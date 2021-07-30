Breaking News
Man Released After Allegedly Assaulting Victim, Threatening to Kill Himself

By Alexander Ramirez

FRESNO, CA – Luckily, Dylan Jacob Correll has an alternative place to stay—because of it he’s free, pending a court hearing.

Correll kicked off the afternoon session Wednesday in Fresno County Superior Court here, charged with multiple counts of corporal injury to spouse or cohabitant, pleading not guilty.

Per the statement of facts read by Deputy District Attorney Jason Conklin, Correll has two separate charges on two different dates within close proximity to each other. Both incidents involved the same alleged victim.

The first incident that occurred on July 21 involved Correll allegedly punching the victim in the face and stomping on their injured foot. During the 911 call, the victim stated that Correll had a knife and had threatened to kill himself and the victim.

However, the DDA mentioned there was no 422 count of threat to commit great bodily injury or death, or a 245(a)(1) count of assault with a deadly weapon on Correll’s record.

Three days later on July 24, Correll allegedly clawed the victim on the face, resulting in a small, bleeding scratch.

Brought to the attention of the court by Deputy Public Defender Annie Freitas was that Correll has a residency with family away from the area of the incident. And Judge Francine Zepeda asserted the importance of Correll staying at this alternative residency.

Based on the pretrial release report, Humphrey bail case, and Correll’s lack of criminal history or prior convictions, the judge found enough reason to release Correll on pre-trial services with an ankle monitor and criminal protective order in place.

The preliminary hearing is to take place on Sept. 15 in Dept. 95.

Alexander Ramirez is a third-year Political Science major at the University of California, Davis. He hopes to hone his writing skills in preparation for the inevitable time of graduation.

