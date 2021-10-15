Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Davis Chamber Again Backs DiSC 2022

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Economic Development, Land Use/Open Space
(12) Comments
160 Views
Share:

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – In a move that will surprise absolutely zero members of the community, the Davis Chamber announced on Thursday that they will once again back the updated Davis Innovation & Sustainability Campus.

The move signals that, once again, the business community in Davis overall sees the value of and the need for land that can be entitled for and developed as commercial high tech space.

In a release from the Chamber, they pledged to “play an active role in helping to secure City and voter approval for the plan.”

“DiSC 2022 will provide huge economic and community benefits to Davis. We’re excited to support it, and we’re fully committed to helping educate our members, residents and voters about why it’s so important to move the plan forward,” said Cory Koehler, executive director of the Davis Chamber.

DiSC 2022 returned this summer about eight months after DISC lost by a narrow margin at the polls.

“At 102 acres the new DiSC 2022 plan is about half as large as the proposal that appeared on the November 2020 ballot. As with the previous plan, DiSC 2022 includes laboratory, R&D and advanced manufacturing facilities, homes designed to appeal to innovation center employees, affordable housing, a hotel and parks. Tech-oriented employment facilities total approximately 1.1 million square feet, about half of what was proposed in 2020, and the number of housing units is reduced by nearly half from 850 to 460,” a release read.

“Because the demand is strong and growing for an innovation center close to the university, we’ve decided to try one more time to get a plan approved. We believe there’s an appetite in Davis for a smaller plan that is responsive to the community and the market,” said Dan Ramos, vice president of Ramco Enterprises and DiSC 2022 project manager.

“The changes we’re making are in direct response to what we’ve heard from the community,” said Ramos. “We also now have insight into what post-COVID work environments will look like and our updated plan reflects those realities. What hasn’t changed is the need for research and advanced-manufacturing facilities to deal with global challenges like climate change and food security, especially so close to a leading research university like UC Davis.”

Reynolds & Brown, which owns property that comprised the northern portion of the earlier plan, is no longer involved in the project. “We’re directing our resources to other projects and are not going forward in Davis,” said Dana Parry, president and CEO of Reynolds & Brown.

DISC in November failed by a 52-48 margin or about 1300 votes.

Critics of the project complained about traffic impacts as well as the overall size last year.  In addition, many observers felt that the uncertainty created by the pandemic and the absence of students on campus were causes of the voter denial.

This fall marks a period of review for the project, with DiSC 2022 under review by several City commissions before it goes to the City Council early next year for proposed approval to put the plan before Davis voters on the June 2022 ballot.

“We very much appreciate and value the support of the Davis Chamber, and look forward to working closely with its staff and volunteer leadership to get DiSC 2022 across the finish line,” said Dan Ramos, vice president of Ramco Enterprises and DiSC 2022 project manager.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

12 thoughts on “Davis Chamber Again Backs DiSC 2022”

  1. Alan Miller

    This is where I usually say, “In other news:  sky blue”.  But,

    In a move that will surprise absolutely zero members of the community,

    My work is done here  😐

          1. David Greenwald Post author

            There are going to be a lot of interesting things coming out here, but obviously that wasn’t going to happen in this story – and I tried to head off that point, but no one apparently wanted to duck it. Yes, least surprising news of the year.

        4. Ron Oertel

          or just dry humor?

          Bada-bing, bada-boom.

          He should cut his old articles in half and post them.

          One has to entirely cut-out any mention of a bicycle/pedestrian underpass, under that busy road.  Except for the bit of land reserved for that “in the future”. (Presumably, paid for by “the other half” in the future.) Interestingly, that spit of land is already proposed on “the other half”, as I understand it. Suggesting that there’s still a connection between ALL of these developers – including the half that’s taking a “temporary powder”. Same thing regarding the agricultural corridor.

           

  2. Don Shor

    The Chamber does represent a slice of the Davis business community, but is heavy on the commercial end of things. Retailers have never been a significant part of the Chamber, at least not in proportion to their numbers. My understanding is that there will be more organized opposition to DISC/2 from some downtown business owners this time.

    1. David Greenwald Post author

      What I don’t understand is why – for the most part, nothing that will happen at DiSC will impact the downtown. And in many cases it could help by drawing more people into town.

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for