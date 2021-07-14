Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Creative Defense Counsel Successfully Convinces Judge to Reduce DUI Suspensions

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Court Watch
(2) Comments
79 Views
Share:
Interior of the County Courthouse building (Santa Barbara, California).

By Carson Eschen

 

SANTA BARBARA, CA – Defense Attorney Bill Mackler – using a creative argument that, in the end, benefitted his clients – argued Monday that the punishments being imposed by the Santa Barbara County Superior Court were “duplicative” and could cause undue hardship for his clients.

 

The 20-year-old defendants, Sabrina Phelps and Haley Taylor Blakeman, were each pleading no-contest to separate misdemeanors of driving under the influence. 

 

Mackler and Deputy District Attorney Sherwin Nadjm were arguing the cases in front of Judge Pauline Maxwell. Under the settlement agreement proposed, the court would suspend their licenses for one year. 

 

However, Mackler argued that the court’s suspension would mean that his clients would be unable to get their licenses reinstated for more than a year from their initial suspension. 

 

Given that the DMV suspended the licenses of the defendants back in January and February and that the settlement agreement would have gone into effect Monday, the defendants’ licenses would be suspended for a total of five to six months longer than Mackler says the law intends.

 

“It’s supposed to be one year, even though there are two suspensions,” Mackler stated, referring to the separate but parallel suspensions by the DMV and the court.

 

Mackler also expressed concern that the court suspension would “confuse” the DMV. He requested that Judge Maxwell refrain from making a court-ordered suspension.

 

On the other side, DDA Nadjm argued that the language was clear in what punishment the judge had to hand down, and that having the court simply not address the issue was “probably not the best interpretation.” 

 

Ultimately, Judge Maxwell sided with the DDA, stating that it was her belief that the law imparted an obligation for her to impose a one-year suspension. 

 

However, she agreed to backdate the court suspension to the initial dates of the DMV administrative suspensions. The suspensions will officially have started in January and February.

 

The different suspensions can be found in California Vehicle Codes 13202.5 and 13352. 13202.5 says that the court suspends the licenses of people convicted of drunk driving for exactly one year, if they are between the ages of 13 and 21. 

 

Meanwhile, 13352 mandates that the Department of Motor Vehicles suspend the licenses of people who commit the same violation for the same duration.

 

Phelps also faced charges of possession of a controlled substance and driving without a valid license, which were dropped under the agreement.

 

Phelps was charged back in August, while Blakeman was charged in November. Their licenses will be eligible for reinstatement on Jan. 11 and Feb. 15, respectively.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

The Vanguard Court Watch operates in Yolo, Sacramento and Sacramento Counties with a mission to monitor and report on court cases. Anyone interested in interning at the Courthouse or volunteering to monitor cases should contact the Vanguard at info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org - please email info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org if you find inaccuracies in this report.

Related posts

2 thoughts on “Creative Defense Counsel Successfully Convinces Judge to Reduce DUI Suspensions”

  1. Taryn J White

    This sounds like a fair sentence by the judge under what the current law is for a DUI license suspension of 1 year, with the judge agreeing to backdate when the suspension began at the DMV. At least this court ruling the defendants having to fightDUIcharges in court, will not risk having their license suspended for longer than one year if the judge only had officially started counting the revocation after the DUI trial had concluded.

  2. Taryn J White

    This quote by the defense lawyer sums it up good why the retroactive license suspension was fair in this case:

    “Given that the DMV suspended the licenses of the defendants back in January and February and that the settlement agreement would have gone into effect Monday, the defendants’ licenses would be suspended for a total of five to six months longer than Mackler says the law intends.”

    Moreover, a 12 month license suspension period for DUI convictions seems to be the current standard for first time offenders today. Even though these DUI defendants still have a 1 year length of time with a revoked driver’s license, hopefully at least they learn from this mistake and don’t risk repeating the offense in the future.

    Reference: https://www.fightduicharges.com/will-i-lose-my-license-after-a-dui-arrest-charge-offense/

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for