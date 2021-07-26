Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Prosecution, Judge Get Defensive over Discovery Requests in 5-Year-Old Davidson Case

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Vanguard Court Watch Council
Leave a comment
29 Views
Share:

By David M. Greenwald
Vanguard Executive Editor

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA – It’s a case that has much notoriety, going forward to the appellate courts on the issue of SB 1437, a law that modifies the state’s felony murder law.

And, on Friday, Harvest Cycle Davidson was back in El Dorado County Superior Court in South Lake Tahoe, facing charges from the January 2016 robbery that turned into a murder.

Defense Attorney Hayes Gable, appearing via Zoom from Placerville, is representing Davidson. The prosecutor is El Dorado County Deputy Cast Mandrell.

Gable told Judge Suzanne Kingsbury, “We’re not ready to set a trial at this point. We have just requested from the district attorney a large amount of discovery—pages that are missing.”

He said that he has been talking with the DA, who at this point is not sure “if this is lost discovery” or a “mix up in terms of who got what originally.

“Apparently the discovery was dispersed in such a manner that everyone got something different,” Gable said.

He said that they will need to sort out the matter and once they sort out the discovery, they will need some time to go through the thousands of pages.

“If there’s issues with production, then motions,” Gable added.

Judge Kingsbury was quick to defend the prosecution, stating, “I have never had an issue with Mr. Mandrell not producing discovering in a timely manner—so I wouldn’t anticipate the need for a motion.”

Mandrell was immediately defensive as well, noting, “I am not trying to play hide the ball here. My number one goal as a prosecutor is to make sure that your client receives a fair trial and make sure that you have everything that I have.”

He added, “I don’t necessarily appreciate the tone, counsel, but I will make sure you have everything in this case.”

Mandrell added, “I will make sure you have everything before we try to force you to go to trial.”

The case reached a level of notoriety before it even went to trial on the facts. Initial defense attorneys challenged whether murder charges under felony murder law should apply in this case.

In January 2016, the victim brought 100 pounds of marijuana to the Beverly Lodge hotel in South Lake Tahoe, with plans to sell it. When the buyer pulled out, two men attempted to rob them in the parking lot and the victim was shot and killed.

The police ended up arresting a host of people, including Harvest Davidson.

Davidson was charged with murder even though he was not a direct participant in the murder. DA Vern Pierson, the head of CDAA (California District Attorneys Association), filed murder charges under the felony murder law at the time.

But in 2018, the state legislature rewrote the felony murder rules under SB 1437.

Under that law, prosecutors have to prove one of three elements: that the person was actually the killer, or that they aided and abetted the actual killer with the intent of helping kill someone, or they acted as a major participant in a felony crime with reckless indifference to life.

Pierson led the way in arguing the law was unconstitutional, but then CA Attorney General Xavier Becerra in a motion argued that SB 1437 was constitutional even though his office disagreed about its applicability here. But state courts have thus far upheld the law.

That legal maneuvering played a role in the length of time since the incident in January 2016 and the case finally moving toward trial now.

Standing in the way, however, is 4,000 pages of discovery production. Family members of the defendant inform the Vanguard that prior to the involvement of Hayes Gable, and contrary to the claims of Mandrell, the case headed to trial with the defense lacking at least 4,000 pages of discovery.

Mandrell acknowledged that prior to the preliminary hearing, in order to keep a key informant Tristan Batten’s name secret as a cooperating witness, he said that different batches of discovery were sent to different defendants.

He then said, “I don’t know if that’s something excised or something actually missing in this case.”

Mandrell said his clerks are going through this, but “it will take a decent amount of time in order to do that.”

What’s a decent amount of time, Judge Kingsbury asked.

“Sixty days minimum,” Mandrell responded.

The judge set the hearing for October 1.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for