Guest Commentary: Sutter Tree Cutting Begins at Sutter ER – I Am Heartbroken

Tuesday they cut at least 100 trees at Sutter hospital—50 of which are unrelated to hospital expansion, only related to solar panels.

As photos show, some trees are on the very far edge of the property, 200 yards from any building work.

The scene of this unnecessary destruction is devastating to me.

Yes, it may have been legal as it followed city process, but city staff did not appropriately notice these cuttings in their “process” and they kept it secret— their administrative had approved it for two years, secret from Tree Davis and the Tree Commission.

City staff ignore an explicit EIR tree requirement in certifying the cutting.

Yes, what Sutter did may have been legal, but city staff made it legal—by a truncated process.

Most environmental degradation is done legally.

Just like other social injustice, often done under the color of law.

But the struggle continues…

The community will protest Phase 2—the proposed removal of an additional 63 trees. We beg to differ with the lead city planner who said before the Planning Commission that cutting these trees for solar panels has “nothing to do with the trees.” Was she being defensive and was afraid to back down, or did she truly believe this? I don’t know.

There are over 750 signatures on petitions gathered on change.org and counting. (link)

We are raising money for signs and maybe a lawsuit at gofundme.com. (link)

The hearing on phase 2 will be Tuesday September 21 council meeting. Mark your calendar. Write council by clicking here.

In the end, sadness: This conflict was entirely avoidable if there was appropriate public process.

My beloved Davis has been hurt.

They turned what should have been a universal celebration of the expansion of our local hospital into a point of conflict.

Alan Hirsch is Davis’ Part Time Lorax