing development is based on fiscal concerns. Previous research (Nakosteen et al., 2003; Nakajima et al., 2007; Burnet et al., 2012) has found that these concerns are frequently misplaced since they assume that the additional expenses will be equal to per capita local cost associated with new residents, particularly the costs associated with K-12 education, rather than the marginal cost. This working paper builds upon this work by revisiting six of the eight communities examined by Nakajima et al. (2007) and examining whether the state fiscal impacts of new housing development are large enough to offset negative local fiscal impacts when they do occur.

    Our analysis of these six cases finds that, in the aggregate, the six new developments generated considerably more state tax revenue than any actual local revenue shortfalls. Overall, we find that only 31 percent of the net new state tax revenue generated by the developments would be needed to completely offset the negative fiscal impacts experienced by three of the six communities. This suggests that the positive state fiscal benefits of new housing development are more than sufficient to support a state fund to guarantee that communities will be made financially whole in the event they allow the development of housing that meets regional and statewide needs, but find themselves fiscally disadvantaged as a result. These findings also imply that more thoughtful and evidence-based local and regional planning could minimize the chance of negative local fiscal outcomes associated with new housing development.

    1. Matt Williams

      Don, the issue of Marginal Cost is the exact issue that the Finance and Budget Commission subcommittee studied.  The subcommittee’s report can be read HERE.   What the study, which analyzed Budget data from over 300 cities, was that consistently, year after year after year, for Davis the marginal cost of new residents actually exceeds the Budgeted costs of existing residents.

      There were cities in the FBC subcommittee study that did fit the description in the Abstract you have provided … Roseville and Folsom were two examples … but Davis was clearly not one of them.  The graph below shows the budgeted cost per resident over time for Davis.

      https://www.davisvanguard.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Screen-Shot-2021-06-21-at-6.46.57-AM.png 

      For comparison, here are the graphs of Cost per resident for Roseville and Folsom.

      https://www.davisvanguard.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Screen-Shot-2021-06-21-at-7.06.38-AM.png 

       

       

    2. Alan Pryor

      This suggests that the positive state fiscal benefits of new housing development are more than sufficient to support a state fund to guarantee that communities will be made financially whole in the event they allow the development of housing that meets regional and statewide needs, but find themselves fiscally disadvantaged as a result.

      So the key point here is that the state makes more money on local development that does the local community but that the local community could be made whole if only the state would give enough of the money they collected right back to the affected local community.

      Ha!…..Fat chance of that happening!

  4. Keith Y Echols

    David, once again you’re twisting my words.

    I said your comments were absurd because of your following statement:

    . And since you believe that housing is a net fiscal loser, it works out that you believe that cities should never add residential housing. Clearly impractical.

    Your comment was absurd because in that very comments section I SUGGESTED A STUDENT FRIENDLY HOUSING IDEA.  

    My comments about residential housing are not about UCD vs. the city.   No, I do not believe the city has any obligation to house students.  But I do not believe they have any obligation to housing anyone in market rate housing.

    No, David our disagreement is over the fact that you believe that students are some special unicorn that need protection.  You like many others seem to believe that the city has some obligation to UCD to house it’s revenue producing assets.  Students are just like anyone else.  If they can afford to live here then by all means live here.  If they can’t, live somewhere else.  Many people have moved around because they can’t live where they want.  Do you think someone that gets a job at Stanford can automatically live in Palo Alto?

    UCD builds residential housing if it pays for itself.  In the very least shouldn’t the city do the same?

     

    1. David Greenwald Post author

      I think the problem is that your logic is problematic. The city through it’s political process has chosen to add housing. In the case of Nishi, the voters by a large margin consented to that course of action.

      “UCD builds residential housing if it pays for itself. In the very least shouldn’t the city do the same?”

      I think the city should build housing if it believes it needs housing irrespective of whether it pays for itself or not.

      1. Keith Y Echols

        David: I think the problem is that your logic is problematic. The city through it’s political process has chosen to add housing. In the case of Nishi, the voters by a large margin consented to that course of action.

        There’s nothing wrong with my logic.  Once again you’re not reading my comments but answering them anyway.  Here was my reply the first time you mentioned the city’s decision:

        Keith: Well, I’ve said many times what I think about the inmates running the asylum here.  I was answering for how a PROPERLY run city should make it’s decisions.  Telling me that the city council and the voters make the decisions is a rather captain obvious statement to make.  If the past four years have taught us anything, it’s that the electorate can make some colossally stupid decisions.

        Like I said, I’m not here to talk about what the city is doing.  I’m here to say what I think the city should be doing.  I’m pretty sure that’s what most here are doing.

        David: I THINK THE CITY SHOULD SUPPLY HOUSING IF IT BELIEVES IT NEEDS HOUSING IRRESPECTIVE OF WHETHER IT PAYS FOR ITSELF OR NOT.  

        Wow.  Why should the city be altruistic and UCD be pragmatic about residential growth?  Given that a significant portion of the city’s population are students…yet the students pay UCD…not the city.   Also, doesn’t UCD get state money too to run the school?  Yet the city should just plan for new residential construction because students want live here?

        Obviously,  the city doesn’t “supply housing”.  So by your logic, you’re telling everyone/community should just assume the burden of new housing?  WHY?  I guess the better question is what is this “need” and how do you define it?  Does everyone who wants to live here get to live here?  Seriously, in your world…should a prospective resident just go to the city offices and say: “I want to live here” and the city should figure out a way for that person to live here?

    2. Tim Keller

      Keith,

      I had previously commented that we should build all of this student housing in town because it would be good for us economically, you disagreed, and when I did my research, I found that not only were you were right – but I had been naive.

      New development, especially single-family development is a financial loser for a variety of issues.  I had assumed that “of course cities would be balancing their budget on rational costs of these things over time, charging appropriate taxes to cover costs”…. that was where I was naive on that point, and I really value the enhanced understanding I have of these issues now.  So thank you for pushing back at me.

      But there is a corollary question that I would be interested to hear your opinion on:   At what point does new development become net-positive for the city?   I have seen mention online that high-density, poorer neighborhoods actually tend to subsidize R1 neighborhoods in many cities, so I assume that there is some point where density allows the equation to balance.

      If there IS a crossover point in terms of density where reasonable property taxes ARE able to pay for the marginal costs ( if not more ) should we not be aiming all new development at those levels of density – at a minimum?  Whether it be infill, redevelopment, or greenfield projects?

      Interested to hear your thoughts.

      1. Keith Y Echols

        I can’t dive into weeds at this point on this subject.  I will think about it and get back to you.  While I believe myself to be fairly knowledgeable on the subject, I am no expert on municipal administration…at least not this fine of a level.  However, I have friends that are former developers that are now urban planners in other cities or former urban planners that are now developers….with master’s degrees in urban planning and I often talk to them and will discuss your questions (these friends sometimes read my comments here for amusement).

        But just spit balling here’s an idea I had in the comments section of another article.

        I think if the city can capitalize on the student community; encouraging student housing (under controlled circumstances) might be a good idea.  I think if the city zoned the areas between 1st and 3rd and A & B streets as high density mixed use residential…it could work.  The city could enter into an agreement with UCD over the sharing of provided services (UCD police for example).  The area is next to the University so parking wouldn’t be as much of an issue as are road/infrastructure support costs less of an issue (and again can be shared to a degree with UCD…if obviously they were agreeable).  But how does this benefit the city?  By creating a destination entertainment area.  This town has no (few) bars or much entertainment.  In the mixed use high density residential zone; create an entertainment commercial zone.  Lots of cheap eats, live music, dancing…etc…all that stuff young people like to do.  Do that and you attract youngsters from Vacaville, Dixon, Woodland, West Sac, Sac…etc…  you bring people here to spend their money.

         

  5. Alan Miller

    The commenter then had the temerity to suggest that my comments “are absolutely absurd” when, in fact, I’m simply pointing out the natural conclusion of the line of thinking.

    What “my comments”?  These articles that are based on someone’s comments from a previous day are absurd, especially when the comments commented on aren’t referenced.

    Ultimately, cities are here to supply housing for people and provide basic services and amenities to support a high quality of life.

    Supply housing?

    We live in houses that we did not build and build houses that we will never live in.  We plan roads that we will never drive on and drink from wells that we did not dig.

    We have brains that we will never use and livers that we will never transplant.

    We are not just planning for us, but planning for our children and our children’s children and future generations that we will never meet.

    I sure hope our children’s children aren’t as annoying as we are.

    I continue to believe that it is silly to look at lines on a map and determine that we can build here and not there.

    Much better to build anywhere and everywhere.  The above is the slogan for the Anti-zoning Advocates of America.  Hello Houston!

    ‘Rather, I would argue that we should identify needs and figure out who best and who most easily can address those needs.

    “Anyone should be able to afford to live in Davis”   —        Yeah, right.

        1. Alan Miller

          old curmudgeon conservatives

          Pejorative in comments violation.  Sterilize comments.  What’s good for the commenter is good for the blogger.  Sterilize comments.

        2. Keith Olsen

          Training the next generation of writers to annoy old curmudgeon conservatives.

          LOL, or maybe keeping the next generation of writers from being know-it-all-wanna-be-political-hacks?

  6. Ron Oertel

    The purpose of my original comment (in the other article that David is referencing) was to show that new housing on campus (in the form of The Greens) offered less-expensive rent than new housing in the city (Sterling), which is the opposite of what’s been claimed on this blog.

    Given that this is only one example, we can see if this holds true going forward (regarding new housing).

    Ultimately, if it’s too expensive (on campus, or off), it won’t attract tenants.  That’s how supply and demand works.  (That’s also just starting to occur in the broader housing market itself, as folks simply aren’t willing to, or cannot pay inflated prices beyond a certain point.  As a result, they apparently stay wherever they are. Also, some apparently/subsequently rent from corporations which are purchasing single-family housing in mass. (Perhaps even renting the same house that they put an offer on, earlier.)

    In regard to the statistic cited below, it appears that 64% of UCD resident freshman students would have no trouble paying market-rate rent, regardless.  (This doesn’t even include non-resident students who also apparently have access to money.)

    About 45% of all admitted California freshmen have low family income. UC Davis and UCLA tied for the lowest rate of admitted students with low family income, 36%, and UC Merced had the highest rate of 58%.

    https://www.sfchronicle.com/bayarea/article/UC-system-admits-its-largest-most-diverse-16324743.php

     

    1. Craig Ross

      “The purpose of my original comment (in the other article that David is referencing) was to show that new housing on campus (in the form of The Greens) offered less-expensive rent than new housing in the city (Sterling), which is the opposite of what’s been claimed on this blog.”

      But a lot more than housing in most places.  I mean they are charging $1000 per month to share a room.  That’s not inexpensive.  In way by comparing Sterling to Greens, it’s not apples to apples.

  7. Ron Oertel

     

    I sure hope our children’s children aren’t as annoying as we are.

    They ALWAYS are, in this country at least.  Boomers were probably the worst, back in the day. Maybe even now.

    And, each generation “forgets” this as they become curmudgeons themselves, in the eyes of their children.  O.K., fellow boomer?  🙂

    Damn whipper-snappers and their cell phones, video games, self-centeredness, etc. Also, get off my lawn!

  8. Ron Oertel

    David:  I think the city should build housing if it believes it needs housing irrespective of whether it pays for itself or not.

    By definition, that means that “someone else” would pay for it.  Which obviously isn’t happening in Davis or in most other California cities.  Hence, the fiscal deficits in cities across the state.

     

    1. Keith Y Echols

      I think David should post that comment as banner for all of his future housing articles.

      And, each generation “forgets” this as they become curmudgeons themselves, in the eyes of their children.  O.K., fellow boomer?  

      I’m not a boomer.  But does being politically right of the Davis community make me a boomer?

      There’s an old saying that many people start out as liberal/progressive democrats in their youth.  Then they make some money and then become Republicans.  There’s a seed of truth to that.  It’s all well and good when you’re advocating for progressive change when it’s someone else’s money.  10-15 years goes by you buy a house, have some kids and you say: “Wait! You  want me to pay for what?”

      In all the places I’ve lived, I’ve been considered at times a “lefty” a liberal or a practical liberal.  It wasn’t until I moved to Davis that I found I might be considered an ” old curmudgeon conservative(s)”.  What politically red conservative area did I move from?  One where I was considered relatively liberal?  One where the city politics IMO are saner than Davis?………..San Francisco.

      1. Keith Olsen

        There’s an old saying that many people start out as liberal/progressive democrats in their youth.  Then they make some money and then become Republicans. 

        I’ve heard it put this way:

        “If you aren’t a liberal when you’re young, you have no heart, but if you aren’t a middle-aged conservative, you have no head.”

        1. Don Shor

          Generally attributed to Winston Churchill: “Any man under 30 who is not a liberal has no heart, and any man over thirty who is not a conservative has no brains.”

      2. Ron Oertel

        Given that you’re a fellow cartoon fan, you might find this amusing (when Leela suddenly becomes a millionaire):

        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UVf2fuX4XeY

        But in my case, I’ve always been a slow-growther, as I saw what was happening in the North Bay (in particular) which caused it to arise.  Burned-into my youthful self.

        Truth be told, most of the valley isn’t “nice enough” for folks to care about, in regard to that.  Davis is somewhat of an exception.

        But everyone does care about traffic, water supply, etc.  And the new generation (supposedly) cares about climate change.

