Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Sunday Commentary: Bringing Back RDA Would Help the Housing Crisis Along with Moves like SB 9

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Land Use/Open Space, Opinion
(10) Comments
163 Views
Share:
Photo tweeted by Senator Toni Atkin

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

At the start here, I will say the housing crisis is complex and likely won’t be solved with a single approach.

I largely agree with this comment from yesterday’s article: “SB 9 won’t solve the problem or even make a huge dent. But it will take down one more barrier to solving the problem. This is going to require a multistep process.”

The bigger point though is that we have to change the entire structure of this system or we simply perpetuate the problem.

The problem here is actually highlighted inadvertently in this comment: “I grew up in a neighborhood that was becoming more dense through the development of high-rise apartments along the major traffic arteries and the replacement of classic bungalows with apartment buildings. As a kid it was alienating and one of the reasons I left Los Angeles. It is why, to this day, I prefer peripheral development to infill.”

This comment explains to a “T” the phenomenon known as urban flight and urban sprawl.

It also explains findings from the last decade or so that have found that concentrated poverty—poverty in the cities has gotten worse since 2000.

The findings are found in a dated study from the American Community Survey data from 2009-2013, but I doubt much has changed and, if anything, things have gotten worse.

As the Washington Post reported in a 2015 article: “The poverty that poor African Americans experience is often different from the poverty of poor whites. It’s more isolating and concentrated. It extends out the door of a family’s home and occupies the entire neighborhood around it, touching the streets, the schools, the grocery stores.”

Most poor Blacks “live in concentrated poverty” and “Poor whites, in most major metropolitan areas, are spread out. Poor African Americans are not.”

Why is this happening?  In part because of urban sprawl.  They densify city areas to make it more affordable for poor people, and that pushes wealthier whites into the periphery or into the suburbs.

Who can afford to “leave LA” as the commenter at the beginning of this article did?  Certainly not the Blacks who live in urban areas like Chicago census tracts where the poverty rate is above 40 percent.

That is why in general I have not looked to peripheral development as the solution to the housing crisis.  In my view, peripheral development has caused or at least exacerbated the housing crisis.  It has also contributed to segregation.

The question really is how we change this picture.

One answer may be affordability by design.

As Eric Gelber points out: “The logic behind SB 9 is that duplexes are less expensive to buy or rent than single-family homes. So, two (or four) duplex units on one (or two) lots that would otherwise have one (or two) single-family home(s) provides 2-4 relatively affordable homes, which would facilitate increased diversity.”

He adds, “SB 9 may not have a major impact on the overall affordable housing crisis or diversity. But it’s one additional means of addressing the issues.”

The studies that we have been citing show the limits of that approach.  It’s expensive to demolish and rebuild.  Further, they are going to put safeguards in the law to prevent speculative buying which will further reduce the potential.

But I agree, it is one tool in the tool chest.

Still I’m a believer that the key to solving the housing crisis and reducing housing segregation is to have a more diversified pool of supply in neighborhoods.  If you build a new neighborhood that is all 2000-plus square foot homes, what you have done is add supply for wealthy people to move to, which will open up older homes in the center of town for newer residents.

But that exact phenomenon will, in fact, exacerbate segregation and discriminatory residential patterns.

Instead, what we need to do is eliminate single-family zoning and build a bunch of homes that are different sizes and types so that a more diverse group of people will move into the neighborhoods from the beginning.

I also believe that we need subsidized housing.  For example, I use the small housing development I live in.  Ten years ago, it was housing for medium-income families.  The result was that of the nine units, every one of them is still occupied by a family with children, and many of them are occupied by people of color.

The problem of course is the expense of building affordable housing is often greater than a target affordable sale price, if the housing is going to be truly affordable.  As a result, the cost of building affordable housing generally is subsidized by building and selling market rate housing in the same development project. That is all the more the case because RDA (Redevelopment Agency), which used to help communities build affordable housing, is gone.

So in my mind, if we want to start cutting into this problem, we need to bring back RDA.  Hopefully eliminate some of the excesses that led to it being scrapped. However, without a mechanism like RDA to help developers cover the costs of building affordable housing, I don’t see how we break out of this cycle.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

10 thoughts on “Sunday Commentary: Bringing Back RDA Would Help the Housing Crisis Along with Moves like SB 9”

  1. Ron Glick

    Bringing back RDA is as fantastical as building on PG&E’s corp yard. Easy to be for things that aren’t going to happen. Then you can claim you’re not part of the problem.

    2. Matt Williams

      The two of you need to bury the hatchet.  This recurring needling of one another has lost its Groundhog Day appeal a long time ago … and even when it still had some novel appeal lo these many months ago, it never really had anything positive to share.

      On the other hand, the rather substantial Budget Surplus that our Governor needs to deal with does have potential to be a funding source for something like RDA.  So lets focus on that positive possibility.

      With that said, another possible use of the Budget Surplus could be a permanent effort to make higher education, including the cost of student housing, more affordable.

      If you had to choose between 1) making housing more affordable or 2) making the cost of higher education more affordable, which one would you rather see happen?

      1. Bill Marshall

        Tradeoffs… as it relates to property tax going to the City, it all gets to whose ox is being gored.  Same is actually true about all existing taxes.

    1. David Greenwald Post author

      That’s not completely true. There was New Harmony in Davis, and when I went on the Affordable Housing Tour in Sacramento three years ago, they were able to finance several projects (even without RDA). On the other hand, where would you put affordable housing in Davis unless you go peripheral. So there is that.

    1. David Greenwald Post author

      When I say bring it back, I would was referring to the ability to siphon off the tax increment by local communities for redevelopment and affordable housing. Doing that in a way that avoid some of the pitfalls of the previous system – I agree is tricky but necessary.

  4. Bill Marshall

    RDA is a cynical joke… here’s why:

    RDA funds come from development, specifically properties within the boundaries of the RDA boundaries.  South Davis, at the time, largely ‘bare ground’ was included in the boundaries.

    RDA captures the incremental property tax increase due to development/redevelopment.  But,

    The incremental increase, by negotiation, does not go to the City… there are “pass-through” agreement(s), where the County and DJUSD were “made whole”, passing thru any increased revenues, as if there was no RDA… their “fair share”, as it were… , so,

    What happens to the rest of the increased tax increment?  What would normally go to the City GF, doesn’t, and goes into the RDA, earmarked for such things as affordable housing, renovations to downtown infrastructure, pertinent other capital projects, etc.  Not the GF.

    So, new development in a RD area generates no property tax revenue to the City, except to the RDA.  And there are City costs in maintaining/supervising, the RDA.

    Simpler than an RDA would be the CC to commit, by ordinance if necessary, some or all of new property tax revenues, coming from development or redevelopment, to the previous purposes… or even focus it on affordable housing… year to year, as far as the eye can see.

    Property tax is a zero sum game.  Increases in property tax go to City/County/DJUSD-State.  The last two pieces are “spoken for”, and have been for a very long time.  So, RDAs generate no new money… merely apportion it for specific purposes.  So, RDA’s only do what the CC could do, without the bother of legal/procedural issues and cost.  City property tax shares, due to redevelopment/development within the “area” would be ‘frozen’.  Which has a lot of implications for the general GF funds available, for other purposes.

    Inconvenient truths… be careful what you ask for… your wish might be granted.

    TNSTAAFL.  Much of life, particularly finances, are a ‘trade-off’ deal.  That is the issue.

    Not the existence of RDA’s.

    If the CC wanted to, they could divert as much money as they choose to, to certain areas… but it is a balloon… to make a balloon bulge in one direction, you have to compress it on other directions.

    An inconvenient truth.

  5. Mark West

    If you want more affordable housing in town you have to build more housing. If you want extremely expensive “A”ffordable housing that may be used to help a paltry number of financially challenged individuals (and perhaps a few well connected not-so-financially-challenged individuals) restart the RDA and have the City act as the housing developer.

    If instead you want to make housing more affordable to the greatest number of those in the community who need the assistance, approve more development in town and designate a portion of the increased tax revenues to fund rent vouchers (with the program preferentially managed by a local non-profit). No need for a new RDA, no need for more extraordinarily expensive “A”ffordable developments, and no need for the City Staff to manage a program that they have previously demonstrated they are incapable of managing properly.

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for