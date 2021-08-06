High School Senior Released Pre-Trial for Alleged Robbery and Firearm Possession

By Stacie Guevara

SACRAMENTO, CA – Soon-to-be high school senior Kamren Robinson allegedly committed a robbery and was found in possession of a firearm Sunday in an Elk Grove smoke shop.

Robinson appeared before Commissioner Ken Brody in Sacramento Superior Court Department 62 Monday morning. And, after a thorough review of documents and much thought, Commissioner Brody granted Robertson a pretrial release level two “because he doesn’t have a record.”

The court appointed Robinson a public defender, a certified law student under the supervision of attorney Scott Franklin. Robinson’s attorney requested a pretrial release level six for Robinson and said she had had the chance to speak with him earlier that day.

Robinson’s attorney said Robinson is set to enroll in 12th grade next week and will start attending classes within the next couple of weeks.

His attorney added Robinson has a job waiting for him at Lowe’s. She said Robinson has a forklift license, and with that skill, was offered a position by the hardware store.

She also mentioned Robinson stays with his father in Elk Grove and his father is involved in his life.

Brody told the defendant, “Mr. Robinson, I’m willing to release you, but you have to agree to certain conditions.”

Commissioner Brody told Robinson he is prohibited from having any contact with—including harassing, attacking, threatening, or stalking—that victim.

Robinson was also ordered to stay away from the smoke shop in Elk Grove he allegedly robbed.

Robinson was then free to go and his next court date will be Aug. 31 at 8:30 a.m. in Sacramento Superior Court Dept. 61.