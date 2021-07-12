Breaking News
Defendant Asks for 1 Cent Bail – Judge Makes Bail $10,000 After Alleged Wrong Way Driving in Construction Zone

By Alex Jimenez  

ALAMEDA, CA –  Alleged “wrong way” driver Robert Rosal asked for one penny bail – instead, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Stuart Hing last Friday set bail $10,000 after determining Rosal “poses a risk to public safety.” 

The allegations are that the defendant was driving the wrong way in a Union City construction zone where Rosal “deliberately” aimed his vehicle at the flagman, according to prosecuting attorney George Uniac Wood. 

The debate centered around the intentionality of causing destruction in determining his bail. 

Defense attorney Leon Mezzetti requested Rosal to be released on his own recognizance or released on a penny bail on the basis that he had no recent convictions or arrests and that his last conviction was nine years ago. Rosal was being held in Santa Rita at $30,000 bail.  

Deputy District Attorney Wood objected, noting Rosal’s alleged aiming his vehicle at the flagman which was later questioned by the defense council.

Given that at the time they cannot prove intentionality, Mezzetti had explained that “he did not hit anything,” as it appears that no one was harmed nor were any damages inflicted. 

Based on the facts and what the judge knew about the case, Judge Hing had determined that the defendant “poses a risk to the public safety” and set bail at $10,000 in addition to a stay away order from the construction site at Dyer street in Union City California.

Rosal will return to court on July 14.   

Alex Jimenez is a 4th year politcal science major at the University of Calfornia, Berkeley. He has future aspirations to attend law school and is from Pleasanton, Ca.

