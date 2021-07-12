Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 115: Donald Watson’s New Lease on Life Through SB 1437

Donald Watson was convicted of felony murder but thanks to SB 1437, the law by Nancy Skinner that allows people convicted of murder who were not the actual killer or major participants to petition for resentencing, Watson was able to get released from prison.

During his time in prison, he had become a jailhouse lawyer and helped his fellow incarcerated individuals file motions and petitions. He has parlayed that into a business where he acts as a paralegal, filing motions and helped incarcerated individuals and others file motions with the court for release or resentencing.