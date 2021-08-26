Breaking News
Breaking News: SB 9 Passes the Assembly on a 45-19 Bipartisan Vote

by David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Sacramento – The Controversial housing bill, SB 9 that would eliminate single family zoning has passed the Assembly on a bipartisan vote of 45-19.

“This bill is about opening the door for more families to pursue their version of the California Dream—whether that means building a home for an elderly parent to live in, creating a new source of income, buying that first house, or being welcomed into a new neighborhood. It’s about giving parents the chance to pass on wealth to their children and giving neighbors the chance to make our communities more inclusive,” Senator Atkins said in a statement released this morning.

” In short, this bill is about opportunity, and I’m grateful the Assembly has given it the opportunity to move forward today,” she added.  “SB 9 is the product of multiple years of collaboration and hard work. Today’s success was possible in large part due to the partnership and leadership of Speaker Anthony Rendon.”

The Bill passed the Senate on a 28-6 vote in May.

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

One thought on “Breaking News: SB 9 Passes the Assembly on a 45-19 Bipartisan Vote”

  1. Eric Gelber

    The bill still needs to go back to the Senate for concurrence on Assembly amendments. So, fortunately for him, it is unlikely the Governor will have to act on the bill before the recall election deadline.

