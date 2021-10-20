Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Guest Commentary: Its Fall, Time Appreciate Color in Davis

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Environment
Leave a comment
24 Views
Share:

by Alan Hirsch

My presentation to council 10-19-21 is a collection of some pictures of beautiful fall color in our Davis street trees.

I share these amazing pix to make two very serious points: :

  1. Trees are important in California- we get an undeserved bad rap when it comes to fall color.
  2. Trees make up as much as part our urban environment as homes and buildings.

The city staff is about to begin a rewrite of the Urban Forest Management Plan (UFMP) and there are promises  the public will not just be engaged but educated about their choices.  As part of this process, the public needs to be told about the choices arborist can make on not just the types of trees, but where they are located, spacing, and protections, and spending.  And also the important choices of the arborist makes how he shapes and prunes them.

Because, though there is arborculture science, there is often not just one right solution.

I hope these pictures make readers aware the  importance of trees in defining our community and thus how important the new UFMP is to define how we will maintain Davis as a nice place to live.

If you have a photo you would like to share of fall color in Davis, please send it to Alan@DavisLorax.org

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for