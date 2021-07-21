Defendant Sentenced, Requests Serving Time at Home for Tesla Job Offer – Judge Declines after Victim Describes Ordeal as ‘Nightmare’

By Serene Chang

ALAMEDA, CA – At Gabriel Ross’ sentencing in Alameda County Superior Court Dept. 11 Monday, the victim of his stalking provided a statement illustrating the damage Ross has inflicted upon her life.

Ross’ charges include making unlawful threats, carrying a concealed and loaded firearm without registration, stalking, and committing a residential burglary. The victim highlights Ross’ abuse of narcotics and “disregard for human life” as crucial factors contributing to his arrest.

The judge sentenced Ross to 180 days in county jail with credit for 57 days already served. Ross must also pay a $320 restitution fine, along with a two-year probation sentence.

Through his attorney, Ross requested the court consider allowing him to serve the remaining 33 days of his sentence on house arrest.

He indicated that Ross is “in danger” of losing his housing and a job opportunity at Tesla if he remains in jail. In addition, Ross noted he has a stepfather in “very ill health” who requires his assistance.

The court declined his request.

“It is a shame that along with everything else happening in the world right now, I had to add a stalker and harassment to my plate,” said the victim in her victim impact statement. “What I’ve experienced in these past few months is something that I hope you and the women in your family never have to endure.”

The victim stated that she was forced to move because she felt unsafe in her own home. She added that Ross caused her a level of stress she has never before experienced.

After the victims’ statement, Deputy DA Alvarez indicated he would serve Ross with a civil restraining order before he leaves the court.

“Your home is supposed to be a place of peace and a safe haven. Gabriel turned my dream into the ultimate nightmare,” the victim remarked.

The judge rehashed the terms of Ross’ probation upon his release, requiring Ross to seek and maintain employment and remain at least 100 yards away from the school, residence, and employment of the victim. Ross will not be able to own firearms or leave the state without the permission of his probation officer.

“The law may not be able to keep him forever, but I do hope that we get Gabriel the help he needs to get on the track to never torment another person the way he has done to me,” the victim said.