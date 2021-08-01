Breaking News
Sunday Commentary: I'm Angry Now – This Is Unnecessary and Dangerous

Breaking News, Health Care, Opinion, Yolo County
FILE PHOTO:  REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

From the start of this pandemic, too many people failed to appreciate the severity of this pandemic.  In a way, it’s the nature of the disease.  After all, if we had a disease as deadly as Ebola with a near 50 percent mortality rate, people would be a lot more respectful of the dangers.

People downplay COVID because most people get fairly mild illness and *only* about one percent will die—and most of them have some sort of pre-existing condition or tend toward the older side of the spectrum.

On the other hand, people should not be sneezing at 600,000 fatalities in the US or the 4.2 million deaths worldwide.  This may not be the 1918 Flu or Black Death, but it could well end up being one of the ten worst pandemics of all time.

The real problem now—as before—is that people are not only being reckless with respect to taking precautions, they are doing so without full information.

Bottom line: people are playing with fire and many are going to get burned.  And even if they think they know COVID, the Delta variant should be a note of caution.  New CDC memos show that Delta infections are not only much more contagious but they are also more severe.

The game may be changing below our feet.  There is some indication that some outbreaks occurred with OUTDOOR gatherings over July 4.

Worse yet—the longer this stuff remains in the population, the more it will mutate. CDC is already warning that the disease is only a few mutations away from rendering all vaccinations useless.  Can we adapt?  Maybe.  But we are chasing the disease right now and probably losing.

Ironies abound.

The very people who have opposed the economic shutdowns and mask regulations are the very people who are not vaccinating and the very people who are the primary cause for the surge of cases from around 14,000 a day at the beginning of July to 77,000 yesterday.

The message here is more complex.  First, vaccines protect but do not prevent.  That means that people who are vaccinated can get COVID and spread COVID.  For the most part they are not getting hospitalized or dying.

Part of the problem here is that people do not understand science and most don’t even understand basics of data analysis 101.

Someone this week blindly posted: “Statewide data analyzed by the Bay Area News Group found five counties, Los Angeles, San Diego, Alameda, Contra Costa, and San Francisco, have both a higher percentage of people who are fully vaccinated than the state average and a higher average daily case rate. Compare that to these five counties: Modoc, Glenn, Lassen, Del Norte, and San Benito, which have below-average vaccination rates and decreasing case rates.”

The quote itself was taken out of context.  The article went on to quote Dr. Phillip Norris who clarified this data “doesn’t mean the vaccine is not working.  He notes, first, the counties referenced with higher vaccination and case rates are more densely populated.”

The commenter never explained why he posted it or what it means.  Nor did he seem to understand that a bivariate analysis of this sort isn’t that helpful.  Why is the COVID rate higher in places with higher density?  Probably because on average each person infected has more potential people to infect.

Let’s look at some other stats which bear this out.  The media is not doing a good job, by the way, of reporting on this.

Ken Dilanian of NBC tweeted an NBC Story.  The headline: “Breakthrough Covid cases: Data shows how many vaccinated Americans have tested positive.”  But below the big headline: “The 125,682 ‘breakthrough’ cases in 38 states represent less than .08 percent of the 164.2 million-plus people fully vaccinated since January.”

This is a classic example of the law of big numbers.  If you have a large population even  small percentage can lead to high numbers.

The numbers bear this out: 125,000 vaccinated people have tested positive for COVID.  On other hand, as Nate Silver tweeted, “At least 35,000,000 unvaccinated Americans have tested positive for Covid.”

According to the July 29 CDC memo, “At current incidence, 35,000 symptomatic infections per week among 162 million vaccinated Americans.”

Bottom line: people who vaccinate are getting infected.  But the vaccine is clearly working.

In Yolo County, the county reported about 17 percent of those who tested positive with COVID are vaccinated.  That’s probably an overstated percentage because, in order to test positive for COVID, you have to test in the first place and one might guess people who vaccinate are probably far more likely to be tested than non-vaccinated people.

CDC warns: “Vaccine breakthrough cases may reduce public confidence in vaccines.”

That is the big danger here.  Confidence.  And when the media emphasizes breakthrough cases without putting into perspective proportionality they are doing everyone a disservice.

But my biggest irk is the people who refuse to be vaccinated altogether.  The irony again is that those refusing to be vaccinated are making it far more likely that we shut down again.  We went from 14,000 to 77,000 cases a day in four weeks.  What happens in the next four weeks?  Are we going to top January’s 200,000 per day totals?  Don’t you think governments are going to go back into shutdown mode?

The New York Times reported this week: “As Virus Cases Rise, Another Contagion Spreads Among the Vaccinated: Anger.”

They write: “Frustrated by the prospect of a new surge, many Americans are blaming the unvaccinated. A tougher stance may backfire, some experts warn.”

Count me in the angry crowd.

The Times reports: “The rising sentiment is contributing to support for more coercive measures. Scientists, business leaders and government officials are calling for vaccine mandates — if not by the federal government, then by local jurisdictions, schools, employers and businesses.”

This teacher captures my view perfectly: “I’ve become angrier as time has gone on.  Now there is a vaccine and a light at the end of the tunnel, and some people are choosing not to walk toward it.  You are making it darker for my family and others like mine by making that choice.”

We have been far too slow on this stuff.  We probably cannot mandate that everyone vaccinate.  But we can require vaccinations for most public accommodations, and most private businesses can require it for entry as well.

Some are warning of a backlash by those against regulations—well, maybe this time I am the backlash.

Those who want to argue that people who have been vaccinated are even getting and spreading the Delta variant – that’s why I spent the first half of this piece going through the data.  Those who want to make that argument simply do not understand how the data work here.

—David M. Greenwald reporting

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

15 thoughts on "Sunday Commentary: I'm Angry Now – This Is Unnecessary and Dangerous"

  1. Ron Glick

    The country is reaping the consequences of 60 years of lying to the American people by the government.

    In my life from Kennedy and Connally  were hit by a single bullet, to peace is at hand in Vietnam, to cutting taxes will pay for itself, to read my lips no new taxes, to I did not have sex with that woman, to weapons of mass destruction, to you can keep your doctor, to Trump won the election our leaders have lied so much and with such frequency that the American people no longer believe anything our government tells us.

    I don’t know how America restores faith in our leadership except by telling the truth as an act of leadership over long periods of time.

    1. Keith Olsen

      Well said Ron.  But it’s not just the government who has lied to us, the press is no longer honest and non partisan and we as a country can’t and don’t trust them either.

       

       

       

    3. Alan Miller

      our leaders have lied so much and with such frequency that the American people no longer believe anything our government tells us.

      Amen, Brother Glick, Amen!  And great examples – of course supplemented by ‘masks aren’t needed’ when the gov’t thought the people couldn’t handle the truth – that the gov’t was afraid of running out of M-95s for medical purposes.  Maybe that worked for five weeks until the truth came up – and from there ever-eroded confidence in what ‘they’ were telling us about the virus ever since.  Lying to the American people is always a bad strategy, and most especially with a pandemic.

  2. Keith Y Echols

     We probably cannot mandate that everyone vaccinate

    The response I hear is: “The government has no right to my body”.  My response is: “Ever hear of the draft”?

    What I don’t get is why insurance companies don’t just drop their (willfully) unvaccinated members or at least say they refuse to cover any Covid related expenses.  Also, as of July 28th, there were no ICU beds available in Yolo County.  Why aren’t unvaccinated who need to be hospitalized the first turned away when ICU beds fill up to another hospital outside of the county and the first kicked out (to another hospital outside of the county)?

    There should probably also be a tax on the willfully unvaccinated to help pay for the expense of the Covid pandemic on the country…..or maybe not a tax but an increase in taxes and a tax break for the vaccinated.

    1. Keith Olsen

      The response I hear is: “The government has no right to my body”. 

      That’s what many women say too, “civil right-the basic human right to control one’s own body”.

       

       

      1. David Greenwald Post author

        I view it as a pro-choice situation. You can choose not to vaccinate, but at the same time, you are choosing not to go to public places.

          1. David Greenwald Post author

            I have had to show my vaccination card to go into certain places this past week.

        2. Keith Y Echols

          Should the unvaccinated be painted with a scarlett “C” maybe?

          I’m cool with that as long as it glows in the dark so we can see it at night.  How about a scarlet triangle for delta?

          One not wearing a seat belt is no threat to the greater population, just to themselves.

          No but they’re a threat to the greater good’s hospital resources and finances to fund their willful stupidity.

        3. Keith Olsen

          No but they’re a threat to the greater good’s hospital resources and finances to fund their willful stupidity.

          I can think of many things that would apply.  Those that don’t get their yearly flu shots, rioting, sugary soda drinkers, obese overeaters, etc.  The list is long.  We could have a scarlet letter for almost every letter in the alphabet.  It’s a slippery slope…

      2. Keith Y Echols

        Yeah but there’s not an immediate threat to the greater population from a pregnant woman.  Mandates are made for the greater good. That’s why there’s a seatbelt law.  We don’t just assume all the dunderheads in the population will wear seatbelts.  If we left it as a personal choice, I’m sure there would be plenty of morons that would choose to not wear one.

        1. Keith Olsen

          Yeah but there’s not an immediate threat to the greater population from a pregnant woman.  Mandates are made for the greater good. That’s why there’s a seatbelt law. 

          One not wearing a seat belt is no threat to the greater population, just to themselves.

          1. David Greenwald Post author

            Actually it is. It causes insurance premiums to go up. It creates a risk to other passengers in the car including and especially minors.

  3. Ron Oertel

    I’m Angry Now – This Is Unnecessary and Dangerous

    It usually is unnecessary and dangerous to be angry.

    I’d at least suggest not using profanity.  🙂

