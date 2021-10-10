Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

LA County Sheriff Condemned by City Council and Mayor of West Hollywood for Using Public Safety Funds, Personnel to Fund Unnecessary Detail for Political Purposes

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice
Leave a comment
19 Views
Share:
Sheriff Villanueva – Getty Image

By Amy Fullerton

LOS ANGELES, CA – In a staff report released by the City Council and Mayor of West Hollywood this week, information was made public about the probable use of public safety funds and personnel to fund a detail commissioned by Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva to investigate his outspoken critics.

“Resolution in Opposition to the Use of Public Safety Funds and Personnel for Political Purposes” was initiated by Councilmember Lindsey P. Horvath and prepared by the Community and Legislative Affairs Division.

The staff report comes in response to a July 27, 2020 report in the Los Angeles Times that disclosed how the Sheriff criticized Supervisor Hilda Solis for “her comments earlier that week on systemic brutality and racism by police toward people of color.”

Villanueva proceeded to reference Solis as “La Malinche,” a term commonly known to be used to “demean a woman as a traitor or sellout.”

A year later on Sept. 23, 2021, the LA Times disclosed information that Villanueva reportedly using public safety funds and personnel to create the Civil Rights and Public Integrity Detail.

The Civil Rights and Public Integrity Detail was created with the sole purpose to investigate individuals who have spoken out against the LASD without any probable criminal cause, according to the news report.

Since the creation of this detail, no arrests or charges have been filed which appears to local observers to believe this detail was created as a scare tactic to silence individuals who feel the need to speak out against the LASD and Villanueva.

The detail has targeted marginalized women of power who have become outspoken critics of Villanueva.

Two people who are known to be important lesbian community leaders, LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl and Peace Over Violence Executive Director Patti Giggans, are among those who were specifically targeted by the detail, according to the report.

Over the past few years, Giggans has worked with the City of West Hollywood to combat domestic violence and has committed time and effort to bettering the West Hollywood community.

Additionally, known critic LA County Inspector General Max Huntsman, was also under investigation by the detail after Huntsman wanted to make public reports, said the Times.

Despite no crimes taking place, Huntsman said he believes Villanueva and his detail are targeting and investigating him in “an attempt to commit extortion to prevent [him] from making public reports.”

The Civilian Oversight Commission is a group that oversees the Sheriff and his agency. The Civilian Oversight Commission has suggested Villanueva is using his specifically designated detail to send a warning message to those who criticize or challenge him as Sheriff.

Concerning these recent developments, the City of West Hollywood noted it does not support the creation of the Civil Rights and Public Integrity Detail for political purposes and said the detail does not properly align with the core values it strives to achieve.

The City of West Hollywood officially condemned the use of public safety funds and personnel for political purposes in the staff report and recommended a public forum on Nov. 15 to discuss alternative ways the City of West Hollywood can support local communities outside of the LASD.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for