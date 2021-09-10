Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Commentary: Is a Rushed Process Really a Problem with DISC?

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Land Use/Open Space, Opinion
(11) Comments
185 Views
Share:

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – It seems like with every project the first line of attack is something along the lines of—this project is being rushed.

During public comment on Tuesday, for example, Roberta Millstein noted that two years ago many complained about a rushed timeline, and she said “unfortunately I’m seeing that same mistake made.”

She said, “Again, there’s only time for each commission to see the project once. There’s no time for them to review the EIR, and I think that’s a problem.  And again, this was a problem last time and commissions ended up having to rush through and have multiple meetings — extra meetings — in order to do it.”

She noted that there are “substantial changes to look at,” arguing that it’s not just a smaller version of the previous proposal.

Colin Walsh later added, “In order for us to do a thoughtful analysis, we’re going to need to get the information from the developer.  We’re going to need to have a subcommittee that meets on it, analyzes it, and then brings it back to the commission as a whole.”

In short, he didn’t think the timeline provided sufficient time to do that.

Pretty much every proposal that ultimately became a Measure J vote has generated the criticism of the timeline being rushed.

If we are going to be objective on this, a five-month timeline is compressed.  There is no doubt.

Councilmember Will Arnold had one response to that claim.  He pointed out that the planning for Innovation Parks in Davis began in October of 2010 when the City Council established the Innovation Park Task Force.

We have been talking specifically about this site since about 2013.  We have had four or five different proposals for that site, maybe more.

“I suppose you could argue that five months from right now to when the city council will need to have a public hearing is compressed,” Arnold said.  “I would disagree with that.  I think by any reasonable measure of time, that five months is perfectly adequate for us to get what we need for this proposal.”

I am not going to argue that the timeline here is not compressed.  I will argue, however, that we are probably going to be okay and we always have the fallback, as Lucas Frerichs pointed out, of delaying the decision to the fall if need be.

But I would argue it is actually better to proceed now as though June is the goal, rather than delay it at the start.

First, I would point out that Measure J is part of the problem here.  It creates artificial deadlines.  If there were no vote, you could simply schedule your hearings, get to the Planning Commission and, when ready, the council votes on it.

That’s how things work with non-Measure J projects.

So I think that one of the bargains with having Measure J is that the other side has to acknowledge that a public vote requirement creates a timeline.

One member of the public pressed the point, that this adheres to developer timelines not community needs.

Ultimately I think that’s probably true.  The developers need to be able to raise money and finance a project in order to build it.  This is already a long and drawn out process.  I don’t think it’s too much to ask to allow them to determine when the project goes to a vote.

The public has recourse here—if they think they don’t have enough information, they can always vote no.

A third point I will make here is that having a tight timeline forces the city to schedule the commission meetings and move the project forward.  My experience is that if you started out with a project going to ballot in November, we would still be up against the deadlines with the layout of the plans.

I think we are actually better off proceeding as though a decision needs to be made in February and March, and then if we don’t make it, we can schedule a second round of hearings for the spring and early summer.

It always feels like we are studying for an exam—you push the exam off a week, and you think you’re going to have more time, but by the time you catch your breath, the new deadline is on you.

But finally, and perhaps my biggest point, is that I think we know this project very well.  Not only did we have a public vote on a larger version of this project and fully analyzed the traffic impacts, but we have been discussing this location since 2013.  There have been at least four, maybe more, versions of this project.

Do we really need as much study by the commissions for a smaller version of this project?

One thing pointed out by some is that this is not just a smaller version of the previous proposal, there are “substantial changes to look at.”

There is something to be said for that point, but still, it’s smaller and there are more peripheral issues.

For example, Matt Williams pointed out, “The reason I think Bicycling, Transportation and Street Safety Commission (BTSSC) will find the one meeting limit challenging is that the Half DISC project description appears to no longer have the bicycle/pedestrian tunnel underneath Mace. “

Not to be overly flippant here, but long does it really take to note that there is no crossing and there probably should be one?  If we needed the crossing the first time, I fail to see how a smaller version obviates the need for it again.

In the end, I think most people are going to make up their minds by weighing the negative impacts—traffic, loss of agricultural land and open space, and size—against the perceived benefits—city revenue—and make a choice.

While we don’t have a full analysis of that trade off yet, it probably won’t take more than a few months to get a reasonable approximation.

One point I think the critics of this project miss is that really they are not the ones with the burden of proof in Davis.  The opposition doesn’t really have to convince the voters, the applicant does.  They have the much taller burden.

There are already 30 to 35 percent of the voters who pretty much are always going to vote no on these projects, with another 10 to 15 percent often or perhaps even almost always going to vote no.  That doesn’t leave the developer with much margin for error.

Will the smaller size and impacts, along with perhaps more students being around town and less pandemic uncertainty, be enough to push the project through?  That remains to be seen and is by no means certain.

Personally I don’t think another six months is going to make much difference in the amount of information most people need to know to make an informed decision.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

11 thoughts on “Commentary: Is a Rushed Process Really a Problem with DISC?”

  1. Matt Williams

    It seems like with every project the first line of attack is something along the lines of—this project is being rushed.

    .
    Was WDAAC criticized for being rushed?  I don’t remember it that way.  There was substantial public outreach by the developer before the processing timeline was established by the City.

    I was a strong and active opponent of Nishi 2018 and there too I do not remember the criticism being about a rushed process.

    The problem of rushed process seems to be a recurring and consistent problem with the DISC/ARC/MRIC project.

    Further, the choice of the word “attack” is misplaced in my opinion.  The word “reaction” would be a much better choice.  There is a classic sign that sits on many an administrative assistant’s desk that says “Your failure to plan does not constitute my emergency.” or “Lack of planning on your part does not constitute an emergency on my part.”   

    The MRIC application was put on pause because of a lack of planning on the part of the development team.  They gave such short notice of their decision to pause that the principals from EPS arrived at the FBC meeting to discuss the fiscal analysis, and the members of the development team were nowhere to be seen.  Staff and the FBC and EPS had to improvise what to do next.  Should they review the financial analysis?  Should they not review it?  It was a very odd scene that could have been avoided if the DISC/ARC/MRIC development team 1) had taken the time to plan, and 2) had even a small amount of respect for other people’s time.

    Based on when it was announced to the public, the DISC 2020 application and EIR came in at the very last minute for a timeline that needed to be buttoned up with the Yolo County Elections Office by July 2020.  That resulted in final hearings by the Planning Commission and City Council where several Commission recommendation reports were not provided in the agenda materials and/or the recommendations were not responded to by staff.

    Given that history … both long and deep … is it any surprise that people’s reactions were “Here we go again!”
    The word “attack” might have merit if any of the seven Commissions had been notified that the DISC ½0½½ item was going to be on Tuesday’s agenda.  The word “attack” might have merit if any of the seven Commissions had been notified that staff was going to recommend forbidding any commission to meet more than once.  The word “attack” might have merit if any of the seven Commissions had been notified that staff was going to recommend that no commission subcommittees could be formed.
    The DISC team’s failure to plan for the well-established Yolo County Elections Office calendar is all on them.

    Both the DISC team and city staff should have known that the amount of time it would take EPS to update the fiscal analysis for the new project size, as well as comply with the City’s new standard of two scenarios, one with a 75% Marginal Cost assumption and the second with a 100% Marginal Cost assumption, was longer than the time allotted. Both the DISC team and city staff should have known that the FBC review that new fiscal analysis was going to take more than one meeting.  Every single FBC fiscal analysis of a new development project has taken at least two meetings, and sometimes three.

    Those are just some of the reasons my personal first line of “reaction” was along the lines of—this project is being rushed. And my public comment Tuesday night laid out the fiscal analysis reasons why I felt that way, as well as the public safety concerns that removing the bicycle/pedestrian tunnel across Mace would pose for the Bicycle Street Safety and Transportiation Commission would no doubt have.

    Given the massive amount of traffic that this project would add to an already very busy Mace Curve, can you imagine pedestrians and bicycles safely crossing Mace without a grade-separated crossing?  Playing fast and loose with public safety is just one more example of the DISC team’s lack of planning, but in this case the word emergency will be followed by the word “vehicles” and/or the word “room” and possibly by the word “morgue.”

     

  2. Matt Williams

    One point I think the critics of this project miss is that really they are not the ones with the burden of proof in Davis.

    .
    This comment by the Vanguard is just plain strange.  Here we have a situation where the community dialogue is calling for the DISC development team to provide more information about the project, and for the public review process to share that “burden of proof” information with the commissions and ideally with the neighborhoods surrounding the project.  I’m not sure what is being “missed.”

  3. Alan Miller

    It seems like with every project the first line of attack is something along the lines of—this project is being rushed.

    It seems like with every project the first line of attack by the Vanguard is to attack the attackers.  The attack comes in the form of beating people over the head with repetitive articles, since that is the only weapon.  How about just stating your opinion and leave the attacks and the repetition out of it?

    And yes, I’m attacking the attacker for attacking the attackers.  Comes from my nonviolence training.

  4. Keith Y Echols

    At this point, If I’m the developer, I’d take the EIR, traffic reports, financial projections…etc…. and take a pair of scissors and cut them in half and say: “Here ya go. That should cut down on half the time for you to analyze the project. Can we move on?”

    1. Ron Oertel

      Some things can’t be “cut in half”, such as the bicycle/pedestrian underpass that was originally proposed.

      Some things (such as the riparian corridor) have apparently been cut “more than” in half.

      Some things have been eliminated (e.g., the shuttles).

      The hotel hasn’t been “cut in half”, nor has the amount of housing.

      It remains to be seen if any (claimed) fiscal profit has been “cut in half”.

      (At least, that’s my understanding.)

      1. David Greenwald Post author

        “(At least, that’s my understanding.)”

        What we tend to see is give and take based on community feedback. My guess is that many of these things will end up in the final proposal. The hotel shouldn’t be cut in half – it’s a key part of the proposal.

        1. Ron Oertel

          The hotel shouldn’t be cut in half – it’s a key part of the proposal.

          It was a key part of the “claimed” fiscal benefit.  And yet, there’s a brand-new hotel right across the street.

          The entire proposal has been significantly reduced, meaning that there’s less demand for the hotel (in regard to business from the proposal, itself).  Let alone a money-losing conference center (probably one of the things on the chopping block)? You already saw what happened with that regarding the hotel near downtown.

          Then there’s the impact of permanent Zoom meetings, regarding reduced demand for hotels in general.

          What we tend to see is give and take based on community feedback.

          Well, they’ve already “taken” things away, compared to the last (losing) proposal. Are they expecting to look like heroes, if they give some of those things back?
          I

          1. David Greenwald Post author

            “And yet, there’s a brand-new hotel right across the street.”

            You mean like in Woodland where all those hotels are in one place right off the highwaya? That’s how it works. That’s how you have conventions and other things.

        2. Ron Oertel

          There generally has to be a reason for a convention in a given area, other than a group of hotels.

          I suspect that the hotels in Woodland are primarily connected to travelers who have other destinations (e.g., after exiting from the airport, or perhaps those coming down the valley toward Sacramento).  In any case, they appear to be budget hotels, not having large conference centers.

          I don’t believe that they’re all visiting the “tractor museum”, for example.

          Nor are that many going to visit “Half-DISC”.

          How many hotels have been approved in Davis, over the past few years?  Three?

           

      2. Keith Y Echols

        you missed the obvious; those reports are too thick to be cut in half with scissors.

        You seriously thought I believed that an accurate analysis could be done by cutting all the figures in half????

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for