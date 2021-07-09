Breaking News
Vacaville Lands a Major Bay Area Biotech Company

in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Economic Development
By David M. Greenwald

Vacaville, CA – In October the Vanguard reported that Vacaville was adding a 300-acre, world class bio manufacturing center that could produce 10,000 jobs.  Now the Vanguard has learned that they have landed a major company on 120 acres, the largest component of that site, to Agenus, Inc., a publicly traded biotech company.

Russ Moroz, whose company Marcus & Millichap brokered the deal, believes this will have “absolutely massive implications for the area and the region at large.”

Not only will it be a major step toward changing the entire profile for Vacaville, but Moroz believes “it shows that markets like Davis, Vacaville, Sacramento, and others outside of the Bay Area can in fact attract major biotech companies, which have traditionally only been interested in expanding in South San Francisco, Boston, and other more established regions with heavy biotech presence.”

He also said that he believes, “It shows that if Davis adopts a more flexible and targeted strategy it can also be successful.”

The problem for a long time is that cities like Vacaville have been trying to figure out how they can attract major biotech and life science companies.  Vacaville feels they are well suited to this task—close enough to the Bay Area and close to Sacramento as well as UC Davis—but with land and home prices far lower than what it costs in the Bay Area.

Getting involved was developer Alex Spanos.

“Spanos decided to really try to help the city explore this biotech dream that they’ve had,” Moroz said.  “They’ve asked us to reach out to some biotech companies.  We’ve been trying to get some biotech companies interested in the site as well.”

They finally got the attention of Agenus, which is currently selling a campus in Berkeley and looking for alternative locations.

When Agenus reached out to Vacaville, “The city made it very clear that they are very supportive of biotech and that they will do whatever they possibly can to help the companies that are looking to expand their foothold in Vacaville.”

Moroz said since Agenus pulled the trigger they have had interest from other biotech users for the site, and some smaller companies could be following their lead into Vacaville.

Moroz explained that he thinks the market is strong in the valley for this type of company to come here.

But he said that “the difficult aspect has always been in getting these types of biotech users and and life science users to expand beyond their target areas.”

He explained that that is really Boston, South San Francisco, and Seattle.

“It’s been really difficult to get them to pay attention outside of those markets,” he said.  But that is changing.

“Now that housing has become so expensive in a lot of those regions, in a lot of those parts of the country, they are looking for alternative locations because their employees simply can’t afford to live in a lot of those places,” he said.

“What we’re finding is that more and more of those companies are exploring alternative locations that have the trained workforce that they need, which I think Davis is pretty well positioned for because, obviously being a major research university with a significant presence in life science, I think that would be a very good source of potential employees,” he added.

However, he added, “I think the city of Davis needs to be very accommodating for these users and make sure that they know that they’re welcome there.”

Some of that will require Davis to be able to fast track these projects because companies looking to move are not going to want to sit around and wait.

Moroz also noted that one of the hang-ups for biotech companies is “nobody wants to be the first.  Everyone’s a little hesitant to be the first major company to pull the trigger on something like that.”

But once one jumps in, it will start to build momentum.

What attracted them to Vacaville was largely the relative proximity still to the Bay Area, coupled with affordability of housing as well as the city’s willingness to work for them.

“The reality is getting commitments from companies like this is a lot hard work,” Moroz explained.  “It’s not very easy.”

And at the same time, a lot of factors go into it.

“One of those is the willingness of the city and the desire of the city to actually see this, I see this through because frankly, no company wants to be pushing a cart up a hill,” he said.  “If they see the city is just putting spokes in their wheels, a lot of them will simply abandon the plans and go elsewhere.  Nobody wants to pick a fight.”

—David M. Greenwald reporting

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

14 thoughts on “Vacaville Lands a Major Bay Area Biotech Company”

  1. Alan Miller

    Vacaville Lands a Major Bay Area Biotech Company

    Shocking.  I’m sure this happened because of Davis NIMBY types, and Davis’ firing it’s “innovation” officer years ago.  Otherwise, this prize would have been ours for the taking  😐

    1. Tim Keller

      Yeah unfortunately we lost the game here WAY before that.   Genentech DID set up in Vacaville because they wanted to be able to hire Davis grads, but we were never going to be able to be a candidate for being the host to that campus unless we were willing to to be a place where land is cheap… and I would define “cheap land” to mean “oversupply of entitled land”    Not something I think has ever been possible in this funkly little town

      Its the same reason they went to south SF…  All the talent of SF… but lower land prices, until they werent.

      Interesting that the article talks about people not wanting to move first, and then didnt mention the fact that Genentech has a huge campus there AND another one in Dixon.   This is becoming an industry cluster, and it DOES make sense, and we should play into it as well.

      1. Bill Marshall

        Tim K…

        Fairly long before Genentech chose Vacaville, they were seriously interested in the Covell Village site… what soured those discussions were the annexation issue and the ‘Luddites’… it was fingertips away…

        So close we were thinking that my sister-in-law and family might be able to move out of the Bay Area and live in Davis …  although she was more on the research/regulation side… so might not have happened…

  2. Ron Glick

    Agenus closed a $1.2 billion deal with Bristol-Myers three days ago with an immediate $200 million payment and the potential  for $1 billion in future milestone payments.

    So the sequence of development was land designation for biotech by Vacaville, a development deal between Agenus and BMY followed immediately by a commitment to build a plant.

    Compare this to Matt Williams argument that before we commit to annexation through a Measure D vote we need to identify the companies the site would attract.

    Explaining the difference with mixed metaphors: Vacaville just proved that if you build it they will come instead of Matt’s insistence on putting the cart before the horse.

  3. Keith Olsen

    Does this mean that Vacaville’s home prices will surge in the future pricing out minorities and lower income people who want to live there?

    1. Alan Miller

      No, because a robust affordable housing program will allow very low income people to live where low income people would have lived via government subsidies.  So it’s the low income people who will be priced out, rather than the very low income people, and everyone has less money due to taxation.  But the gov’t, developers and the rich will be fine.  Sounds fair  😐

    2. Tim Keller

      It should.   I know you are joking, a little, but yes.   These are going to be good paying jobs, and while they are setting up in Vacaville mostly to draw on UC Davis talent, it does make sense for Vacaville to build nice housing for these workers close to these plants.

      1. Keith Y Echols

        What do you think the odds are that some of those people with “good paying jobs” end up living in Davis because of the school system, closer proximity to Sacramento and general college town culture….thus further pushing Davis into becoming even more of a bedroom community.

         does make sense for Vacaville to build nice housing for these workers close to these plants.

        Vacaville doesn’t build houses.  Builders do…I think yo know that but I think sometimes the distinction gets confused here.  And I think Vacaville has plenty of houses being built (though I don’t know this as a fact…but back when I kept track of this stuff…Vacaville was always open for business).

        Why would Vacaville do that unless it was agreed upon with the company as a condition for the deal to happen.  I’m going to keep hammering into your head that residential units are a cost to the community.  Therefore it makes no economic sense for a community to encourage residential growth unless there’s a tangible economic benefit (and again…piddly property tax revenue doesn’t make up for the costs in infrastructure and services).  The ideal financial set up for a city is as much commercial development and business as possible in it and as few residences to support.  Residential growth is a concession to support economic growth (the businesses in town).

  4. Alan Pryor

    Hmm – An article purportedly about a major land sale in Vacaville features the real estate broker who spends most of his print space in the article instead discussing why Davis should build an industrial park. And this on the very next day after the Davis developer announces their new push to get their own project approved by voters. This does seem to be a bit too coincidental to be random.

    But in almost the same breath Mr. Greenwald spent most of this am’s “Morning Comments” (entitled “Conspiracy Theories..Part II”)  dismissing any possibilitiy that the cluster of “development-supportive” articles in the last few days is in any way related to the DISC announcement yesterday and denigrating those who suggested that they were otherwise just planned promotional articles.

    Indeed, Mr. Greenwald also claims in today’s “Morning Comments” that he had no idea the announcement about DISC was coming yesterday. He stated, “Of course, I didn’t know anything about it until I got a call from Dan Ramos, the project manager at 10 am on Thursday to give me a courtesy heads up that a press release would be arriving at noon (it didn’t actually come until after 3 pm).”.

    Yea, right…and pigs can fly too!

      1. Matt Williams

        For the nonpartisan readers it confirms both thesises.  It only confirms only one thesis for those who are already partisan one way or the other.

  5. Matt Williams

    “It shows that if Davis adopts a more flexible and targeted strategy it can also be successful.”

    In principle I agree with this statement.  Wouldn’t it be nice if the City actually had an Economic Development Plan in place that the citizens/voters could see and understand and get behind … and that actually had a proactive strategy, rather than reactive jerks of the knee.

    1. Mark West

      “Wouldn’t it be nice if the City actually had an Economic Development Plan in place that the citizens/voters could see and understand and get behind”

      The City having a plan wouldn’t make a whit of difference to those who oppose development. The complaint will simply change to the plan being out of date (the day after it was published) and in need of revisal before making any long-term commitments…

  6. Matt Williams

    What we’re finding is that more and more of those companies are exploring alternative locations that have the trained workforce that they need, which I think Davis is pretty well positioned for because, obviously being a major research university with a significant presence in life science, I think that would be a very good source of potential employees,”
    .
    I also agree with this statement, but when all that can be mustered is “that the University does not oppose the project” the challenges are clear.

