Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 120: Cesar McDowell Turns His Life Around at San Quentin

Cesar McDowell chronicles his journey from San Quentin to becoming, while still incarcerated, the co-founder and CEO of Unite The People Inc., a non profit organization that promotes social justice and offers affordable legal services throughout the state of California.

After spending 20 years in prison and falling victim to the social inequality in our criminal justice system, McDowell founded his organization from his prison cell with the hope of saving all those who have been wrongly prosecuted and sentenced.

It is an incredible story of perseverance and redemption and McDowell walks the audience through it.

McDowell on Everyday Injustice shares his story about how he spent 20 years incarcerated in one of the CDCR’s toughest facilities, San Quentin State Prison; under an illegal sentence.

