Guest Commentary: Its Fall, Time Appreciate Color in Davis

by Alan Hirsch

My presentation to council 10-19-21 is a collection of some pictures of beautiful fall color in our Davis street trees.

I share these amazing pix to make two very serious points: :

Trees are important in California- we get an undeserved bad rap when it comes to fall color. Trees make up as much as part our urban environment as homes and buildings.

The city staff is about to begin a rewrite of the Urban Forest Management Plan (UFMP) and there are promises the public will not just be engaged but educated about their choices. As part of this process, the public needs to be told about the choices arborist can make on not just the types of trees, but where they are located, spacing, and protections, and spending. And also the important choices of the arborist makes how he shapes and prunes them.

Because, though there is arborculture science, there is often not just one right solution.

I hope these pictures make readers aware the importance of trees in defining our community and thus how important the new UFMP is to define how we will maintain Davis as a nice place to live.

If you have a photo you would like to share of fall color in Davis, please send it to Alan@DavisLorax.org